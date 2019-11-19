Tesla: An Analysis Of Demand In Established Markets

Some established markets have experienced YOY sales decline. Does that foreshadow the beginning of the end for Tesla vehicles?

When Henry Ford made cheap, reliable cars, people said, 'Nah, what's wrong with a horse?' That was a huge bet he made, and it worked. - Elon Musk

Source: US News

In a previous article we suggested that unit deliveries is an important metric to consider when evaluating Tesla's future prospects. Here we will examine Tesla's (TSLA) performance based on this metric in established markets. This is important because the total number of deliveries includes new markets. A company cannot survive solely on new market expansion. It will eventually run out of untapped territories. For Tesla to succeed, it must retain demand in established markets.

We have previously shown that the worldwide deliveries for Tesla vehicles have been higher in 2019 versus 2018. Below is the chart:

Data Source: Company Filings

However, the picture may not be so rosy for established markets where in some areas Tesla has experienced YOY declines.

Where are the established markets?

The US is by far the most established market for Tesla, followed by China and Europe. The following chart shows Tesla revenues by country:

Source: Statista

The following chart shows the total EV sales figures worldwide:

Source: Wikipedia

So, China, Europe, and America are also the 3 most established markets for EVs in general.

Tesla's sales in China requires a special treatment as China has a large domestic EV industry and Tesla is nearing completion of a Gigafactory (GF3) in Shanghai. Past and present performance in China is not going to be representative of the future. Once the new factory comes online, Tesla's cost per vehicle for the Chinese market will drop. So, any China analysis is best deferred to when there is more clarity on how the new factory in China is faring.

We will briefly touch on Europe first and then devote most of the article to the US sales as Tesla's largest marketplace.

European Sales

Tesla outsold all other electric vehicles in Europe in the first half of 2019, according to an article published by Forbes. The article goes on to say that Tesla's dominance will be challenged as competition gathers momentum.

Does that spell trouble for Tesla? Perhaps not. It may in fact be good for Tesla. Elon Musk once said: "Tesla's true competition is gasoline car."

Can Tesla take on gasoline cars alone and on its own? That would be unlikely. It takes a collective to dethrone gasoline cars and create the infrastructure where companies like Tesla can thrive. The Forbes article continues to say:

According to the Brussels-based Transport & Environment (T&E) lobby group that moment is almost upon us. Electric cars are about to go mainstream in Europe, and 2020/2021 is likely to be a tipping point for the market. Until recently, the EV market was limited to a niche of early adopters but tomorrow’s landscape will be very different as EVs enter a new phase and near the mass market.

This quote echoes our previous statements about electric cars being on the cusp of becoming truly competitive. Europe and China lead the way in EVs going mainstream but the US will not be far behind.

Here is another article discussing Tesla's sales in Europe. The title says it all: Tesla triples European sales in first half of 2019 as regional car market drops 7.9%. I think this is worth repeating: Tesla triples sales while the regional car market drops 7.9%. I wonder what a 200% rise while the overall automobile market drops 7.9% does to Tesla's market share. There is no need to wonder. The same article provides the answer:

Source: Teslarati

So, between H1 2018 and H1 2019, Tesla's market share rose a whopping 237%.

There may have been YOY declines in specific European countries in Q3 but given the positives discussed above, it would be premature to draw any long-term conclusions about any decline in organic demand for Tesla vehicles.

US Sales

One problem with trying to figure out US delivery numbers is a lack of reliable sources. Most websites rely on vehicle registrations to count US deliveries. This, however, must be problematic as the estimates seem to vary among the various websites. Caresalesbase.com provides the following figures:

Source: Carsalesbase.com

InsideEVs.com provides the figures shown in the following two tables:

Source: InsideEVs

The numbers from the above two websites are reasonably close and are only off by a few hundred to a few thousand deliveries.

Another website, however, paints a completely different picture. According to MarkLines.com sales figures are as follows:

Source: MarkLines

Notice that unlike the first two websites, MarkLines.com actually has a higher sales figures for Sep. 2019 vs. Sep 2018.

So, which website do we believe? There is no surefire way to know the answer, but we can use website traffic as a gauge that is somewhat more meaningful than flipping a coin. Below is the comparison between the three websites as reported by SimilarWeb.com:

Source: SimilarWeb.com

InsideEVs.com has the highest Global, Country and Category ranks among the three websites and is also based in the US. MarkLines.com, on the other hand, seems to be a larger organization with 50-200 employees. We will use InsideEvs data for two reasons:

It correlates better with the other website. It is more bearish and as a general rule we prefer to lean bearish when in doubt.

Tesla's US sales are charted below using the tabular data provided by InsideEVs website.

