Crescent Point: $500 Million Infrastructure Sale And Increased Buyback May Send Its Share Price Higher

Crescent Point (CPG) announced the sale of its gas infrastructure assets for $500 million on November 14th. It is a sale-leaseback arrangement with an estimated $47 million annual impact to cash flow, implying a 10.6x sale price multiple. This compares favorably to CPG's approximately 3x EV/EBITDA multiple, and is the third accretive transaction CPG has announced this year. Crescent Point has outperformed its peers (XOP), particularly in the aftermath of the first two asset sales announced September 3rd:

Data by YCharts

It is interesting to note that much of the share price gains seen by Crescent Point were not immediately realized after the prior asset sales announcement. This can be seen in the below chart, where the assets sale announcement kicked off a multi week re-rating of the stock in September:

Data by YCharts

Of course, CPG stock did decline subsequent to that multi-week re-rating, in line with XOP:

Data by YCharts

There are several possible reasons for this decline. Understanding these may be helpful in predicting what may happen next.

1) The overall sector traded off, as sentiment towards oil and gas producer stocks has continued to worsen. This led to a concern that the announced asset sales might not close. They did.

2) There was a concern Crescent Point might not get an attractive price for its gas infrastructure. This was exacerbated by Crescent Point marking it as "held for sale" with a $200 million value, which would have been far too low a price and likely would not have led to a transaction.

3) Crescent Point had shown limited share repurchases, leading to concern that all of the proceeds of the prior $912 million transactions would be used for less accretive general corporate purposes and debt repayment rather than more accretive share repurchases. However, share repurchases have picked up pace recently, and management guided to an additional $50 million of repurchases beyond the $125 million of planned repurchases in 2019. $83 million had been spent so far in 2019 on share buybacks at the time of the infrastructure sale announcement on November 14th.

These reasons put the recently announced transaction and potential share price reaction in context. With a $500 million transaction at 10.6x cash flow following two transactions at 4.5-4.8x EBITDA with combined $912 million of proceeds, Crescent Point has now substantially delivered on a program to accretively divest assets and deploy the proceeds to debt paydown and increasingly towards share repurchases.

Crescent Point's balance sheet will likely look substantially different at the end of Q4 2019 and may look even better by the end of Q1 2020, with the close of this $500 million infrastructure sale. While cash flow may be lower, debt will have been disproportionately reduced, improving sustainability and calling for an improved valuation multiple. Retiring shares at ~3X EV/EBITDA and under 2X P/CF should help.

I wrote the following in explaining why Crescent Point shares were starting to outperform the shares of Concho (CXO), a Permian basin stock market favorite, despite Concho garnering a higher valuation in a similar asset sale announced at a similar time to Crescent Point's $912 million sales. It is particularly relevant in the context of CPG's share price pullback and its recently announced infrastructure sale:

"We tend to be most attracted to low valuation companies for this reason: embedded low expectations and a resultant margin of safety. The less the market expects of a company, the easier it is for the company to exceed the market's expectations, sending its share price higher. The converse is true as well: a high valuation implies high expectations, which may be more easily disappointed, sending its share price down. Even a comparatively high valuation asset sale can send a share price down, and even a comparatively low valuation sale can send a share price up, as evidenced by these parallel sales by Concho and Crescent Point. "

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

