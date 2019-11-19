Contrarians And Long-Term Investors: Take Notice Of Cisco

The business model transition to software and subscriptions continues to play out ahead of schedule, which bodes well for revenue growth predictability and margin expansion over time.

Cisco is facing short-term headwinds from reduced business spending, but the longer-term themes look much more favorable, in my view.

We've all heard the famous saying: "buy the fear, sell the greed". Well, that was certainly not the market's knee-jerk reaction to Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) worrisome outlook for fiscal 2Q20, delivered on November 13.

Out of fear for what the next couple of quarters may have in store for the network solutions giant, Cisco's stock dropped by as much as 8% during the trading session that followed fiscal 1Q20 earnings day. Now selling at a next-year P/E of less than 13x, CSCO has become one of the cheapest mega-cap stocks in the tech sector. Contrarian, long-term biased investors should take notice.

Credit: Network World

To be clear, the troubles are real

It would be irresponsible to brush off the troubles that Cisco is about to face in the foreseeable future. The company had been warning of a slowdown in business spending, particularly on the service provider side and more pronouncedly in Asia Pacific. Perhaps, the warnings fell on deaf ears, since global carriers have been traditionally known for being budget-constrained - a reality that Cisco has been facing for years.

But as it turns out, an environment of more modest business investing has not been confined to the telecom world. Cisco's enterprise and commercial verticals seem to have also been impacted by macroeconomic uncertainties, which has recently led to the lowest levels of business confidence in nearly ten years (see graph below) and a spike in CFO skepticism just ahead of 2020 budget season in corporate headquarters.

Source: OECD

But one should not lose sight of longer-term, secular trends that are favorable to Cisco. For instance, the company continues to execute successfully on its plan to run a more software-centric, subscription-based business. The executive team shared metrics on this front: software subscriptions were 71% of total software revenue in the most recent quarter, already topping the 66% target for 2020. By the end of the current fiscal year, 30% of all revenues should come from software.

The positive impact of this transition is two-fold. First, subscriptions should add a layer of predictability to Cisco's revenues, which would help to smooth out top-line projections. Second, software carries higher margins and benefits more from economies of scale, which should allow Cisco to grow earnings even in an environment of more modest business spending and revenue growth.

On the stock

Sure, Cisco will likely be in hot water for the next couple of quarters. For as long as short-term headwinds continue to exist, revenue and earnings expectations could remain under pressure - and, in this case, so should the stock price.

But long-term investors might find an opportunity where short-term traders see risks. Cisco remains by far the largest, most relevant network solutions player in the industry. Margins have been expanding, supported by the revenue mix shift to software, an environment of resilient pricing and tamer component costs.

Data by YCharts

Now, add to the mix a robust balance sheet made up of nearly $10 billion in net cash, representing more than 10% of total assets, and a compelling dividend yield of 3.1% that seems well covered by about $15 billion in FCF delivered last fiscal year (against less than $6 billion in dividend payments). Given the solid fundamentals and the long-term prospects that continue to look promising, a next-year P/E of 12.8x and current-year EV/EBITDA of 10.1x seem like a rare bargain in an equities market that continues to push towards all-time highs.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on CSCO (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.