Why Ford's Mustang Mach-E Is A Game-Changer

Long-time suffering investors in shares of Ford (NYSE:F), including this author, will yawn after the company unveiled a new hot rod SUV. The Mustang Mach-E is receiving plenty of press coverage, both good and bad. It is also a promising game-changer that may lift the stock out of its downtrend. Still, we heard this all before. The firm doubled its efforts on SUVs and trucks. Its Lincoln Navigator has impressive features that its competitors do not have. Why should investors believe Mustang Mach-E will improve the company's prospects?

Ford shares are frustrating to own, and its mixed, mostly negative performance is the single biggest reason I do not promote the stock on the DIY Value Investing Marketplace. But I own the stock for several reasons besides its steady, generous 6.7% dividend yield.

The much-anticipated Mustang Mach-E is hitting all the right notes despite the criticism. Excluding a $7,500 tax incentive, the EV will cost between $43,895 and $60,500. This is an excellent price point for the EV Mustang. It is priced well-below that of the Jaguar i-Pace and Tesla (TSLA) Model X. And its specifications are comparable to the competition. It has a decent range, charge time, horsepower for performance and visually appealing design.

Criticisms Unwarranted

YouTube users should not get much attention but posted many weak criticisms on the Mustang Mach-E. The online users are bothered by the use of the Mustang name. But Ford smartly borrowed more than the emblem on the SUV's design. It took the rear brake lighting design, for example, from the gas-powered Mustang. It left out the front-grill and opted for a sleek aerodynamic design. This should improve airflow and increase energy usage efficiency by reducing drag.

Critics compare the SUV's boring, wide shape to that of Tesla's Model Y. But the SUV design should appeal to families and drivers who want performance without sacrificing on space.

The Mach-E name is unusual, too, and potentially confuses the loyal fans when paired with the Mustang name. Tesla tried to mock Porsche when it named its EV, Taycan Turbo S. it reasoned that the "Turbo" name should only be reserved for gas-powered Porsche models. Despite that observation, keeping the Turbo name makes sense. It ties Porsche's EV to its heritage of making high-speed, high performing cars.

Ford is appealing to the Mustang crowd by associating the name with the EV. Having sold over 10 million Mustangs, the naming convention makes perfect sense.

Ford Stock Lags

At the time of writing, Ford shares barely budged, failing to break-out above $9. The best it could do was bounce from an $8.50 low set in October. At sub-7 times its forward earnings, markets are mispricing Ford stock. Markets are especially irrational in rewarding General Motors (GM) with a $52 billion market cap. This is above that of Ford's $35 billion market cap. And despite Fiat Chrysler's (FCAU) odd merger with PSA, FCAU stock enjoyed a 30% rally in the quarter. In the long-run, Fiat's automotive quality will not improve. It will drag PSA's prospects lower.

Nissan's (OTCPK:NSANY) poor quality and damage to Renault also a positive development for investors holding Ford stock. As competitors languish, Ford has the opportunity to get ahead of its own production and quality issues to take market share.

Unique Feature Set

Ford's Mustang Mach-E has many unique feature sets that, if appealing to consumers, may get implemented in future EV models. For example, the door lacks a handle to improve aerodynamics. Inside, the car monitor's the driver's alertness and will not assume full autonomous (once available) driving like in Tesla's vehicles. Critics say the center display is a copy of Tesla's implementation of Infotainment. And even though CEO Elon Musk congratulated Ford, Ford clearly has its own approach to the Infotainment software.

Valuation

The Mustang EV release in late 2020 will push out any incremental revenue growth. So, investors may assume revenue growth starting in FY 2020 through to FY 2023 in a 5-year DCF model.

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to change revenue growth assumptions)

In this scenario, Ford stock has a fair value of above $10.

Your Takeaway

Markets are wrong to assume Ford's Mustang EV does not usher a new wave of thoughtful designs. With more than 10 new Ford EVs coming, the company is on the right track in designing the Mach-E from scratch and in under two years. Ford may share reservation numbers in the next quarter. Strong pre-orders will reverse the bearish sentiment hurting Ford stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.