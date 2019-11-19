Destiny Media Technologies Inc.'s (DSNY) CEO Fred Vandenberg on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:DSNY) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 18, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Sandra Boenisch - Chief Financial Officer

Fred Vandenberg - President and Chief Executive Officer

Sandra Boenisch

Thank you. Good afternoon. And thank you everyone for joining us on the call today. I will speak briefly about our financial results for the year and then I will turn the call over to Fred.

Total revenue for fiscal 2019 grew by 5.6%, compared to fiscal 2018. Part of the growth experience was negatively impacted by changes in foreign exchange rates on our euro and Australian dollar revenue. If we remove the effect of foreign exchange, we experienced an increase of 9.1% in Play MPE revenue year-over-year, a much of this growth was seen in the final three quarters of a fiscal 2019.

Our foreign currency adjusted growth was over 10% in all of the quarters -- of the last three quarters. This contrast to fiscal 2018 where we actually saw a slight decline in Play MPE revenue on a currency adjusted basis over the prior year.

The growth we are seeing is most significantly from the U.S. and Europe. In the U.S. we have seen a marked and continued increase in usage from one of our major label customers. And we continue to experience steady growth from our U.S. independent labels to increase outreach efforts and marketing to additional formats.

In Europe, we recovered the usage from one of our major label customers to the release of our new Version 8 publishing tool. In addition, we had an increase in fees associated with the Universal Music contract, which was effective in January.

Operating expenditures in 2019 increased by 9.8% over 2018. In the later half of fiscal 2019, we added staffing and development, product and sales and business development. These added resources include increased in new skill sets, which will position us to expand our service offerings.

Additionally, operating expenses were affected by an increase in marketing expenditures, including a focus on both our online activity and presence, and increased travel related to attending label visits and industry events. Overall, we reported net income of just over $610,000 and our cash and investments position has increased by $640,000 to $2.9 million.

Now, I will turn it over to Fred.

Fred Vandenberg

Thanks, Sandra, and thanks to everyone for joining the call. 2019 was a year we made a lot of substantive changes within the company that I think have laid the foundation for longer term revenue growth. I will talk about three main areas with respect to the business of the company and then a couple of things related to finances and Investor Relations.

First, I am going to talk about where we are going, our longer term vision for Play MPE, what we will be, how we will grow, what we will ultimately see on Play MPE or the company growing into. That flows into the steps we have taken to reach those goals this year. How those changes will help move the company forward. And then thirdly, what we have accomplished so far in tracking towards those goals.

I will talk a little bit about financial results in addition to what Sandra has mentioned, but also non-financial accomplishments. And I think this will provide a little context and color on how we are moving along this path. So, very quickly, where we are going, the steps we have taken to get there, and the results we have achieved.

So, where we going? Right now Play MPE is a two-sided marketplace where artists and record labels market their music and music curators consume the music. The music industry in its entirety has been growing over the last five years.

As we move into the digital music, access, age, streaming services, YouTube, internet-based radio, et cetera. These are very exciting times for the industry in general and for Play MPE. These changes are ongoing. It’s not an event and we think we can grow by adding more value in the process.

Play MPE’s core platform is a foundation from which to grow and expand into these services. We have the largest record label in the world regularly using Play MPE in more than 80 countries. It’s -- if I really look at it, it’s -- we have been used in a more than 170 different territories or something like that, but it’s regularly used in more than 80 countries.

Currently, we have an active audience of more than 40,000 regular recipients. These recipients have no charge access for the current service offering. We also have Warner Music and Sony Music Entertainment using us in 11 and five countries, respectively. Together, those labels with Universal represent the major record labels and the world’s most popular artists generally.

Together, we have established a platform on which to build, in many ways with our return to focus on this business we are like a startup, albeit one that’s profitable and has regular customers in the business and we have been in business for years. But we -- now we have an opportunity to expand the Play MPE network into new markets and also expand what Play MPE is to build on the music distribution of music, sorry, the marketing distribution of music?

We see the Play MPE platform evolving into a collaboration hub and we will build on functionality, so music curators and record labels can accomplish more within the platform, and to be more of a one stop shop for music marketing.

If I were to draw an analogy, I would compare us to an early LinkedIn. I am sure that many of you know this, but LinkedIn is the social network for professionals. Over the years, they have added service to expand their offering to both companies and professionals.

For example, LinkedIn assist in recruiting which is something a feature which we have used quite a lot this year. Similarly with Play MPE we see many services on both sides of the transaction that can be better served through a single platform -- central hub. We only need to add these features to the platform either through partnerships or through building them.

Simply put, we will continue to expand the breadth of Play MPE, but also the depth of the services provided. We think we can add features so that some the captive audience of 40,000 recipients will want premium features as we simplify their day to day work life.

So what do we -- what have we done to pursue that vision? It’s been quite a busy two years. Our initial focus was writing the ship. We undertook a change in management in 2017 -- late 2017, which led to a reduction of certain positions connected to the previous CEO. These positions largely did not to be replaced. At the time, we had lost money in 10 of 11 quarters and then recently conducted a dilutive financing. We were without priorities and clear goals. As a result, staffing was not very productive.

So step one was eliminating waste, cutting out unnecessary wasteful expenses that really wasn’t helping the company. Step two was to take a good hard look at our business focus. It was a tough decision to shelve the Clipstream idea, the technology that we had spent millions on and years developing.

But our core business was small because we had stopped investing, it failed to grow not because of a lack of potential but because we didn’t add the resources to do so. And we thought we would be better served by investing in that business. So the second step was really to provide clarity of goals.

Step three was really to focus in on our core business and to shore up that business and then work to expand it. We announced this returned to focus on Play MPE in Q1 of 2018. Because of our platform at the time was not accessible to Mac users, at least not on the sending side and it was not fast and easy to use.

Our revenue actually contracted in Q2, in Q3 of fiscal 2008. But lead into 2019, just after we released the new sending side of the platform, we immediately had positive results and returned back to positive revenue growth. So 2019 sort of reaping us into 2019, this was a year of really gearing up for better product updates and greater business development focus.

At the start of fiscal 2019, we had about 20 employees, it’s depending on how you define them, but that was down slightly from what was typical. So we had to add, we are currently up to 31, that’s a little over 50% increase. And most of these positions were added towards the end of the fiscal year of 2019.

These adjustments really have focused in on doubling the size of our business development group -- business development and in marketing, adding three people to our development team to increase production. And we also replaced our entire product team during the year.

So, 2019 we had a lot of changes. I am very excited about the additions. It really has been a busy year. But there’s a lot of energy within the company, our focus and an optimism that we just haven’t had before.

With a new faces we are younger. I think passionate about the music industry. We have a clarity that we are in the music industry, and as such, it’s been easier to recruit top quality talent and talent that is knowledgeable and interested in the music industry.

I think we have the right mix of innovative thinkers of youthful exuberance and an experience in pragmatism. What does absolutely clear to me is that we have increased the IQ of the company. Well, most of these changes, it will take time to produce a palpable effect. We have already achieved some early results.

So to summarize what we have done here. We have really improved the -- our products ability to design improvements to the product, evaluate and design. We have improved our development group’s capacity to develop and deliver on those designs, and then we have improved our ability to sell them. So design, develop, sell and we want to rinse and repeat, just keep on doing that. In all aspects, I think, we are far better than we were two years ago.

So what have we accomplished? By the end of Q1 of fiscal 2019, keep this in mind as shortly after releasing the web-based version of our sending sites offer. We announced the renewed agreement with Universal. Again, that’s the world’s largest record label.

We were also able to recover clients. In Q4, we expanded our commercial use with the addition of Warner Music in the Baltic States. All of these items that have just mentioned contributed to a 13.7% overall FX adjusted growth in European revenue in the last quarter.

For the year, European revenue was up 8.5%. For the year U.S. revenue was up 8.8%, Australian revenue was up 15%, overall for the year, Play MPE revenue grew by 6.1% or 9.1% adjusting for FX, that growth is more heavily weighted towards the end of the year. And we have expanded our trial usage with new use in South Africa and Canada, and to some extent the U.K.

So the circle back to our vision, we expect to improve -- to use our improved skills and the product development and expanded business development group to continue to move the needle on revenue and our initial focus, excuse me, will be on items that facilitate the growth of Play MPE in new markets.

Just to give you a brief snippet of an example is that part of the vision to grow and expand our existing distribution is to allow smaller record labels to use the platform in a very self serve fashion with limited or potentially no involvement of sales staff. This will allow the use of the Play MPE platform to scale more efficiently.

