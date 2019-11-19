Dividend Increases: November 11-15, 2019

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if earnings grow sufficiently.

I monitor dividend increases in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

In the past week, 15 companies in the CCC list decided to increase their dividends, including two of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in yellow. Companies with market caps below $1B and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

DR Horton (DHI)

DHI operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes, as well as attached homes, such as townhomes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also originates and sells mortgages, and provides title insurance policies. DHI was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

On Nov 12, DHI declared a quarterly dividend of 17.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 16.7% from the prior dividend of 15¢.

Payable Dec 11, to shareholders of record on Nov 27; ex-div: Nov 26.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, DLB develops and licenses audio and imaging technologies to film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. The company sells its products directly and through distributors worldwide. DLB was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

On Nov 14, DLB declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.8% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable Dec 4, to shareholders of record on Nov 26; ex-div: Nov 25.

Sysco (SYY)

SYY markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industries. The company provides products and related services to restaurants, healthcare, and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. SYY was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Nov 14, SYY declared a quarterly dividend of 45¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.4% from the prior dividend of 39¢.

Payable Jan 24, to shareholders of record on Jan 3; ex-div: Jan 2.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

ADP provides technology-enabled human capital management solutions and business process outsourcing solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. ADP was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

On Nov 12, ADP declared a quarterly dividend of 91¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.2% from the prior dividend of 79¢.

Payable Jan 1, to shareholders of record on Dec 13; ex-div: Dec 12.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

MSI provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. MSI was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

On Nov 14, MSI declared a quarterly dividend of 64¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.3% from the prior dividend of 57¢.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 13; ex-div: Dec 12.

Nike (NKE)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, NKE is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. The company's portfolio brands include NIKE, Jordan, Hurley, and Converse. NKE sells its products to retail accounts, through NIKE-owned retail stores and websites, and through independent distributors and licensees.

On Nov 14, NKE declared a quarterly dividend of 24.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.4% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Jan 2, to shareholders of record on Dec 2; ex-div: Nov 29.

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

KSU, a transportation holding company, provides domestic transportation services in a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States. The company also provides international rail transportation services between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas. KSU was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Nov 12, KSU declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.1% from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable Jan 22, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

Formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. ROP designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. ROP was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

On Nov 15, ROP declared a quarterly dividend of 51.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.8% from the prior dividend of 46.25¢.

Payable Jan 23, to shareholders of record on Jan 9; ex-div: Jan 8.

HP (HPQ)

HPQ, together with its subsidiaries, is a global provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. HPQ was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

On Nov 13, HPQ declared a quarterly dividend of 17.62¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.0% from the prior dividend of 16.02¢.

Payable Jan 2, to shareholders of record on Dec 11; ex-div: Dec 10.

Lancaster Colony (LANC)

Founded in 1961 and based in Columbus, Ohio, LANC manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. LANC’s products include salad dressings and sauces; fruit glazes, vegetable and fruit dips; Greek yogurt vegetable dips and hummus; and a variety of frozen bread and dry snacks.

On Nov 13, LANC declared a quarterly dividend of 70¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.7% from the prior dividend of 65¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 6; ex-div: Dec 5.

National Bankshares (NKSH)

NKSH operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services in Southwest Virginia. The company provides a variety of deposit, loan, and insurance products, and a range of services including business, wealth management, trust, and estate services. NKSH was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

On Nov 13, NKSH declared a semi-annual dividend of 72¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.5% from the prior dividend of 67¢.

Payable Dec 2, to shareholders of record on Nov 25; ex-div: Nov 22.

Matthews International (MATW)

MATW provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. MATW was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On Nov 13, MATW declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.0% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Dec 9, to shareholders of record on Nov 25; ex-div: Nov 22.

Griffon (GFF)

GFF engages in the home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. GFF founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Nov 13, GFF declared a quarterly dividend of 7.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.4% from the prior dividend of 7.25¢.

Payable Dec 19, to shareholders of record on Nov 27; ex-div: Nov 26.

United Bankshares (UBSI)

UBSI is a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services through two subsidiaries. Banking services include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts and the provision of personal, commercial, and student loans as well as construction and real estate loans. UBSI was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

On Nov 15, UBSI declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.9% from the prior dividend of 34¢.

