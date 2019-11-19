Now Mastercard Is A Buy

The stock price is more responsive to the overall growth of the stock market than to its decline. That is a very positive sign.

But Mastercard is clearly undervalued in terms of profitability.

Both the current revenue growth rate and its absolute size describe the company's current capitalization level as overvalued.

1. Technical Parameters

Starting from 2009, Mastercard (MA) stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend, which is pretty typical of a growing public company:

Since the beginning of the year, the company's actual stock price has been growing almost in line with this trend. This means balanced growth dynamics of the company's capitalization.

Throughout the year, Mastercard's rolling annual total price return indicator has been fluctuating around the average. It also points to the balanced state of the company's stock price dynamics.

Technically, now Mastercard stock price is balanced.

2. Growth Drivers

There are several strong and long-term dependencies which allow us to judge how balanced the current multiples of Mastercard are.

Based on the long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, Mastercard's current price is slightly overvalued:

According to analysts' average expectations, in Q2 '20, the company's revenue TTM will be around $18 billion, and in my model, this means that Mastercard's balanced stock price will come close to $300.

But having considered the long-term relationship between Mastercard's revenue growth rate and its P/S multiple, it should be recognized that the current ratio of this multiple is in the “expensive” zone:

Let's turn to the profit parameters.

Considering the long-term relationship between the EPS absolute size and the company's capitalization, Mastercard's current price is balanced:

But if analysts' average expectations concerning the EPS of Mastercard in Q2 2020 come true, within the bounds of the proposed model the company's balanced stock price will approach $340. This means significant growth potential.

The same conclusion is true of the P/E multiple:

There is one common characteristic detail: Mastercard is rather overvalued in terms of revenue and undervalued in terms of profitability. Considering that Mastercard is transforming from a "growth" company into a "profit" company, at my glance, it should be assessed mainly in terms of its profits.

3. Comparable Valuation

The comparable valuation based on the P/S (forward) to growth multiple has shown that Mastercard is one of the most expensive companies in the market:

But history teaches that it is absolutely normal for the market to evaluate Mastercard like this:

Judging by the P/E (forward) multiple adjusted by the expected EPS annual growth rate, the stock price is now 16% higher than the balanced level. And by the way, more expensive than Visa (V):

I am more inclined to believe that Mastercard isn't cheaper than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

4. Risk Parameters

Mastercard's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) is much less than the Bullish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to rise when the market is only on the rise):

A similar situation is observed in the case of Visa:

This means that the bullish sentiment about Mastercard is growing.

Bottom line

From a technical point of view, Mastercard is growing in accordance with its natural trend. In the first half of 2020, the trend line reaches a level of $300 per share. Mastercard is rather overvalued in terms of revenue and undervalued in terms of profitability. At my glance, it should be assessed mainly in terms of its profits. Mastercard is not undervalued relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq, but not overvalued either. Mastercard stock price is more responsive to the overall growth of the stock market than to its decline. The same is true for Visa.

So, overall now, Mastercard is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Mastercard. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist