Amazon: Investment Thesis

There are two significant variables involved in estimating potential returns from an investment in Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares at current price level. One is estimated EPS, and I rely on analysts' consensus estimates for this variable. The other is P/E ratio which is very difficult to be precise about. Rather than try to fix on a future P/E ratio/s I estimate what future P/E ratio/s would be required to deliver a satisfactory return. Then I can make a judgement on whether the required P/E ratio falls within what I would consider a reasonable range. I find targeting a 15% per year rate of return, and assuming analysts' consensus estimates are met, results in reasonable P/E multiples at end of FY 2023. Given volatility in the share price, targeting a share price lower than the current ~$1,740 appears a possibility. A lower share price has the potential to increase expected returns or cushion against P/E multiple contraction greater than what might be expected.

About Amazon

I have a belief that the whole Amazon.com business has grown out of, and continues to rely heavily on its "Marketplace Global Shopping Mall." I went into this in considerable detail in my May 2018 article, "Amazon Marketplace - Prime Retail Real Estate." I provided a graphic illustration of the concept which I repeat below.

Figure 1 - Marketplace - The Goose That Lays The Golden Eggs

Figure 1 illustrates how everything Amazon does is spearheaded by the spread of the global shopping mall. It may seem unrelated, but even AWS grew out of a need to provide technology infrastructure for Amazon's Marketplace online shopping mall, providing a base of infrastructure and expertise for subsequent provision of external web services.

Amazon: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Amazon shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Amazon: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Amazon were positive for all nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return for the most recent investments were the lowest. For the other seven investors, who invested prior to Q4 2017, the returns range from 26.7% to 41.2% per year. These rates of return in TABLE 1 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Nov. 15, 2019. Longer term investors in Amazon are still doing remarkably well despite the flattening out in share price growth over the last 12 to 15 months. Those investors who bought when I was warning about share price levels in June 2018, have so far achieved returns averaging less than 2% per year. Some who bought at subsequent higher share price levels will be showing negative returns. And those, such as investor H in TABLE 1 above, who waited until the share price fell back to ~$1,500 in December 2018 will have achieved returns up ~16% per year. The Amazon business is superb, but if we are interested in investing in Amazon shares how to avoid the trap investor G has fallen into?

Amazon: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections.

I will undertake this detail where subscribers have identified promising companies that are undercovered by analysts. I also will undertake this detail where I believe analysts covering a stock have missed some important aspect and I believe the market will be surprised come earnings release time. Recent cases where market surprises have been identified can be found in these articles, "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze" and "Sleep Number: Expect A Strong Second Quarter EPS Beat And Increased Full-Year Guidance." Now, that takes a lot of effort, with the end result often not clear until after the work is done. Before I get into that level of detail, I'm able to use my high level models to project indicative future rates of return for individual stocks, as explained below. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Amazon: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha PREMIUM Valuation Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Amazon providing an overall value grade of "F" for share investment at current share price. That is a very poor grading for a stock that has a 1-year price target of $2200, ~26% above current share price (see here). Seeking Alpha PREMIUM also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Amazon as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates. There always are issues with using analysts' quarterly and yearly EPS estimates together. Not all analysts provide quarterly estimates, so the number of analysts will be different for quarters and year. This is part of the reason the quarterly estimates seldom add up to the yearly estimates. Another reason is the analyst providing the "high" estimate for a given year might also not be the analyst with the highest estimate for each and every quarter of that year. Accordingly, I give priority to the yearly EPS averages and prorate the quarterly EPS estimates to ensure they add to the yearly total. This massaging might seem pedantic, but the differences between quarters and years can be large and the process is automated.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Note - Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Amazon. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates.