Payable Jan 2, to shareholders of record on Dec 13; ex-div: Dec 12.

MDU Resources (MDU)

MDU is a diversified natural resource company providing value-added natural resource products and related services essential to energy and transportation infrastructure. The company’s operating segments include electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and energy services, exploration and production, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. MDU was founded in 1924 and headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

On Nov 14, MDU declared a quarterly dividend of 20.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.5% from the prior dividend of 20.25¢.

Payable Jan 1, to shareholders of record on Dec 12; ex-div: Dec 11.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, SYY, ADP, and KSU.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

SYY's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in SYY in July 2010 would have returned 13.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ADP's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ADP in July 2010 would have returned 19.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

KSU's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in KSU in January 2010 would have returned 14.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: November 19-December 2, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM 3.29% $42.51 44 12.00% 0.35 11/20 12/12 Aflac AFL 1.99% $54.37 37 7.90% 0.27 11/19 12/02 Assured Guaranty AGO 1.49% $48.48 8 9.90% 0.18 11/19 12/04 Assurant AIZ 1.90% $132.36 15 18.90% 0.63 11/22 12/16 Allstate ALL 1.80% $111.06 9 11.80% 0.5 11/27 01/02 Autoliv ALV 3.02% $82.16 9 4.20% 0.62 11/19 12/05 Argo ARGO 2.00% $61.86 7 15.70% 0.31 11/27 12/13 Arrow Financial AROW 2.92% $35.67 25 2.40% 0.26 12/02 12/13 Ashland Global ASH 1.39% $78.98 10 9.90% 0.275 11/29 12/15 Atmos Energy ATO 2.09% $110.05 35 6.90% 0.575 11/22 12/09 Atrion ATRI 0.86% $720.69 17 16.30% 1.55 11/29 12/16 Avista AVA 3.27% $47.40 17 4.10% 0.3875 11/20 12/13 Aircastle AYR 3.96% $32.36 8 10.40% 0.32 11/27 12/13 Barnes B 1.09% $58.94 8 6.60% 0.16 11/25 12/10 Brookfield Asset Management BAM 1.12% $57.28 8 9.00% 0.16 11/27 12/31 Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP 4.51% $45.69 10 6.50% 0.515 11/27 12/31 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP 3.87% $51.91 12 10.40% 0.5025 11/27 12/31 Badger Meter BMI 1.15% $59.07 27 9.90% 0.17 11/27 12/13 Brookfield Property Partners BPY 6.71% $19.66 7 15.00% 0.33 11/27 12/31 Cass Information Systems CASS 1.89% $57.02 18 8.70% 0.27 12/02 12/13 Commerce Bancshares OTC:CBSH 1.59% $65.41 51 5.90% 0.26 12/02 12/18 Cabot CBT 2.92% $48.01 8 10.30% 0.35 11/27 12/13 Cogent Communications CCOI 4.06% $63.06 8 22.80% 0.64 11/21 12/09 CDW CDW 1.10% $137.73 6 85.20% 0.38 11/22 12/10 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR 3.05% $93.11 26 5.40% 0.71 11/27 12/13 CenterPoint Energy CNP 4.56% $25.21 14 6.00% 0.2875 11/20 12/12 Columbia Sportswear COLM 1.04% $92.46 13 14.60% 0.24 11/20 12/05 Central