Bluerock: Dividend And Capital Returns, Focus On Premium Residential Market

Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) manages a well-diversified portfolio focusing on multifamily apartment properties. The REIT’s expertise lies in identifying and acquiring underpriced properties and then creating value through remodeling and adding amenities. The REIT portfolio is spread across Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Southeastern region, showing its focus on knowledge economies. The term refers to upwardly mobile communities with strong job growth in well-paying knowledge-based sectors such as IT and banking. These markets show favorable migration stats, high population growth, along with positive change in jobs.

While the multifamily residential REIT segment is crowded with well-positioned firms, Bluerock Residential Growth stands out with its focus on Class A institutional grade properties. This is in stark contrast to the strategy adopted by its peers such as Mid-America Apartment (MAA) which generally concentrate on B or C class properties. In the case of Class A properties, the volume or turnover in absolute numbers may be slower than B or C class, but Bluerock Residential Growth stands to benefit from premium pricing commanded by A class real estate. Even within A class properties, Bluerock Residential Growth targets newer properties with less than 10 years of building. These buildings, owing to their lower maintenance and better fittings, are able to fetch higher rents.

Robust but Leveraged Balance Sheet

Bluerock Residential Growth recently announced the financial results for its third quarter. The REIT reported 11.8 percent increase in its revenue to $53.5 million while its net income attributable to common stockholders stood at $0.75 per diluted share, up from net loss of $0.44 per diluted share it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

However, the best metric for measuring the performance of the REIT is core funds from operations. On this front, Bluerock Residential Growth reported slight decline as its CFFO dropped to $0.19 from $0.21. However, the decline is mainly on account of the timing of reinvestment of capital from asset dispositions and therefore not any sign of operational deterioration. Further, the increase in its net income provided an indication of operational robustness of the firm.

The operational performance of the REIT remained strong as it reaffirmed its guidance for the financial year. Bluerock Residential Growth expects its CFFO to be in the range of $0.81 and $0.84 per share indicating that third-quarter decline in CFFO is nothing more than an aberration. Now, it is time to look at the balance sheet of the REIT. Bluerock Residential Growth is heavily involved in fast turnover of its properties where it carries out multiple transactions selling and buying properties. This kind of capital investment may lead to heavy debt load for the firm. In order to understand and analyze the leverage of a REIT, it is important to look at its Net Debt to EBITDA ratio. As per its latest financial statement release, Bluerock Residential Growth carries net debt of $1.178 billion while its modified annualized EBITDA stood at $124 million. Consequently, the REIT has Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of close to 10x. Compared to the industry standards, the ratio is slightly on the higher side. The REIT should consider scrubbing its balance sheet to bring down its debt to more manageable levels. While with its current performance Bluerock Residential Growth can handle such high ratio, but it may pose a threat if there is any substantial fluctuation in the fortunes of the REIT.

Another important measure is the REIT’s ability to cover its interest obligations. For this purpose, another ratio of Net Interest Coverage is used. This ratio measures the relation between the net interest expenses and EBITDA of the firm. With modified Q3 EBITDA of $31 million and net interest expense for the quarter at $13 million, the ratio stands at 2.39x for the REIT. While the REIT’s Net Debt to EBITDA ratio is in the red zone, its interest coverage ratio is reassuring. Overall, Bluerock Residential Growth will do well to manage its debt volume but does not seem to have short-term issue arising on this account.

The Dividend Royalty

Robust dividend income is generally one of the most important reasons why investors flock to REITs. In this regard, Bluerock Residential Growth may very well be considered a dividend royalty as its current dividend yield hovers above 5 percent, making it one of the best dividend yield providing REITs. Its latest dividend for the quarter stood at $0.1625 per share, taking its annualized dividend payment to $0.65 per share. Apart from consistent dividend payment, Bluerock Residential Growth also offers sustained growth in its dividend.

However, it is also important to look at the dividend payout ratio for REITs. This ratio indicates the sustainability of the REIT dividend as higher payout ratio indicates that the firm needs to use a larger portion of its income to fund its dividend stream. The higher ratio may thus allude to possible difficulties in the future, meeting dividend obligations. At the very least, it may adversely impact the growth rate for the dividend. In the case of Bluerock Residential Growth, this ratio cannot be calculated as it had incurred a net loss in the previous year, but using Q3 figures of net income of $0.75 per share and dividend of $0.1625 per share, the payout ratio comes to be close to 22 percent, which is on the lower side. However, there is still need to remain cautious.

Investment Thesis

Bluerock Residential Growth stock has grown over 40 percent in the past 12 months. Despite this steep rise in its price, the stock still commands dividend yield ratio of over 5 percent, indicating robust return to investors both in terms of regular income through dividends and through capital gains.