The EPS estimates for 2019 reflect much lower growth in EPS this year than in previous years. But analysts' consensus estimate for FY 2020 to FY 2023 show an expected return to high growth rates for EPS. EPS has grown from $4.91 in FY 2016 to an estimated $20.59 for FY 2019, an average compound growth rate of 61% per year. During this period the P/E ratio has nearly halved from ~153 at end of FY 2016 to an estimated P/E of 87.5 at end of FY 2019. Based on analysts' consensus estimates, EPS of $20.59 at end of FY 2019 is expected to grow to $70.16 by end of 2023, an average compound growth rate of 36% per year. It is difficult to estimate what the P/E ratio might be at the end of FY 2023, but I would expect it to decline significantly from present levels, as the rate of growth tapers.

It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying very much on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Amazon: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Amazon at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Amazon Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price could provide indicative rates of return of negative (~31)% for FY2019 and positive returns of ~17% to 31% for exits at end of all years FY 2020 to FY 2023. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above, and a constant P/E ratio of 77.04 for years 2019 to 2023. The P/E of 77.04 is based on the current P/E ratio derived by dividing current share price of $1,739.49 by Q3 2019 TTM EPS of $22.58. Because the Q4 2019 TTM estimated EPS of $20.59 is less than Q3, assuming a constant P/E ratio of 77.04 requires the share price at December end to fall to ~$1,586. All other assumptions being the same, the P/E ratio would have to increase to 84.50 for the share price to remain at the current level ~$1,740 at end of December. By the same token, at a constant P/E ratio of 77.04 returns ~30% per year could be expected if Amazon shares are held through to end of 2021, or 2022, or 2023.

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will decrease by ~8.8% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2023 is assumed to be constant at the current level.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Amazon: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

There are two significant variables involved in estimating potential returns from an investment in Amazon shares at current price level. One is estimated EPS, and I am relying on analysts' consensus estimates for this variable. The other is P/E ratio which is very difficult to be precise about. Rather than try to fix on a future P/E ratio/s let's estimate what future P/E ratio/s would be required to deliver a satisfactory return. Then we can make a judgment on whether the required P/E ratio falls within what we would consider a reasonable range. For the purpose of the exercise, let's target a 15% per year rate of return.

TABLE 3

TABLE 3 shows, based on analysts' consensus estimates and targeting a 15% per year rate of return, P/E ratio could come down from the present 77.04 to ~45.0 by the end of FY 2023. Depending on estimates of future EPS growth rates at that time, and general market conditions, a P/E ratio of ~45.0 at end of FY 2023 could likely be considered reasonable. The other variable we could introduce is the price we target to pay for Amazon shares at the point of entry to our investment.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless of where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Let's try testing potential returns for Amazon at the P/E ratios per TABLE 3 above, and a lower share entry price.

Figure 4 - Amazon share price last 6 months - choppy waters

Data by YCharts

Given the expected decline in TTM EPS in Q4, and the volatility in the share price over the last 6 months, targeting a share buy price of ~$1,650 over the next 3 months does not appear unreasonable.

TABLE 4

Comments on Table 4 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for targeting to buy at $1,650, 5.1% below the current share price of ~$1,740. The P/E ratios for FY2020 to FY2023 are assumed to be the same as those in TABLE 3 above. The result for the consensus estimates is the rates of return for FY 2020 to FY 2023 increase from the targeted 15.0% per year to ~17% to 20%. The high case shows returns of ~23% to 43% for FY2020, to FY 2023. The low (worst) case shows a negative return for FY 2020 , but turns positive in the range of ~3% to 13% for FY 2021 to FY2023. On that basis, Amazon presents very well for an investor with a 2-year plus horizon.

Amazon: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Amazon going out four years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for Amazon, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of well-covered stocks such as Amazon. I do note, however, there are widely differing EPS estimates from analysts between the high and low cases, implying a considerable degree of uncertainty, and thus risk, in relation to the estimates.

Amazon: Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Amazon is of interest at present. Based on TABLE 1 above, shareholders have mostly earned good returns over the last 4 to 5 years, depending on how long they have held the stock. Buying at the current share price of ~$1,740 could provide returns of ~15% per year depending on the rate of expected P/E multiple contraction over time. Targeting to buy at a lower share price is likely possible, and has the potential to boost returns, or alternatively to cushion the impact of higher-than-expected P/E multiple contraction.