Pacific Financial CPF 3.12% $29.45 7 38.70% 0.23 11/27 12/16 CSG Systems International CSGS 1.54% $57.72 7 13.30% 0.2225 12/02 12/18 CSX CSX 1.35% $71.01 15 8.30% 0.24 11/27 12/13 Discover Financial Services DFS 2.10% $83.82 9 15.20% 0.44 11/20 12/05 D.R. Horton DHI 1.28% $54.88 5 N/A 0.175 11/26 12/11 Dolby Laboratories DLB 1.27% $69.06 5 N/A 0.22 11/25 12/04 Dunkin' Brands DNKN 1.97% $76.24 8 12.80% 0.375 11/29 12/11 Dover DOV 1.80% $109.17 64 9.40% 0.49 11/27 12/16 Estee Lauder EL 1.00% $192.83 10 16.20% 0.48 11/27 12/16 EPR Properties EPR 6.04% $74.50 9 6.60% 0.375 11/27 12/16 Equinix EQIX 1.76% $558.24 5 N/A 2.46 11/19 12/11 Evercore EVR 3.06% $75.73 13 15.90% 0.58 11/27 12/13 Evergy EVRG 3.09% $65.47 14 5.00% 0.505 11/26 12/20 Expeditors International of Washington EXPD 1.33% $75.29 25 8.40% 0.5 11/29 12/16 Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS 1.38% $63.63 7 21.70% 0.22 11/27 12/18 FLIR Systems FLIR 1.26% $53.77 9 12.20% 0.17 11/25 12/06 Flowers Foods FLO 3.53% $21.50 18 9.80% 0.19 11/27 12/13 First Mid Illinois Bancshares FMBH 2.27% $35.20 9 9.40% 0.4 11/27 12/13 Griffon GFF 1.33% $22.57 8 21.80% 0.075 11/26 12/19 Goldman Sachs GS 2.29% $218.24 9 9.00% 1.25 11/29 12/30 Healthcare Services HCSG 3.21% $24.90 17 2.80% 0.2 11/21 12/27 Hartford Financial Services HIG 1.94% $61.89 8 18.50% 0.3 11/29 01/02 Huntington Ingalls Industries HII 1.60% $256.80 7 43.30% 1.03 11/27 12/13 Hershey HSY 2.10% $147.14 10 8.80% 0.773 11/21 12/16 Hubbell HUBB 2.46% $147.77 12 11.20% 0.91 11/27 12/16 Haverty Furniture HVT 3.99% $20.03 10 24.60% 0.2 11/22 12/11 Haverty Furniture HVT-A 3.88% $19.60 10 24.80% 0.19 11/22 12/11 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling HY 2.25% $56.47 8 4.30% 0.3175 11/27 12/13 Jack Henry & Associates JKHY 1.06% $150.36 29 15.20% 0.4 11/29 12/20 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.81% $135.44 57 6.40% 0.95 11/25 12/10 Kellogg K 3.49% $65.38 16 4.10% 0.57 11/29 12/16 Coca-Cola KO 3.00% $53.28 57 6.90% 0.4 11/29 12/16 Littelfuse LFUS 1.08% $177.29 10 13.80% 0.48 11/20 12/05 Linde OTC:LIN 1.67% $209.70 26 6.60% 0.875 12/02 12/17 LeMaitre Vascular LMAT 0.98% $34.59 9 19.50% 0.085 11/19 12/05 Lockheed Martin LMT 2.44% $393.19 17 11.40% 2.4 11/29 12/27 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.72% $43.01 9 4.30% 0.205 11/19 12/11 ManpowerGroup MAN 2.36% $92.56 9 17.00% 1.09 11/29 12/13 Marriott International MAR 1.42% $135.54 10 19.50% 0.48 11/20 12/31 Matthews International MATW 2.42% $34.64 24 13.40% 0.21 11/22 12/09 McDonald's MCD 2.57% $194.90 44 6.10% 1.25 11/29 12/16 Microchip Technology MCHP 1.58% $92.88 18 0.60% 0.3665 11/20 12/05 McKesson MCK 1.10% $149.70 12 9.90% 0.41 11/29 01/02 Moody's MCO 0.91% $220.24 10 14.40% 0.5 11/20 12/12 Marcus MCS 1.91% $33.54 6 12.00% 0.16 11/22 12/16 Meredith MDP 6.59% $34.91 26 6.00% 0.575 11/27 12/13 Magna International MGA 2.64% $55.30 9 15.60% 0.365 11/21 12/06 MGE Energy MGEE 1.87% $75.31 44 4.30% 0.3525 11/27 12/15 Herman Miller MLHR 1.71% $49.00 8 9.20% 0.21 11/27 01/15 3M MMM 3.40% $169.47 61 16.50% 1.44 11/21 12/12 