To do that a number of things are required. Market research plans, lead generation, enhance product website to channel the leads for better lead conversion. Some of you may have noticed already that we have -- we launched a new product site last week. That site is designed as part of that whole vision and it’s designed to better channel particular users or visitors to the website to better explain what we do and to improve lead conversion.

So to summarize all of what I have just said on this call so far, we have first clarified our vision and we have adjusted the staff to better execute on that vision and I think we have had some early success.

So this leads me to use of cash. As I am sure you have noticed we have built a cash to just under $3 million. This -- to put this in context this represents about 30% of our market value. I must admit I personally like having a little bit of cash on hand, I think, it reduces any perceived risk associated with the business and it gives us a little bit of flexibility in certain things.

Going forward, we have increased our investments in staff quite significantly, as I have mentioned. But we expect to fund that increase in expenses with current revenue run rates. And as time goes on, we will review expenditure levels as results determine.

More clearly, we see tremendous opportunities to grow, but we are going to approach it methodically and within our means. So this begs the question what do we do with the cash and I know that’s a hot topic these days.

Broadly we have few choices ahead of us, we would do nothing we just sit on it, let it have a very small return with the interest rates. We use it for acquisitions. We use it to expand expenses to grow faster or we use it in buyback of stock.

I mean we have hired 10 employees since the start of 2019 and I think we can fund that growth with current cash flow, as I stated. We will also continue to evaluate acquisitions to move more quickly. So far it’s been our experience that the asking prices is far too expensive, especially so if we consider equity as a component of the purchase price.

We will continue to evaluate if portions of the business can be sped up with parallel development efforts and we will implement those options if we verify the cost of benefit return. We have allocated a little bit of cash for the share repurchase program simply because we believe we are tremendously undervalued and I think this gives the remaining shareholders better return.

So and the most -- for the most part in the very near-term, we expect to retain the cash. Again, we will continually revisit this as the company progresses and as we identify appropriate areas to invest your money.

More clearly, we see tremendous opportunities to grow and we are going to approach it just methodically and within our means. So over the last two years, we have really been focusing internally, prioritizing much needed changes within the company.

We still have some improvements to make obviously. But we are very pleased with our progress. We can now improve our approach to investors. We expect to just as a first step in that, we expect to launch a new investor website probably in the next couple of days. The goal of this change was really to better explain what we do and where we are going.

We have added a number of things to that website that we will again launch in a couple of days, and one of which is fact sheets that will be on each quarter we will update the sort of highlights of what destiny is in relevant investor information.

We have added news over and above our press releases. So investors can see what we are working on behind the scenes that might not be press release worthy, but shows that we are making progress.

We have added some initial KPIs, key performance indicators that will automatically update in real-time. But these are key metrics of the company. For example number of users worldwide, number of sending enterprise level, sending software users, number of distributions that sort of thing.

So that’s sort of step one on our improved Investor Relations approach. With respect to the reverse split that we had earlier this quarter just after year-end. This was undertaken for a variety of reasons. These include opening us up to investors that cannot invest below a dollar in the United States.

I think it better reflects the stage of the company and that we are not a typical penny stock. I know we are a relatively small company, but we have a good platform for which to grow and I think that’s trading at $0.20 or whatever doesn’t give us the appropriate perception. I know it’s just a perception thing, but I think we aren’t a typical penny stock.

And also to give us a bit of a mental break from the past, I think, we are quite a different company than we were at before. And also lastly it’s a -- well, earnings isn’t our -- entirely our focus right now. It’s more growing revenue for longer term earnings. It does give you a better picture of the earnings per share, which I think helps us overall.

So with that, it’s -- 2019 was really a year of substantial change within the company. It’s -- we are -- I think, we have improved our ability to significantly both to design products, to develop product and then to sell it. We were able to do this because we initially focused on riding the ship and eliminating the number of unproductive expenses and then we have shown some early progress.

So, with that, I will turn it over to questions.

Fred Vandenberg

Sylvia, I can -- I have received some emailed in questions, because I think we released our results early this year and I can maybe address those.

Please go ahead, sir.

Fred Vandenberg

Okay. Sorry, I have received a few questions this morning and I might as well just address those. One is more of a technical question. The press release we announced that we had repurchased 186,000 shares, but in the 10-K it showed in the subsequent note that we had 97,000 shares. That -- the difference there is that the 97,000 have actually been retired and eliminated from float. So it’s really just a timing of the difference. So we have first purchased then retire them to lead them from the outstanding shares. So that’s question.

