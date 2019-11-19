CVS: Still A Buy

Especially the CVS MinuteClinic, the HealthHUB and the benefit of having a “CVS Pharmacy near me” will be an advantage for the company going forward.

In 2019, I already published two very bullish articles on CVS Health Care (CVS) - one in March 2019 and one in July. Since my last article, the total return of CVS was 37.6% (including dividends), compared to the S&P 500 (SPY) which could return only 6% in the same time frame.

Data by YCharts

A few days ago, CVS reported third-quarter results, and I am still very bullish on the company. In the following article, I will look at the last quarterly results, discuss management’s strategy a little bit and describe once again why CVS is a great long-term investment. But we will also look at the risks surrounding the company and its balance sheet, before we end with an intrinsic value calculation.

Quarterly Results

CVS was able to report good third-quarter results. Revenue increased 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year, but the high growth rate is the result of the company’s acquisition of Aetna last fall. While GAAP EPS decreased 14% and was only $1.17, adjusted EPS increased 6.4% to $1.84 (even 5 cent above the higher end of the guidance range). I am certainly not a big fan of adjusted, non-GAAP numbers, and when using it, we should at least know how the company is calculating its adjusted EPS numbers. Among the non-GAAP adjustments management made, we have to point out the amortization of intangible assets (increasing EPS $0.46) and the loss on divestiture of subsidiary (increased EPS $0.16). You have to decide for yourself if these adjustments make sense or not. Instead, we can also focus on the cash flow from operations, which is much harder to “fake” and increased 167% in the third quarter to $2,926 million.

(Source: CVS Q3 Investor Presentation)

The company saw strong revenue and script growth, which was outpacing the marketplace and driving 110 basis point increase in retail script share to 26.6%. It also reduced the net debt by $2.9 billion in the third quarter and paid off $1.5 billion term loan and $850 million in maturities. For the full year of 2019, CVS expects that $4.7-5.1 billion will be available for debt repayment.

When looking at the different segments, performance was especially driven by strong operating execution across the enterprise, with Health Care Benefits exceeding expectations (Retail/LTC and Pharmacy Service performed in line with expectations).

The Pharmacy Service Segment provides a full range of pharmacy management services to employers, health plans, government employees groups and government-sponsored programs. The segment was able to increase its revenue 6.4% in the third quarter, operating income increased 5.1% and the number of total pharmacy claims processed increased 9.3% in the third quarter. The segment’s margin was never very high. In the third quarter it was 3.7% and, therefore, 10 bps lower than in the same quarter a year earlier.

The Retail/LTC Segment fulfills prescriptions for medications, provides patient care programs, sells a wide assortment of general merchandise, provides health care services through walk-in clinics and provides services to long-term care facilities. The segment’s revenue increased 2.9% in the third quarter, while the operating income decreased 26.6% YoY. The operating margin of the segment also decreased from 7.1% in the same quarter last year to 5.1%. The number of prescriptions filled increased 6.4% in the third quarter.

The Health Care Benefits Segment provides a full range of insured and self-insured (“ASC”) medical pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services, and a large part of revenue stems from the Aetna acquisition. Revenue increased $16,540 million to $17,181 million, and operating income increased from $74 million to $1,036 million.

CVS also raised and narrowed the guidance for the full-year 2019. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be between $6.97 and $7.05.

Management's Strategy

When shifting the focus away from short-term quarterly results and rather focus on long-term aspects like strategy or competitive advantage, we should pay attention to the four strategic priorities management has announced on its last Investor Day to accelerate the company's business and drive growth.

(Source: CVS Q3 Investor Presentation)

The first priority is to grow and differentiate the business. Although this is a very obvious goal for almost every management team, it is still important - especially to differentiate. In this context, we have to mention the HealthHUB as a strategic priority and good way to set itself apart from competitors like Walgreens (WBA) or maybe Amazon (AMZN), which is about to enter the space with PillPack. Right now, 16 HUBs are open in four metro areas, and although this is a very small fraction of stores right now, the results gave management confidence and also underlined the need for a rapid rollout. By the end of 2019, about 50 HealthHUBs are expected to be open, and by the end of 2021, about 1,500 locations are expected.

A second strategic priority is to deliver transformational products and services. CVS is continuing to advance innovative pilot programs and introduce new and innovative offerings. Examples are the Oncology Solution pilot, which was rolled out in 11 states, or the successfully launched care pilot “Healing Better.”

The third strategic priority is a consumer-centric technology infrastructure, as about 80% of specialty patients are already digitally connected. At the end of the third quarter, 82 million customers were enrolled in the text messaging program (the number increased from 77 million at the end of the second quarter). During the third quarter, the CarePass subscription service also went live nationally, and within two months, more than 1 million members enrolled.

The fourth and final strategic priority is to modernize enterprise functions and capabilities. CVS is investing in improving client service delivery with progress towards delivering net savings (initial benefits are expected in 2020). It has aligned teams around simplifying the service operations, embedding intelligent automation to streamline routine processes and further advance the digital footprint of the company. We also see a continuing rollout of intelligent automation and robotic process automation of routine processes, and an increasing digitalization to drive reduction of incoming calls and outgoing member communications.

Favorable Trends And Wide Moat

And while the quarterly results and the company’s strategy are reassuring and should make investors confident about its performance, it is more important that the strategy is “embedded” in structural advantages and positive trends, which will lead to long-lasting growth for CVS and outlive any strategy.

