$100 A Share Could End Up Being A Temporary Top For Hilton

We have a possible double top pattern (as shown below) playing out in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT). Being chartists, we believe that every possible fundamental which could affect the trajectory of Hilton's shares has already been reflected in the share price. This pretence serves us well as it means we can concentrate most of our analysis on the technical charts.

With double-top reversal patterns, the key is to wait for support to be breached before entering short positions. Sometimes, in certain plays, we may nibble at the short side if we believe significant lower prices are ahead for the stock. In Hilton Worldwide Holdings, however, we would definitely wait for support to be breached before entering a short position.

We state this because earnings projections over the next few years remain buoyant. In its latest quarter, the firm actually beat expectations with an impressive $1.05 per share for the quarter. Furthermore, on top of expected 42%+ bottom line growth this year, Hilton is expected to return double-digit growth also next year.

This is why it is very dangerous to commit short deltas at this point as all shares may be undergoing at present is some consolidation before rallying higher in earnest.

With respect to the short side, there are plenty of reasons why Hilton may indeed be taking a trip down to the $80 level. Let's go through some of these reasons here.

First of all, we have divergences developing on the MACD indicator as well as the RSI indicator. Not only do we have a crossover on the MACD moving averages, but this crossover is taking place at a lower level than the crossover back in July.

What makes the MACD attractive is that it really is the combination of a momentum and moving average system. The sell signal is given when the two lines cross. Furthermore, the sell signal becomes a more attractive one if it takes place well above the zero line (which is what we have at present). Furthermore, divergences are even more apparent on the weekly charts, so this may be key.

However, this technical indicator is only one piece of the jigsaw. Furthermore, we like to go to the balance sheet to see how some of the key financials have been trending of late. Hilton at present has a net worth of just over $28 billion. However, shareholder equity has receded in recent times and actually came in at negative $208 million in the firm's most recent quarter. The trend over the past five quarters is negative as equity came in at +$574 million in the September quarter last year. We believe the current unfavorable trend is notable as Hilton almost had $6 billion of equity back in December 2016. Many investors in their analysis do not look beyond the income statement, but negative book value is always a worry especially when the market cap of the firm has been increasing significantly in recent times.

Although Hilton at present may look attractive because of its forward p/e ratio of 22.5, the firm's sales multiple of 3.1 remains well ahead of the 5-year average. Low p/e ratios invariably attract attention, but we prefer low earnings multiples which coincide with a low sales multiple. Hilton's 5-year average sales multiple is 2.2, which means we could easily get some type of reversion to the mean event here before long.

All of the above trends definitely give more weight to the short argument here. Diverging technicals, negative equity as well as a high sales multiple all demonstrate that lower prices could be on the cards in the near term. The elephant in the room though remains Hilton's strong earnings growth expectations, which is why we are in no rush to push the short side here. Let's see what the rest of November brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.