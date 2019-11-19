Aurora Cannabis: A Lot Of Ugly

The cannabis industry, which earlier this year seemed immune to bad news, has been slammed hard recently. Slowing growth caused by industry oversupply, the resulting price wars aimed at unloading inventory, and slowing growth have all led to a perfect storm for the space. Few companies have been as negatively affected by this as Aurora Cannabis (ACB). Not only have units of the business tanked recently, dropping 17% on November 15th alone, they have been declining for months now. In all, units have dropped 73.5% from their 52-week highs and the fact of the matter is that unless something changes, this downward trajectory may not stop.

Unless otherwise stated, and even then on a case-by-case basis, all references to $ or dollars are to Canadian dollars, not US dollars.

A look at the ugly… and there’s a lot of it

By most every measure, Aurora looks to be struggling now. Any place we look, just about, this is the case. As an example, let’s take a look at the company’s net revenue. In its latest quarter, ending September of 2019, the firm’s net revenue came in at $75.25 million. This represents a decline of 23.9% over the $98.94 million in net revenue the company generated just one quarter earlier. The firm's cannabis-oriented revenue didn’t fare well either. It came in at $70.78 million, down 25.2% compared to the $94.64 million the firm’s cannabis-oriented net revenue came in at one quarter earlier.

In the case of rivals like Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) and Cronos Group (CRON), the big issue was pricing. In order to deal with an industry oversupply problem, both of those firms (particularly Cronos) saw lower pricing quarter over quarter. To an extent, this affected Aurora as well, but it wasn’t the biggest concern. During the quarter, for instance, Aurora did see its average selling price per gram for medical cannabis total $8. This was down from the $8.51 per gram seen in the fourth quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year. Its wholesale pricing also declined, falling from $3.61 per gram to $3.46 per gram, but its consumer cannabis pricing actually rose. In the latest quarter, consumer cannabis pricing came in at $5.28 per gram, up from the $5.14 per gram seen in the fourth quarter of its 2019 fiscal year.

On the medical side of the equation, Aurora benefited from a rise in its patient count. This number grew from 84,729 individuals in the fourth quarter to 91,116 today. However, sales volumes across the board took a beating. In this latest quarter, the company’s kge (kilogram equivalents) sold totaled 12,463. This represents a quarter-over-quarter decline of 30% from the 17,793 kge seen the prior quarter. It is worth mentioning that this was not due to issues producing the product. In fact, during the quarter, output totaled 41,436 kg (kilograms). This is up 42.7% over where it was a quarter earlier.

On the side of the bottom line, things weren’t particularly pleasant for the business either. EBITDA during the quarter was -$39.67 million. Though this is better than the -$67.57 million seen the same time last year, it’s significantly worse than the -$11.74 million figure seen in the prior quarter. Operating cash flow so far this fiscal year (of which only one quarter has been revealed) was -$94.91 million. This represents a widening over the -$69.07 million seen a year ago. At a time when investors have made abundantly clear the fact that they want to see these firms become sustainable, this is not a good showing or anything remotely resembling it.

In prior articles on Canopy and Cronos, I said that one positive attribute they both possess is that they have significant amounts of cash on hand that can prop them up. Aurora, sadly, does not possess this. As of the end of its latest quarter, the firm’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $236.93 million. This came despite the fact that management has used up $124.4 million of its $400 million worth of ATM (at-the-market) share sales to raise cash recently. The cost to shareholders, though, has been painful, with 29.06 million units having been sold. At a weighted-average price of $4.28, this is far better than where units are today ($2.73 apiece), but it hurts investors who got in at higher prices (up to more than $10 per unit over the past 12 months).

Significant strides and other progress

Aurora’s quarter was, undeniably, filled with a lot of pain and investors should be prepared for more near-term at least. That said, there were some upbeat things management had to report. Perhaps the most exciting from an operational perspective was the degree to which management has been able to push costs down. Earlier this year, the company expressed a desire to push cash costs per gram down to below $1, but I did not think it would happen quite so fast. In the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, the company reported a cash cost to produce cannabis of $0.85 per gram. This is down from the $1.14 per gram seen a quarter earlier. Its cash cost to sell, meanwhile, came in at $1.15 per gram, down from $1.47 per gram seen the prior quarter. This represents tremendous progress and shareholders should be happy about it.

Another big change will hurt, or rather limit the abilities of, Aurora long-term, but it’s vital to the company at a time when it lacks significant cash reserves. The company has decided, in order to keep costs down, to cease the construction of its Aurora Nordic 2 facility in Denmark. Doing so will help to reduce cash outlays by $80 million over the next 12 months. In addition, and perhaps more relevant, Aurora has decided to defer a majority of its final construction and commissioning work at its Aurora Sun facility for “the foreseeable future.”

This move is painful since Aurora Sun is a massive facility aimed at generating even greater economies of scale, but it’s necessary in order to curb excess production in an industry that’s already being faced with oversupply. This will help to cut cash outlays (at least until production is resumed) by $110 million. This does not mean, however, that Aurora Sun will be useless to management. By 2020, the company will have 6 flower rooms there operating. As part of its strategic initiative, the company has also opened up the ability for holders of its 5% debentures to convert into common shares early. Of the $230 million outstanding, the company has received commitments covering $155 million. This move will reduce debt, but it won’t lower interest expense since as part of the deal with individuals converting will be entitled to interest payable (in cash) through the maturity date of the debentures. Instead, this may be a way for the company to clean up its books, some in order to take on more debt and/or to issue shares later on.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that Aurora was hit pretty hard. The volume-driven sales decline was particularly ugly, but given how well pricing held up on the consumer end, perhaps not all that surprising. Moving forward, it's possible that the launch of Cannabis 2.0 will revitalize the space, but if that does not work, the pain could last for a long while. Canopy and Cronos have the benefit of keeping significant amounts of cash on hand, which will help during this period, but Aurora isn’t so lucky and is forced to cede market share by cutting its growth expectations. While this is good for the industry itself, it comes at the cost of Aurora’s long-term success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.