S&P 500 Keeps Rising And Setting New Records

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) marked its third consecutive week of closing at new record high values, ending Friday, November 15, 2019, at 3,120.46, with healthcare stocks providing the upward momentum to close out the second full week of November 2019.

Overall, the level of the S&P 500 looks like it is running a bit hot compared to where our dividend futures-based model is, but since it's projecting a rising trend over the next week, it could be described as simply being slightly ahead of itself.

The level of the S&P 500 is generally consistent with investors either focusing ahead on 2020-Q1 or 2020-Q3 in setting stock prices, although we think 2020-Q3 is the current focus because the projected future dividends expected in that quarter has been rising over the last several weeks.

Meanwhile, there's the ever-present concern about what the Federal Reserve might do with setting the basic interest rate it controls. On that count, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool is projecting the investor expectation that the Fed will cut rates by a quarter point during 2020-Q4, but it wouldn't take much to shift the probabilities of such a rate change earlier by a quarter, so 2020-Q3 will very much continue to be a forward-looking focal point for investors.

Meanwhile, the flow of new information offered little in the way of negativity for the U.S. stock market during the second week of November 2019. Here are the more significant headlines we flagged during the week that was:

Barry Ritholtz succinctly summarized the positives and negatives he found in last week's economics and market-related news, where the #1 positive is that the market keeps doing the most bullish thing it can do: keep making new highs!

