Qudian: Can't Touch This

Qudian (QD) reported a slight beat on revenue and a miss on EPS for its Q3 results. The stock sold off mainly due to the weak guidance as the company looks to reduce the risks of its loan balance and focus on higher-quality borrowers. The current 2019 net profit guidance of RMB4bn in profit is a sharp reduction from its prior guidance of RMB4.5bn. The decrease in the guidance is very troubling in that on June 21st, QD raised its 2019E guidance to RMB4.5bn from RMB3.5bn on the positive outlook of its “Open Platform” strategy.

The bottom line

We are not fans of Qudian for several reasons:

First, we believe that a stable source of traffic is critical in the online lending industry for small platforms such as QD. QD’s prior partnership with Ant Financial allowed it to secure tens of millions of high-quality borrowers that it could monetize. However, QD’s focus on the high-risk borrower group was a concern for Ant which does not want its Alipay app to be associated with payday loans. Subsequently, Alipay broke off its relationship with QD by ceasing to offer a QD gateway in the Alipay app. This was a detrimental loss for QD in our view as it no longer has the backing of Ant Financial. Soon after, QD had to rely mostly on its existing users to drive loan growth.

Second, the company targets mostly the subprime borrower group which is subject to the most risk of default in a soft macro-environment that China is currently experiencing. Given QD’s higher risk profile, higher pricing is necessary to offset the potential default; hence QD focuses on the 36% APR borrower group that lacks traditional credit history and still wants to take on loans to fulfill its consumption demand. However, the evolving regulatory landscape in China is driving down the industry pricing and we believe that QD’s overall profitability will likely be under pressure due to lower pricing and high-cost base as it cannot obtain favorable funding cost from its institutional partners.

Third, we question the competitive differentiation of QD’s Open Platform. Over the past quarters, QD has been referring its borrowers (i.e., those with better credit quality) to other platforms as it prefers to extend credits to its core high-risk borrower group. This makes sense because QD can only originate a certain amount of loans so it is more profitable to target its subprime cohort where it earns a higher take-rate while earning a risk-less fee by referring the prime borrower cohort to another platform. However, the referral system is being used by almost all the online consumer lenders in China, so although this may be very profitable in the near term, we question its long-term sustainability. Worth noting that QD’s earlier guidance raise was mostly due to the positive outlook of its Open Platform. The fact that it is now lowering its guidance suggests that the Open Platform music is slowing.

Finally, we believe QD’s transition towards loan facilitation could be challenging given its subprime cohort. We note that QD needs to earn the trust of licensed financial institutions that are willing to lend loans to this subprime cohort via QD. However, licensed financial intuitions are typically risk-averse and QD is unlikely to attract quality institutions. Even if QD manages to attract financial partners, these partners are typically small-scale institutions that are looking to drive higher loan volume on their books while at the same time charge QD with a high funding cost to offset the potential write-down.

We believe that China’s consumer lender sector will continue to be volatile and unpredictable, given the evolving regulatory landscape. The lenders that focus on the subprime group and higher IRR loans such as QD are most susceptible to regulatory shock as the regulators' crackdown on payday loans and force platforms to convert to loan facilitation.

Subprime borrower group is a ticking time bomb

Within China’s massive online consumer lending sector, there is an unmet financial demand of roughly 400mn people who lack credit history and seek funding via online lenders. Initially, these borrowers seeking funding via P2P platforms such as Yiren Digital (YRD) until P2P is deemed noncompliant and the regulators are pushing the platforms to convert into loan facilitations where they help the banks to lend out the loans rather than lend out money from individual investors.

Within the micro-credit cohort, some individuals could obtain favorable APR based on their non-traditional credit histories such as e-commerce transactions, social interactions, or the type of apps that are installed in one’s phone. For example, frequent e-commerce transactions suggest stable income and consumption, or a mobile device full of questionable apps would be deemed a high-risk borrower.

QD focuses on the cohort with no credit history and questionable trustworthiness, hence it prices the loans at 36% IRR, which is the maximum threshold that the regulator allows platforms to charge.

The practice of lending to the subprime borrowers works fine when the economy is doing well. However, this is not the case with China as the soft macro could potentially lead to default as many of QD’s borrowers are linked to the country’s national credit system, meaning if they default on their loans, their credit score is not impacted.

As such, we believe that asset quality remains a concern for QD as its M1+ delinquency by vintage continues to climb in the latest quarterly filing.

This is consistent with the trend we have seen this year. Notably last quarter, management indicated that it kept its RMB4.5bn guidance unchanged because it was becoming more cautious about its asset quality. We note that QD started to tap into users without approved credits since late 4Q18 and this vintage, along with the sharp rise in vintage from the loans issued in 1Q19 and 2Q19, suggests further deterioration of asset quality, which is consistent with management’s prior disclosure that it was seeing rising delinquencies within this particular cohort.

Questionable differentiation with the Open Platform

The deteriorating asset quality is making QD pivot to a new direction with its Open Platform initiative, which essentially is a referral service for QD to refer its borrowers to another platform and receive a referral fee in return.

QD expects to earn a 10% take-rate on the loans facilitated via Open Platform but we question its competitive advantage in that it is only a traffic referral platform that lacks meaningful differentiation from the other referral services offered by peers such as 360 Finance (QFIN) and PPDai (PPDF).

Although this is extremely profitable for QD and gives investors reasons to be bullish on the stock, we think it is equally important to note that QD is moving towards this direction because its cash loan business is in a secular decline as indicated by the 17% decline in its financing income that is generated mostly from its on-balance sheet loans. Additionally, although loan facilitation revenue saw a healthy YoY increase, the sequential decline is a potential warning sign that licensed financial institutions are becoming more hesitant on lending via QD.

In conclusion, we believe QD’s core cash loan business will continue to be in a secular decline and that its loan facilitation business is losing steam. Besides, its Open Platform lacks meaningful differentiation and we expect this business to face inevitable slow-down in the coming quarters. Management lowering the guidance is a red flag in that asset quality remains a key risk for QD in the foreseeable future. We are bearish on this stock following this quarter’s print.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.