Abraxas Petroleum's Reset

One of the most downtrodden oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms in the US today is undoubtedly Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS). Driven by fears about the company’s ability to survive, shares of the company have tanked and, at this time, are trading at a paltry $0.33 apiece. Recent developments do seem to warrant some downward revision in the company’s expectations, particularly after the firm's third-quarter earnings release, but while this is true, the company has been hit too hard for it to make sense. Following some new financing decisions, the company’s position, while a bit more painful from a cost perspective, appears to have stabilized. The key now is to ride out the differential storm and from there the company can begin focusing on a recovery.

Some painful developments

In a regulatory filing released the other day, the management team at Abraxas announced that it had to delay, briefly, the release of its third quarter’s 10-Q. The company outlined liquidity issues, largely centered around a mix of cash flow and strict suppliers. With $198 million in debt outstanding under its credit facility, compared to borrowing capacity of only $207.5 million, the company was pushing the limit on its ability to draw cash when needed.

Part of the problem here stemmed from the company’s rather poor third-quarter results. Production at the firm actually did well, coming in 1.6% lower than it was a year ago, but it was up 3% compared to the second quarter this year. Year-to-date, production was up 5.5% compared to what it was in the same three quarters last year. This growth is impressive, but it's important to know how lopsided spending was. In the first three quarters of this year, net capital expenditures totaled $85.80 million. To put this in perspective, forecasted net capex for the year stands at $86.70 million, meaning that if management stays true to its plans, the company should only allocate $0.90 million toward spending in the fourth quarter.

While capex spending was lopsided, cash flows suffered too. In my last analysis of Abraxas, I calculated that for this year we should see EBITDA of about $105 million and operating cash flow of $94 million. This now appears very unlikely. In the first three quarters of the year, EBITDA totaled $59.44 million, while operating cash flow was $61.02 million. This significant disparity appears to be driven in large part by two factors: really nasty realized energy prices and higher-than-expected costs.

During the latest quarter, for instance, the company realized natural gas prices of $0.23 per Mcf. This compares to the $2.38 per Mcf that we saw for the spot market. In my own analysis, I had assumed a spot price of $2.50 per Mcf for the full year, with a realized price of $0.73 per Mcf. NGLs fared, surprisingly, far worse. The realized price on those came in at only $0.42 per barrel. This represents a realized price on WTI of just 0.75%. This figure had been drifting lower in recent quarters, but I thought my realized price on WTI of 4.5% for the year would have been low-balling it. Only oil seemed to do pretty good, which is great considering that 68% of the company’s output this year is crude (up from 63% last year). During the quarter, the company’s differential on crude was $4.29 per barrel. I had used a number of $5.16 per barrel.

On the cost side, the picture was ugly as well. This year, Abraxas had been forecasting lease operating expenses of between $4 per boe (barrel of oil equivalent) and $6 per boe, with a mid-point of $5 per boe. In the three quarters so far this year, the average lease operating expenses have been considerably higher at $7.78 per boe. In the third quarter, this number came down a lot, at only $6.20 per boe, but that’s still a far cry from the mid-point of guidance I used. This disparity over the first three quarters comes out to missed cash flow (pre-tax) of $7.67 million.

A chance at a reset

Right now, I still am okay with Abraxas as a prospect, but it has slowly turned to be less appealing than it was earlier this year. Management has not followed through on cost containment so far, and differentials are hurting the firm. One positive thing, though, is that the company has managed to restructure its debt to some degree. As of the end of its latest quarter, it had gross debt of $198 million (all credit facility debt), and cash and cash equivalents of $7.14 million. With debt closely approaching its borrowing capacity, and the company being free cash flow negative in the first three quarters to the tune of $28.60 million, something needed to change.

To address the situation, the company managed to close a $100 million financing round under a Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan Facility. The firm used the $95 million in net proceeds to pay down its revolving credit facility to $94 million, after which the credit facility was reduced to $135 million. This does, however, still provide the company with $41 million in wiggle room that it can tap if need be. Management must maintain a current ratio of 1, and have a minimum asset coverage ratio of 1.25 (a number that will gradually rise and hit 1.55 in 2022), and it must maintain a leverage ratio of no greater than 4. These should not prove problematic, with the possible exception of the current ratio which, in the latest quarter, ended at 0.74. This does mean the firm only needed $15.55 million in order to achieve that.

Following this transaction, combined with the company’s $7.9 million worth of divestitures that closed as of its 10-Q’s filing date, net debt came out to $186.86 million. If the fourth quarter of this year matches the company’s third quarter in terms of EBITDA, we should see it come out to $79.44 million, while its operating cash flow for the year should be $79.34 million. The EBITDA figure translates to a net leverage ratio of only 2.35, which is not dangerous. Add to this that if management does stay true to its capex plan, that free cash flow in the fourth quarter should be around $15 million to $17 million, which might bring that leverage ratio down to 2.15. The one painful thing about the refinancing situation is that the current terms of the debt result in an effective annual interest rate right now on the 2nd Lien of 12.75%. Though this is high, all of the changes to the company’s debt structure will result in annual interest expense coming in just $1.31 million higher than it otherwise would have.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's clear that Abraxas saw some pain and its shareholders took a hit with it. What's more is that I believe investors should be less optimistic about the company moving forward, but this doesn't mean it's a bad prospect. At current pricing, I believe it offers plenty of upside, but if I were to make a list of the top 10 companies in this space that I'd invest in, it would not currently make the cut due to the bad changes we recently experienced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.