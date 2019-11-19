Hunting For Yield In Wonderland

There used to be some yield in the bond markets. Where the heck did it go?

"No, no! The adventures first, explanations take such a dreadful time."

- Wonderland

So you will just have to put up with it. You are going to have a dreadful time. I am going to explain something to you, and you will just have to suffer. Of course, you can always exit out of this article now, but then you might miss something. So aggravating to miss something that might help you, you know. All adventures, I exclaim, require preparation.

Here is the data from some Bloomberg Bond Indexes:

Index Yield

Global Aggregate 1.429%

Global Corporate Debt 2.158%

Global High Yield 6.156%

Global Sovereign Debt 0.911%

U.S. Treasuries 1.787%

U.S. IG Corporate Debt 2.930%

U.S. High Yield Debt 5.713%

U.S. Municipal Bonds 1.899%

You stare at it. You gawk at it. You try to readjust your eyes, your glasses, and the numbers still don't come into focus. Where is any decent yield? There used to be some yield in the bond markets. Where the heck did it go?

Yes, here we are. The lack of any decent yield has been created by the world's central banks. A little something to ponder. We are currently living in a "Borrower's Paradise" and a "Fixed-Income Investor's Hell." We are here because the countries that these central banks represent just can't afford themselves, their budgets and their social programs. Low interest rates are great for governments, you know, because they can finance themselves now at nothing, or less than nothing, in many case in Europe. So convenient.

They pulled a little magic out of the Hatter's fedora. Abra Kadabra and poof, "Pixie Dust" money made at the central banks' computers, and then spent on bonds, and ETFs and equities in Switzerland and Japan. They are running on air because they can't afford to run on solid ground.

My dear, here we must run as fast as we can, just to stay in place. And if you wish to go anywhere you must run twice as fast as that. - Wonderland

I listen to those speaking about the stock market. I hear earnings, earnings, earnings but that is only part of the story, in my estimation. Since we are in a "Borrower's Paradise," and there is barely any yield to be found, people and institutions are being pushed into the equity markets in hopes of capturing some yield, from dividends, and maybe also gain some appreciation. It is a hope, a bet, and a far riskier one than that being up higher in the capital structure and getting some kind of decent, relatively safe, yield. The risk factor has substantially increased for those needing yield and cash flows these days.

It has gone along alright, so far, but I would state that one of the reasons it has is because money is flowing out of bonds, and into equities, which is buoying the play. This will not go on ad infinitum though and that is the danger. Nothing in the markets ever goes on ad infinitum. You may trust me on this one.

"Contrariwise,' continued Tweedledee, 'if it was so, it might be; and if it were so, it would be; but as it isn't, it ain't. That's logic." - Wonderland

For yields of all of the investment sectors, I continue to prefer closed-end funds. Complicated, yes. Homework to be done, yes. Have to know what you are doing, yes. However, you can find monthly paying funds, where you will receive not only dividends, but compound interest, if you re-invest some of the money each month. You can find closed-end bond ones, convertible bond ones, pipeline ones, energy ones, loan ones and a great diversity of credits, in each of the portfolios. All the ones that I currently like pay monthly and all of them have double digit yields, when the 2 year Treasury is at 1.61% and the 5 year Treasury is at 1.65% and the 10 year Treasury is at 1.83%.

Here is where to go for the gusto, in my humble opinion.