The question is how should investor’s think about the increased level of investment in business development and marketing in relation to driving increased growth. The -- our sales process is sometimes there’s either two sides to it, if we are breaking into a new market, it takes time, it takes -- so we hire business development person that person would go out and build up relationships within this new market, become members of trade industry organizations within that market. Extol the virtues of Play MPE and then eventually we can turn over key clients. That process takes a bit of time. So we are currently working on that and it takes us a little bit of time to develop the new sales staff to understand the landscape. It’s -- although we are a small business, it’s remarkably complicated to especially when considering music licensing, workflows and that sort of thing. So it takes time. Some of the investment is more converting leads within existing markets and that investment pays off in smaller form but more immediately. So it’s a bit of a hard thing to answer -- very simply but it -- what you will see is that you invest in sales staff and the payment isn’t immediate, but generally isn’t immediate, but it will turn return long-term revenue growth. And I think that’s it. I think I have covered the rest of these questions in, probably, what I said today.

We do have phone questions at this time, sir. And the next will be Andy Taylor [ph], Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Hi, Fred. Just have a few questions, so I will try to keep it low so some of the other callers can get in as well. From the growth that you have experienced this past year, is that something that you feel investors can expect going forward?

Fred Vandenberg

Thanks, Andy. I -- the -- I don’t -- obviously, I think, people who know me know, I don’t like to predict revenue growth. It does take a bit of time, as I just said, I guess. But we are not really here for -- over the last three quarters, we have grown by more than 10% and we are quite happy with that, I think, all things considered. But we are not really here to grow by 10%, we are here to grow by more, it will take some time for us to bring on new products and for the new sales staff to have a palpable effect on the topline.

But I think the improvements that we have made over the last, especially over the last year, even over the last half a year, there -- it’s like the changes are under the hood. We have got a more powerful color but now we have got to show results.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Normally we had something that. They are very understandable. So when you say more time, how much like you have, like, when you project you are like one-year, three-year, five-year outlook in developing your business plan and et cetera, like, how much longer do you anticipate for some of those, I guess, a new Play MPE services to, I guess, add to the revenue base.

Fred Vandenberg

I can talk about new services or I can talk about, our initial -- our first step is to continue to add features or product developments and features that facilitate your revenue growth. So, I guess, what I said is that, we want to increase the breadth and the depth of what Play MPE is. So, when I say that, I mean, the breadth is like using what we do now and expanding that into new territories. The depth is adding new services.

The product team has got $1 billion backlog evaluating ideas and the development team is working on some features of those. It’s really right now the impacts that you will see in the more immediate term are -- is through the biz dev group’s efforts. And we have got to work on processes to improve that whole group. They are relatively new.

But I don’t want to project revenue increases or when those will come on, because if you go back in time I -- when we first started Play MPE we were such a, I thought we were such a compelling product or service that our revenue would grow much faster than it ultimately did. But even back then we experienced 100% growth in 2008-2009 and it took a while to get there. So when that engine starts to have effect, that’s a very hard thing for me to predict. I don’t really want to put a time on it, but I do think we are doing the right things to have a longer term effect.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Fair enough. What else can I ask you here before the other callers get a little impatient. You mentioned that Warner -- with Warner you are in 11 countries and Sony you are in five. I guess to me as an investor that’s not that many. Are you, I guess, without tipping off any competitors that may or may not be listening. Do you -- is your business outlook especially with Warner like are you looking at trying to target them a lot harder?

Fred Vandenberg

Well, yeah, I mean, whenever we target a new territory, we tend to go for key clients and that’s not always Warner and Sony, but -- or UG for that matter, but often it is. And so we -- what we do is we try to target those record labels in the new markets. So, for example, we have added Sony, sorry, Warner, South Africa. We are doing trial usage in Canada. And I think, you establish a beachhead with those major labels and then grow from there.

The -- I think you are right, I mean, ultimately, those -- that number of countries isn’t that much but I think that more speaks to our potential than anything else. The -- there is a lot of things that come into breaking into new markets and we are working towards converting those new territories.

Another thing we are working on is and it’s about to launch actually is new sending site software in different languages. We have the recipient site software in over 20 languages, I can’t remember exactly how many languages, but the sending site is the English only.

