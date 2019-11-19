J.C. Penney Has A Major Weakness

Source: Fortune

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reported Q3 2019 revenue of $2.5 billion, GAAP EPS of -$0.29 and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30. The company beat on revenue and earnings. The stock rose over 6% on the news. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Same-Store Sales Continue To Decline

The revenue and earnings beat was positive. However, J.C. Penney still has to make the transition from selling through physical stores to selling through a viable digital platform. The company is being hit by a cascade of competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and traditional retailers likely Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) that also have sizable digital platforms. J.C. Penney's total sales fell 10% Y/Y. Comparable sales fell 9%, which implies the company's bricks and mortar stores may not be competitive. This followed a 9% decline in comparable store sales last quarter.

Comparable sales were hurt by the exit from major appliances and certain furniture categories. Sales were also hurt by promotions needed to sell down slow moving items:

Comparable sales decreased 9.3%, the exit of the major appliance and in-store furniture categories had a negative to comp sales this quarter of 270 basis points. As such, when you exclude this impact, adjusted comp sales decreased 6.6%. The comp sales decline was primarily driven by decreasing transactions, partially offset by an increase in average transaction value. As expected, top-line sales face headwind pressures from aggressive promotions in the third quarter last year to drive the liquidation of slow moving and aged inventory. These internal headwinds will continue to affect sales in Q4. In terms of specific results, our top performing merchandise categories in the quarter included fine jewelry, footwear, men's and women's apparel. Denim was strong throughout all apparel divisions this quarter, especially in kids.

Ridding itself of stale product could help cash flow down the road, but J.C. Penney could face headwinds for the rest of the year. The other issue holding the company back is a lack of a meaningful digital presence. J.C. Penney is making a concerted effort to grow in e-commerce and is trying to improve functionality between its digital and physical spaces. Sans a meaningful online presence, J.C. Penney will likely cede a large pool of potential sales to online competitors.

Improving Margins

Despite the fall in revenue J.C. Penney's margins improved. The company achieved a gross margin of 35%, up 300 basis points versus the year earlier period. Margin for sales through both physical stores and the digital platform improved. The company also benefited from the exit of low margin businesses like major appliances and in certain in store furniture categories. On a dollar basis, gross profit of $843 million was flat Y/Y, despite the double-digit decline in revenue.

SG&A expense of $843 million declined 3% as J.C. Penny cut advertising expenses and certain store costs. These cost containment efforts were slightly offset by higher incentive compensation. Management is tamping down SG&A expenses in the face of falling sales, which appears prudent. The fallout was that EBITDA of $105 million more than doubled that of the year earlier period. EBITDA margin of 4% was up 300 basis points as well. Culling less profitable product lines and controlling expenses appear to have paid dividends during the quarter.

Cash Flow Remains Negative

J.C. Penney remains cash flow-challenged. Free cash flow ("FCF") through the first nine months of the year was -$518 million. Management expects cash flow to be positive for full year 2019. The fourth quarter includes the holiday season and represents the company's most important quarter in terms of sales and cash flow. That said, J.C. Penney can ill-afford to burn cash. The company has $4.2 billion in debt at about 7x last 12 months EBITDA. I would consider this highly-indebted. The company has $157 million in cash, which is paltry compared to much larger retailers. J.C. Penney must continue to invest in its digital operations to keep up with the competition. However, it may not be able to burn too much cash before depleting its liquidity. This could prove a difficult balancing act.

Management is constantly looking for ways to maintain its capital flexibility, while ensuring it can grow the business profitably. J.C. Penney has about $2 billion in debt due in 2023. If it cannot generate enough cash flow to convince lenders to extend debt maturities, then it may have to seek other options, including an equity raise. Such an event could be highly dilutive and could put the stock at risk of going much lower.

Conclusion

JCP is down 9% Y/Y. I believe its capital structure remains sub-optimal. Sell JCP.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.