MidWestOne Financial MOFG 2.34% $34.57 9 9.30% 0.2025 11/29 12/16 Marathon Petroleum MPC 3.32% $63.93 9 19.00% 0.53 11/19 12/10 Microsoft MSFT 1.36% $149.71 18 12.10% 0.51 11/20 12/12 NACCO Industries NC 1.56% $48.67 34 15.90% 0.19 11/27 12/13 NextEra Energy NEE 2.14% $233.69 25 11.00% 1.25 11/27 12/16 Nike NKE 1.04% $94.09 17 13.80% 0.245 11/29 01/02 National Bankshares NKSH 3.36% $42.80 20 1.60% 0.72 11/22 12/02 Nu Skin Enterprises NUS 3.78% $39.17 19 4.00% 0.37 11/27 12/11 NVIDIA NVDA 0.30% $211.76 7 14.50% 0.16 11/27 12/20 Open Text OTEX 1.61% $43.47 7 21.20% 0.1746 11/27 12/19 Principal Financial PFG 4.08% $53.98 11 16.50% 0.55 12/02 12/27 Polaris Industries PII 2.39% $102.29 24 7.40% 0.61 11/29 12/16 Power Integrations POWI 0.83% $91.11 7 14.90% 0.19 11/27 12/31 Perrigo PRGO 1.71% $49.09 17 16.10% 0.21 11/27 12/17 Primerica PRI 1.04% $131.14 10 17.80% 0.34 11/19 12/13 Prudential Financial PRU 4.30% $93.08 11 15.80% 1 11/25 12/12 Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA 1.91% $41.94 19 6.70% 0.2 11/26 12/18 Robert Half International RHI 2.13% $58.19 16 11.80% 0.31 11/22 12/13 RLI RLI 0.94% $97.52 44 5.40% 0.23 11/27 12/20 Ruth's Hospitality RUTH 2.22% $23.44 7 29.70% 0.13 11/20 12/05 Sinclair Broadcast SBGI 2.11% $37.97 8 4.30% 0.2 11/27 12/16 Southside Bancshares SBSI 3.54% $35.01 25 12.10% 0.31 11/26 12/12 Stepan SCL 1.12% $98.11 52 7.30% 0.275 11/27 12/13 Silgan SLGN 1.43% $30.83 16 7.40% 0.11 11/29 12/16 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG 2.25% $103.14 10 7.20% 0.58 11/25 12/10 Snap-On SNA 2.66% $162.48 9 16.60% 1.08 11/19 12/10 S&P Global SPGI 0.87% $263.43 46 12.30% 0.57 11/25 12/11 STAG Industrial STAG 4.59% $31.15 9 3.90% 0.1192 11/27 12/16 Extended Stay America STAY 6.21% $14.81 6 N/A 0.23 11/19 12/04 Steris STE 0.99% $149.06 15 10.20% 0.37 11/25 12/20 Stanley Black & Decker SWK 1.77% $155.80 52 5.40% 0.69 11/27 12/17 Skyworks Solutions SWKS 1.79% $98.10 6 N/A 0.44 12/02 12/24 Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl SWM 3.95% $44.57 7 6.50% 0.44 11/27 12/20 TE Connectivity TEL 2.00% $91.87 7 12.40% 0.46 11/21 12/06 Target TGT 2.35% $112.20 52 9.80% 0.66 11/19 12/10 Timken TKR 2.12% $52.72 5 3.80% 0.28 11/21 12/04 Tennant TNC 1.17% $75.02 47 3.40% 0.22 11/27 12/16 Thomson Reuters TRI 2.03% $70.82 26 1.30% 0.36 11/20 12/16 Tractor Supply TSCO 1.45% $96.88 10 19.60% 0.35 11/22 12/10 Tyson Foods TSN 1.87% $90.08 7 41.50% 0.42 11/27 12/13 Tetra Tech TTEK 0.69% $87.26 6 N/A 0.15 11/29 12/13 United Fire UFCS 3.02% $43.72 7 11.90% 0.33 11/27 12/13 Universal Forest Products UFPI 0.80% $50.11 7 21.40% 0.2 11/27 12/15 Union Pacific UNP 2.20% $175.97 13 15.60% 0.97 11/27 12/30 Valero Energy VLO 3.59% $100.28 9 30.90% 0.9 11/19 12/11 Wendy's WEN 2.33% $20.56 10 13.60% 0.12 11/29 12/16 Weyco WEYS 3.91% $24.56 38 5.20% 0.24 11/27 01/02 Westlake Chemical WLK 1.47% $71.42 16 17.40% 0.2625 11/25 12/10 Advanced Drainage Systems WMS 0.98% $36.91 6 N/A 0.09 11/27 12/13 Watts Water Technologies WTS 0.97% $95.27 7 10.40% 0.23 11/27 12/13

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.