Does that hurt us in expanding? Certainly doesn’t help. So we are -- we have localized that piece of software and now we are just translating it and I expect to launch very shortly. Our initial -- the initial four languages are German, Japanese, Spanish and French.

And we are hopeful that, again, contributes to being able to grow in different territories, South America, for example. We have a -- we do have a beachhead of use with UMG, but we hope to explore that and see if we can grow there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Just one more question and I will turn it over to some of the other investors or questions coming in. In regards to the buyback, can you just maybe just briefly and really brief, Fred, just maybe -- maybe just explain some of the rules associated with the buyback like when you can and cannot buy and do you plan on -- with the almost $3 million in cash do you plan on repurchasing more?

Fred Vandenberg

Good question. The rules are -- I have to deal with rules associated with the SEC and the TSX. So it’s a little bit of -- there is a bunch of different rules. But they limit the total quantum of shares we can repurchase within a year, but they limit that within a 30-day period. There is a number of things associated with like we can’t buy over market over the last trade. So that either we see that we are over -- undervalued, so we would -- we could buy at a higher value and be comfortable with it, but we are not allowed to.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Fair enough.

Fred Vandenberg

Yeah. So the limit that we have for the year is 550,000 shares. And that ultimately would be a bit of our cash. But I -- our buyback isn’t really our focus. It’s just to provide a little bit of a floor to what we are trading at especially considering the reverse split, I don’t think we really didn’t want to anybody to think that there was a negative inference from a reverse split, I don’t think people think that. But just in case and plus, I think, we are under -- quite undervalued. So that’s the rationale with a buyback.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, I appreciate your time. Thanks, Fred.

Thank you. Next question is from SL Tom [ph], Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Fred. Let me know if you can hear me okay?

Fred Vandenberg

I can.

Unidentified Analyst

I’d like to follow up, so one of the things I’d like to do is to follow up on Andy’s or Andy Taylor’s question about the regulations on the buyback. Are you restricted on the number of shares that you can purchase within a day for instance? I was kind of looking around trying to figure how this works. And it appears that there is some Safe Harbor issues. So for instance you cannot be the entities buying all of the shares, but you could buy a certain percentage of the shares that are purchased during a specific time period. Am I correct about that?

Fred Vandenberg

Yes. Yeah. That’s correct. Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So it makes things a lot more difficult because the stock trades at such low volumes?

Fred Vandenberg

Yeah. That’s fair to say. That’s all with -- that’s undertaken with our broker and has done automatically. They have got a number of rules that they manage through. But, yeah, you are right. It is limited. It’s even limited I think on the precise time of day that they can purchase, but I -- that’s I have to look at that again. But there are a number of rules that we can’t. We can’t exactly put a full-stop on any selling if somebody really wanted to drive the stock down, but I think so far so good with a couple of speed bumps, but…

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. Yeah. It appears to be holding. So I’d like to try to move to a different avenue here. So this is me not understanding the business really well. But it appears that you are trying to make a major increase in the scope of services so to speak provided by MPE. And for somebody is not really familiar with the detailed part of that -- or detailed part of that industry. Can you give us a couple of examples of what you folks are aiming at?

Fred Vandenberg

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

What sorts of -- what types of services to the expanded platform are you thinking about or trying to provide?

Fred Vandenberg

Yeah. Okay. So, going back to what I said earlier about the breadth and depth. The way we -- when we evaluate product or service additions we kind of grouped them into two different groups where one is features that help lead conversion or help our salesman to expand the breadth of Play MPE. And features that we would be more of a premium feature that are saleable on their own and in some cases they are both.

So our immediate very short-term things that we are working on are more related to expanding the breadth of Play MPE, like, for example, the language conversion that I talked about. That will also help with the checkout, the very smaller -- the small customers that we think can help scale the business worldwide to wherever we are successful in getting that key usage.

But in terms of longer-term features, we see like it’s really hard to talk about all of them because we see so many. The industry really is changing and evolving and especially as we move into digital age. The -- so for example data reporting, we -- what we provide now within the system is statistics on opens, downloads and streams, the number of each of those activities on a particular release.

But what we see is that there is quite a use in terms of expanding that data flow. So a premium feature that we could add or a feature that we could add to an enterprise level agreement is that we could provide more information that adds color to who is downloading -- the characteristics of who is downloading or where they are downloading. If they are streaming, where did they stop streaming on a particular song or -- and/or what action did they do after that stream.

