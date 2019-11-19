JPMorgan Chase & Co.: A Low Yielder Preferred Stock IPO Also From The Largest Bank

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest preferred stock issued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by JPMorgan Chase & Co. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 36M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $900M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

JPMorgan Chase & Co. 4.75% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (NYSE: JPM-J) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 4.75%. The new preferred stock has a BBB- Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 12/01/2024. Currently, the new issue is trading close to its par value at a price of $24.97. This translates into a 4.76% Current Yield and a YTC of 4.82%

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMorgan Chase), incorporated on October 28, 1968, is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. JPMorgan Chase's activities are organized into four business segments, as well as a Corporate segment. The Company's segments include Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. Its principal bank subsidiaries include JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.), a national banking association, and Chase Bank USA, National Association (Chase Bank USA, N.A.), a national banking association that is the Company's credit card-issuing bank. JPMorgan Chase's principal nonbank subsidiary is J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMorgan Securities), the United States investment banking firm. The bank and nonbank subsidiaries of JPMorgan Chase operate nationally, as well as through overseas branches and subsidiaries, representative offices and subsidiary foreign banks. The Company's principal operating subsidiary in the United Kingdom is J.P. Morgan Securities plc, a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Source: Reuters.com | JPMorgan Chase & Co.

As it is one of the most famous and the biggest US Bank, there is no need for a much in-depth presentation, so let's move further with the market opinion for the common stock, JPM:

Source: TradingView.com

JPMorgan Chase has performed very well for the past 3 years, as the common stock has doubled its price since its October 2016 level. The yearly dividend paid by JPM has increased since the Great Recession from $0.20 in 2010 to $2.48 in 2018, which is a 1140% increase. Also for 2019, JPM is expected to have paid $3.30 yearly dividend. With a market price of $128.81, the current yield of JPM is at 2.56%. As an absolute value, this means it pays over $10.7B yearly dividend.

In addition, the market capitalization of the company is around $415B, which makes JPMorgan Chase the largest 'Money Center Bank.' Furthermore, JPM is the 10th largest company listed on a National Exchange in the US by this indicator.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2019, JPM had a total debt of $348.76B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series GG preferred stock ranks junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $27B.

The JPMorgan Chase Family

The company has 6 more outstanding preferred stocks, listed on the NYSE:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. 6.15% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series BB (NYSE: JPM-H)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. 6.125% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series Y (NYSE: JPM-F)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. 6.10% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series AA (NYSE: JPM-G)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. 6.00% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE (NYSE: JPM-C)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. 5.75% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series DD (NYSE: JPM-D)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. 5.45% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P (NYSE: JPM-A)

Source: Author's database

As the company announced that it will use the proceeds of the JPM-J offering to redeem on December 1, 2019, all of its outstanding shares of its 5.45% Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (JPM-A) and save itself a rate of 0.70% yearly dividend, we will compare the newly issued Series GG Preferred Stock with the rest of JPM's preferred stocks.

Source: Author's database

JPM-F obviously has the highest Current Yield of the group but on the other hand, its YTC is the lowest. In fact, it is the preferred stock that is the next to becomes callable, after 4 months, and with the current spread of 1.38% in refinancing with the new preferred stock, JPM-F is almost 100% sure to be called for redemption.

Since all issues are trading above their par value, their Yield-to-Call is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. So let's see how the Yield curve looks like:

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 4.76% YTC, JPM-J rewards a 1% more than the maximum you could realize if you choose second-highest YTW in the group, JPM-D. However, it is the issue with the lowest nominal fixed dividend rate, which means it is the most vulnerable from subsequent rate hikes. Although, we are entering a low rate environment and a good yield can hardly be found without taking higher credit risk.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between JPM's fixed-rate preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). What we see is the other preferred stocks separate into two groups: the first with JPM-G, JPM-H, and JPM-F, trading close to PFF and even underperforming the ETF, and the second with JPM-C and JPM-D notably outperforming the first group and PFF.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are a plethora of corporate bonds issued by the company and the picture below presents only a tiny part of it:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I choose a fixed-rate bond that matures almost the same as the call date of JPM-J, JPM4773883.

Source: FINRA | JPM4773883

JPM4345217, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated an 'A-,' has a maturity date of 12/05/2024, and is yielding at 2.62%. This should be compared to the 4.82% Yield-to-Call of JPM-J, but when making that comparison, do remember that JPM-J's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. This result is a yield spread of around 2.20% between the two securities, which can be explained by the higher rank in the capital structure and the higher credit rating of the Bond.

Sector Comparison

The charts below contain all preferred stocks in the "Money Center Banks" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25 and a positive Yield-to-Call. It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

As in the family, they all are trading above their par value, and the Current yield is, in fact, their Yield-to-Best. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible Yield curve. One more filter will be added, the security must not be callable.

Source: Author's database

All issues carry an investment-grade rating by S&P. Only TCFCP and C-S are rated as a below-investment-grade, and STL-A is not rated by the rating agency.

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks issued by a bank that has a qualified fixed dividend rate. Again, all issues have $25 par value and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

Again, the Yield curve (a bubble chart by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call):

Source: Author's database

All 'BBB-' Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating and a positive YTC.

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Capital Treatment Event

In addition, at any time within 90 days after a “capital treatment event,” as described herein, we may provide notice of our intent to redeem the Preferred Stock and may subsequently redeem, out of assets legally available therefor, the Preferred Stock, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to $10,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without accumulation of undeclared dividends.Redemption of the Preferred Stock is subject to our receipt of any required prior approvals from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, or the “Federal Reserve Board,” or any other regulatory authority. Our redemption of the Preferred Stock will cause the redemption of the corresponding depositary shares. Neither the holders of the Preferred Stock nor the holders of the related depositary shares will have the right to require redemption.

Source: 424B2 Filing by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $900M, JPM-J can be considered with a high probability as an addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, JPM-J is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The newly issued preferred stock is the security with one of the lowest nominal yield from the preferred stocks issued by a bank, and except for the EIX's 70-year old preferred stocks, also when compared to the issues with the same credit rating. Overall, because of its high vulnerability, the newly issued preferred stock does not fit into my interest.

As a better alternative, I find it to be ESGRO. ESGRO seems undervalued compared to its peers, and I believe that when the market realizes, it will correct its mistake. Such kind of mispricing is an amazing opportunity for us and sooner or later the logic on the market prevails. The conservative fair price which can be estimated based on the rest of the stocks with similar call dates is $27.70 where the yield to call of ESGRO will be 4.50%, and it will get closer to its peers on the yield curve. The target price is $1.00 above the current price of $26.66 per share. The more opportunistic approach is to estimate the fair price based on a 4.00% yield to call. In this case, the target price of our investment becomes $28.25 per share or 5.00% capital appreciation based on the current price. A full explanation about the trade idea can be found by clicking the following link --> Enstar Group Series E: 6.50% Yield From The Most Undervalued Qualified Preferred Stock At The Moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESGRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.