Data Source: InsideEVs.com

It is easy to find this chart as a confirmation that interest in Tesla is waning. This is especially true if one has a bearish predisposition. Sure, sales are not as brisk as Q3 last year. September sales are lower in 2019 as compared to 2018 and in 2019, the third-quarter sales are lagging behind second-quarter sales. But if the chart is examined more closely and influence from external factors is accounted for, there are some bullish signs.

I get knocked down, but I get up again

You are never gonna keep me down

One thing that is interesting about this chart is that there are no downtrends. Unit deliveries dropped in steps. It doesn't take much investigative prowess to figure out what caused each step-drop. The bullish part is that Tesla didn't stay down after each knockdown. Instead, each drop was followed by an uptrend. That does not jibe well with a business that is in decline. Perhaps the following graphic illustrates this point better:

Furthermore, each uptrend in 2019 started at a higher point than the previous uptrend. The stock market equivalent for this phenomenon would be higher lows. There is a plausible reason why higher highs are missing. The first uptrend lasted 12 months. The second lasted 6 months, and the current uptrend is 3 months old so far. The shorter duration of each subsequent uptrend prevented it from reaching the same highs as the previous uptrend.

Aside from the tax credits, initial pent-up demand was arguably a factor for the second half of 2018 outperforming the same period in 2019. Exhaustion of the initial pent-up demand is often cited as a reason for Tesla's imminent demise. But, by definition, pent-up demand is temporary. The drop should have been anticipated from the beginning.

The telltale sign of a declining business is when the business descends into a slow intrinsic decline. So far, Tesla has shown no sign of such sustained intrinsic decline; not even in an established market like the US.

Now let's turn to how Tesla's market share is faring in the US. MarkLines.com provides some market share data but as discussed previously the accuracy of its results is somewhat questionable. Luckily, we found some research from Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF), the credit reporting company, that may be more dependable.

Experian's report shows the data on US auto registrations for the first 2 quarters of 2015 through 2019. The report for the first three quarters is not published yet. The following chart from the report shows the market shares of the top 25 auto brands in the US:

Source: Experian

As expected, Tesla's market share is small. But what is impressive is that in 4 years Tesla has managed to catch up to and surpass Acura, Cadillac, Infinity and some other brands.

Below, the market share data provided by Experian (for the first two quarters of each year) is plotted as a bar chart.

Data Source: Experian

One thing that jumps out from the plot is the incremental increase in Tesla's market share through the 4 years. After staying flat in 2016, it began a hyberbolic rise from 2017 to 2019. Tesla's market share increased 50% in 2017, 100% in 2018, and 116% in 2019.

Data Source: Experian

The incremental change in market share is more striking when plotted as a line chart as shown above. To be sure, this chart will not look as impressive after the publication of the next Experian report. As we saw a little earlier in the article, Q3 2019 US deliveries have been lower than Q3 2018. This should make the total deliveries for the first 3 quarters close to flat between 2018 and 2019, and that will make the purple Tesla line in the above graph go all the way down close to 0.00%.

But such fluctuations are the ebbs and flows that are expected in any business at any stage of development.

Wrap-up

Here we have presented some counterarguments to one of the prevailing theses regarding vanishing demands for Tesla vehicles in established markets. We believe it is premature to conclude demand is slowing based on periodic fluctuations that have so far been mainly based on non-intrinsic factors.

In addition to the arguments presented earlier in this article, one must also consider that product maturity and demand slowdown are expected for any company and any product. Apple (AAPL) products have not been immune to this phenomenon and neither have products from HP (HPQ), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN). That is why companies continually refresh their existing products and introduce new ones. In fact, compared to other automakers, Tesla is less prone to premature end of demand for its products because of the scope of the over-the-air feature and functionality updates that it can perform. Nevertheless, Tesla is not resting on its laurels. A new pickup is scheduled to be unveiled later this month and Model Y is set to be launched next summer. Both vehicles have the potential to be significant additions to Tesla's lineup.

We are particularly interested in seeing the planned pickup. Tesla doesn't seem to be aiming for the mainstream pickup market but hopefully that is not the case. Pickups seem to be the perfect candidate for going electric. They are inefficient gas guzzlers that are less likely to be used for long trips. Furthermore, we don't believe in the argument that die-hard pickup owners will not switch. Everybody likes to save money and own superior products.

All this doesn't mean that Tesla is out of the woods yet. As with any other company in the initial stages of business development, success is not guaranteed. But we remain cautiously optimistic about Tesla's prospects. Initial indications show that Tesla is on track to become a dominant player in the future of the automotive industry. As with any other industry, there will of course be competition. Considering the wall that Tesla has been able to climb to reach the current level of popularity against an entrenched ICE auto industry, odds are that it will be able to successfully co-exist with EV competition in the future.