We can provide heat maps of where a particular song is gaining traction. So record labels can add greater spending or greater marketing to a particular geographic area where they -- where that song is gaining traction and then that impacts their investments into that artist, into that territory, for example, that artist could go tour in that area.

We can add charting data, charging data by a particular territory that I think will probably involve expanding our partnerships with different organizations, but those are things that we are looking at.

We can integrate with streaming services. Right now we have curators at streaming services that receive music through us, but what we can do is add like a connection so that the song is readily available for that streaming curator.

We can add chat capabilities within the system itself. Excuse me, and why that is important is, is you often find that return of information, like, it’s really an expanded -- expansion of our data reporting.

But you will find that, like, feedback loops where, let’s say, a song get’s downloaded and that recipient really likes the music of that artist, they may request more or can you add the rest of the album or that sort of thing and that invaluable so the whole music marketing process. We don’t have that currently we can add it and I believe we can use that to gain more revenue, but also grease the wheels in terms of our sales process.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Certainly. Oh! Sorry go ahead.

Fred Vandenberg

Yeah. I mean there is…

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry to interrupt.

Fred Vandenberg

No. All right. It’s -- I mean, I can just keep going on it.

Unidentified Analyst

No. That’s fine. I have different -- I think I have a slightly different angle for where that question was going.

Fred Vandenberg

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

But you have actually answered part it. So the base MP product, so when I first started to invest in this company, this was basically a service that went from music -- from the major music labels to disc jockeys for lack of a better description. And the system is very robust in the data that it could provide. So a large company could take that data and do whatever analysis they wanted to on it.

So I think what you are saying is that, what you are trying to do is to expand the -- these data and -- instead of having the user do the data analysis, you are basically trying to provide additional tools to the people who are -- who are having their music downloaded, so that they don’t have to do their analytical work by themselves. That’s the case, that’s just, I would consider that to be a significant incremental service versus what I would have initially view it in terms of what the company provides.

Now, if you go beyond the analytics, you can also take the music, the capabilities of what MPE might be doing, outside of even that. And so the question is, have you folks started talking about and if so, do you have any examples of what you may have or what you are kind of thinking about. And I realized you may not want to disclose that information, because it’s something that’s a marketing, it’s something you can use to market the product. But I have to ask about that because as an investor, I don’t quite know what to look for, is that kind of makes sense?

Fred Vandenberg

Yeah. I mean I don’t want to get too bogged down in the details here because.

Unidentified Analyst

No. Just one or two things, so we have an idea where you are looking at -- where you are looking at moving the company?

Fred Vandenberg

Well, I mean, okay, so I think, we can sell these synthesized data sources across different sources. So we can collaborate with partners that we already have to synthesize the data so that people can get -- record labels can get a better sense of where their artists or their song is getting traction.

We have had discussions on that, but it’s just really, this is something a little bit more medium-term thing that we are working on that will expand. And we have to go through an evaluation process of who would pay for that and what voucher…

Unidentified Analyst

Oh! Sure.

Fred Vandenberg

… we will bring to them and that sort of thing. Those are just a couple of ideas that we have. I think with our enhanced development group, we can action those things a lot faster than we were before. And I think you will start to see a greater cadence of announcements or things that we are delivering and results from that.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure.

Fred Vandenberg

But -- I am not sure if that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s close, it’s not, I think, maybe the easiest way to put it, because as you know, there are a few of us who -- few of the investors who have kind of touched about this. A good example would be and I don’t think you are going there. But the -- for instance has there been any interest in trying to get into the streaming aspect of music distribution, I mean, to more of a retail type of streaming thing. Does that kind of makes sense? And I am guessing you are not going there? But it’s that sort of thing? Branching out of what is traditionally just…

Fred Vandenberg

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

…basic Play MPE.

Fred Vandenberg

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

I am not good at articulating this either?

Fred Vandenberg

Yeah. No. Okay. So now I understand where you are going. The -- I mean we are looking at opportunities to facilitate things that would be more of a revenue generator for the record labels. For example, being a facilitating music licensing, for example. These I think are still B2B type distributions or relationships or services, however, you want to talk about it.