First of all, CVS will profit from demographic trends: the company is mainly operating in the United States, and revenue is therefore generated in a country that is getting older and older. And the elderly will need more medical care, will need more drugs and pharmaceuticals and might consult a doctor (or maybe a MinuteClinic) more often, and CVS will profit from this increased demand. And as long as a society (or individuals) can afford it, healthcare products and services will be paid for leading to very stable demand (and generated revenue for CVS) and keep fluctuations caused by trends or cyclicality very low.

Aside from these demographic trends, CVS has also an economic moat around its business segments enabling the company to defend itself against competitors. The retail pharmacy business is not an industry where it is easy to establish a moat around the business, although the pharmaceutical retail business is a little harder to enter for new competitors. But CVS is operating in a very concentrated industry, as about 60% of revenue in the pharmacy retail business is controlled by five companies, and the company is industry leader with about 10,000 stores and a market share of 26.6% (which is also increasing). And being market leader puts CVS in a comfortable position, as it is able to pressure competitors and might profit from scale effects.

The second segment CVS operates in - the PBM industry - is even more concentrated, with 88% of the total market controlled by only five companies. And once again, with about 30% market share, CVS is the largest PBM, and this segment has much higher barriers to enter. Operating in a low-margin business makes it tough for competitors to enter, as the costs - and especially the upfront costs - are extremely high and it is difficult to be profitable. CVS, on the other hand, can rely - in part - on the stickiness of PBM relationships that create some form of switching costs and, especially, on the scale-derived cost advantages that stem from being market leader. The acquisition of Aetna might also create meaningful cost synergies between the PBM segment and the health care benefits segment.

Risky Balance Sheet

Despite all these positive aspects, there had to be reasons why CVS dropped from above $110 in July 2015 to about $50 this summer. And there were major concerns about the company - starting from political pressures on the healthcare system to lower prices, pressures on the PBMs, and the Aetna acquisition also made investors very cautious, as it resulted in extremely high debt levels and a high amount of goodwill on the balance sheet.

As the stock is slowly creeping higher, investors’ concerns also seem to vanish slowly, but the share price is still reflecting a lot of risk and uncertainty. And especially the high amounts of debt and goodwill could still lead to massive problems - like CVS not being able to repay the debt or investors facing further goodwill impairment charges.

One of the major concerns of many investors and analysts were the extremely high debt levels and amounts of goodwill due to the acquisition of Aetna. And while long-term debt and goodwill is still very high, CVS seems to make good progress to decrease the debt and improve its balance sheet again. We already mentioned above that the company has reduced net debt by $2.9 billion. Right now, it has $1.1 billion in short-term debt and $64.2 billion in long-term debt (that number was reduced from $71.4 billion a year ago). Goodwill is still $79.5 billion and a much higher number than I like to see, but we also have to mention the $5.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents as well as $17.3 billion in long-term investments. The company could also increase shareholder’s equity about $4 billion compared to the same quarter last year. In the next few years, CVS has to repay high amounts of debt - especially in 2023, 2025 and 2028, the company has to repay more than $8 billion in debt annually. But I am rather confident that CVS will manage to repay the debt without difficulty.

(Source: CVS Q3 Investor Presentation)

While we should still be a little cautious (as the high debt levels could lead to a lot of problems, and goodwill impairment charges are possible), the fears about CVS were greatly exaggerated, in my opinion, and this was also reflected in the extremely depressed valuation and low share price.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Although CVS could increase its stock price about 40% during the last six months, the company still seems to be valued with low multiples. When using the GAAP EPS for 2019, the company is valued with a P/E ratio of 15, and when using the non-GAAP EPS guidance for 2019, it is trading at a multiple of 11. Both numbers are very low compared to the overall US stock market as well as CVS’ own long-term average multiple and are not justified for a company that is expected to grow at least in the mid-single digits in the years to come.

(Source: CVS Investor Day Presentation)

In the projection management released during its Investor Day, CVS gave a guidance of low-single digit growth in 2020, mid-single digit growth in 2021 and low-double digit growth from 2022 going forward. To be conservative, I would calculate with 5% growth from now till perpetuity. Using the lower end of management’s guidance, we can expect a free cash flow of at least $7.5 billion for 2019. When assuming 5% growth and using a 10% discount rate, this will lead to an intrinsic value of $114.94, and the company is still deeply undervalued.

Dividend And Share Buybacks

And CVS is not only undervalued, but could also be interesting for dividend investors. Right now, it has a dividend yield of 2.69% and is paying $2.00 annually as dividend. Before the Aetna acquisition was completed, the company already announced that management will focus on reducing the debt and will therefore “freeze” the dividend and halt the share buyback program. In the next two years, we can expect that CVS will use about 45% of cash from operations for debt repayment, about 25% will be used for dividends, about 20% for net capital expenditures and 10% for additional retained capital needs of insurance subsidiaries.

(Source: CVS Investor Day Presentation)

But from 2022 going forward, about $10-12 billion in cash will be available annually for enhancing shareholder value in the long term, and we can expect that CVS will increase the dividend and resume its share buyback program again.

Conclusion

After a 40% stock price increase within a few months, the temptation is high to see a stock no longer as cheap or a bargain. But CVS is still deeply undervalued and one of the better picks in the market, as it offers a reasonable dividend yield and long-term growth potential and we can expect an annual yield of at least 10% going forward. There are certainly companies with a better business model and a wider moat around the business, but the combination of the business model, which is offering long-term growth and high levels of defensibility, as well as a very low valuation makes CVS a very good investment and one of the best picks in the market right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.