The -- what I do think we will work on which will be -- artist profiles. So within the Play MPE system itself we have the opportunity to add a feature for record labels that I do believe would want this and would pay for it is that just greater information of the artist itself.

So we provide a nice package of what the particular piece of music is. But what I don’t think we provide now is an artist profile page and I think there’s some potential for that to be expanded into more of a B2C type opportunity where fan sites can log into that. But that that really is -- that’s something that I think it is further down the track. So I don’t want to get comfortable talking about that just yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s fair. I have one last question and I want to -- don’t think it’s good for either of us to get into way too deep, but I thought I just check. So earlier this year, the -- there were -- the company had identified several targets for promoting its income profile. One of them was involved top 40, so I was kind of curious, because it seemed that our music -- our penetration into that market was relatively low at that time. Can you talk a little bit about how that’s changed or has it…

Fred Vandenberg

So that was…

Unidentified Analyst

…which is now is moving along more quickly than anticipated I think when we are at the AGM.

Fred Vandenberg

Yeah. Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

So kind of wondering how that market was developing for you?

Fred Vandenberg

So that would go into that’s U.S. based. So generally speaking, we don’t -- generally -- this is very general, but generally we don’t breakdown our targets geographically, sorry, by genre, in territories other than the United States. I mean, the United States is a fairly huge market.

But our U.S. revenue went up, I think, it was close to 9%, I think. And that is generally caused by an increase in all sorts of genres. We have added jazz as a genre top 40. I don’t know the number -- I don’t know the split right off the top of my head, but I -- those.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s okay.

Fred Vandenberg

I mean it did contribute -- certainly it contributed to the growth in revenue in the United States. A part of that success so far though has -- is or the expanded use rather is within UMG. UMG is a -- we have -- this is something that’s very difficult to describe. You kind of have to be there to see it. But our relationship with UMG is vastly improved with -- just with our investments and the product, and our investments in relationship building.

I think we are not perfect, but we are night and day different than from before. And I think, we have been able to expand the use of Play MPE in the U.S. with Def Jam and Interscope and UMG Republic.

Those are really big sub labels of UMG that we are not using us to a significant degree before. Especially Interscope, I mean, Interscope, it’s not that they didn’t use this, but it was -- their use was selective in the past and I think now it’s broader. So that doesn’t necessarily hit the bottomline or hit the topline for that matter right now, but it creates that network of use that allows us to sell more broadly.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. That that makes that makes sense. That’s it from me. Thanks very much for your time.

Fred Vandenberg

No problem. Thanks.

Thank you. Next question will be from Craig Johnson [ph], Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Just a fast question. You have mentioned earlier that Play MPE revenue had doubled over a couple of year period. And in other cases I have seen where companies have, say, two different revenue streams. The revenue overall isn’t growing much but one revenue stream is dropping out to nothing and the other one is basically keeping the revenue growth up a little. When the first revenue stream drops completely off you see big growth in the overall revenue and is that, am I way out to launch here and thinking that’s possible or is it possible?

Fred Vandenberg

Well, okay, so I will -- back in the day when we had Play MPE revenue growth when it was starting, we also had another product called Clipstream, which forms a little bit of our revenue now. But that had a long slow decline and so all the revenue growth that you saw from Play MPE was a bit muted by the results of Clipstream.

So that -- if you look back at our results in 2008 through 2012 is obviously dusting some cobwebs off memory here. But you saw some really positive results with Play MPE that we grew revenue fairly quickly up to $4 million.

But then we invested and just a bunch of variety of ideas. Our development staff were focused in on a bunch of different ideas and the biggest single one was new version of Clipstream that never produced appreciable revenue. It did produce some, but I am not sure if that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

But I see what you are saying is that Clipstream revenue was gone a long time ago.

Fred Vandenberg

Well, it’s not completely gone. But if you were to look on a chart, we would have this very long slow decline over 20 years something like that.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Got you. So almost -- most of the lion’s share of the revenue now is from Play MPE. So the growth that we see in the revenue is pretty well reflects the Play MPE growth.

Fred Vandenberg

That’s fair to say. It’s not precisely correct. But, yeah, that’s materially that’s right.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Fred Vandenberg

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, Mr. Vandenberg, we have no other questions please proceed.

Fred Vandenberg

Okay. Well, that was a long call. If you guys have any more questions please feel free to email me and thanks for your patience and joining the call. Thanks very much.

