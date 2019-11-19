2019 Is The Year Of The Turnaround For JD.Com; Q3 Results Confirm This

Although the stock is up 45% over the last year, there is definitely room for more growth.

Revenue growth reaccelerated to 28.7%, mostly from lower-tier cities, where there is a lot of growth potential.

The earnings were good again, confirming the trend JD has seen in its earnings in 2019.

Introduction

On Friday, November 15, JD.com (JD) released its Q3 2019 earnings before the markets opened. Those earnings confirmed the trend reversal that had started in Q1 2019 and exploded with the Q2 earnings release. First, the market rewarded JD with a gain, but at the end of the day the stock was essentially flat. This article, my tenth on JD, analyzes the Q3 earnings and highlights some remarkable trends in JD's financials.

(Source)

The stock price

JD.com's stock has been a good performer over the last year and it's up 45.5% over that period:

Data by YCharts

But the stock price is still considerably lower than its all-time highs of January 2018:

Data by YCharts

There are several reasons why the stock has tanked, but the most important one was the commotion around CEO Richard Liu, who was arrested in August 2018 on rape accusations. The stock started to trend up again when it was announced that Liu would not be charged for assault or rape in Minnesota.

(JD.com's CEO Richard Liu, Source)

Another very important reason is, of course, the fear that investors have that the trade war between China and the US will have big consequences for the Chinese economy and, therefore, also on the spending habits of the Chinese consumers, and that, in turn, would affect the company's earnings.

The positive earnings of the last two quarters have made JD trend up, but a lot of negativity is still built into the stock price, in my opinion. As an investor, you should never forget what Richard Liu has said:

JD always had its ups and downs. Each year brought new crises and a new crop of rivals. It fought with internet companies, with traditional retailers and with itself. There were always new, seemingly insurmountable problems. It had not been a smooth ride.

(Source: The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang)

I think this quote is very telling for investors. The company ticks all the boxes, overcoming seemingly unsurmountable problems inflicted both from the outside (the trade war, competition with Alibaba (BABA)...) as well as from inside the company (Liu's arrest). Alibaba and JD.com have always been there together, with a different business model fighting for the same clients. But because of the huge Chinese market, there is certainly a place for both of them. I have a position in both, therefore.

Another quote from the book, out of Richard Liu's mouth, is very relevant today too:

The current share price is not important, but it will be after 10 years.

(Source: The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang.)

Before we dive into the earnings, I wanted to give these quotes as a context for investors in the company.

Q3 2019 earnings

JD.com had good Q3 2019 earnings again, after the blow-out Q2 2019 results. The Q3 2019 non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.29, beating expectations by $0.06. The GAAP EPS was positive, coming in at $0.06, but missing expectations by $0.02.

Revenue came in at $18.9B, beating the expectations by $580M. Revenue still grows at 28.7% YoY, which is a great achievement at this level and a reacceleration versus the previous quarters:

(Source: tikr.com)

The revenue growth was mainly fueled by the lower-tier cities. There are a whole lot of them in China and they are only starting to connect to the world online now, mostly through the use of smartphones. This was clearly visible in the MAU (monthly active users) growth for mobile users: 36% YoY, DAUs (daily average users) for mobile grew by 35%. In Q3, over 70% of new customers came from lower-tier cities, a new record for JD. With JD's plan to roll out 1 million convenience stores, for a big part in lower-tier cities, there is a huge opportunity for JD to boost the revenues in the more rural parts of China. And the opportunity is huge there. Sidney Huang, JD's CFO, on the Q3 2019 earnings call about the lower-tier cities:

... these regions where average consumers may have relatively lower absolute income, but have somewhat similar or even higher disposable income than tier-one city residents, due to significantly lower housing costs. As these consumers learned to shop online, they gradually discovered the different value propositions, unique to different e-commerce platforms.

Another important revenue stream is net service revenue, which grew 47% YoY and now already contributes 11.9% to JD's total revenue. The biggest drivers of net service revenue are logistics for third parties and advertising. Just to give some context: 40% of JD's logistics budget comes from outside the company, up 300% over the last two years, when JD Logistics became a standalone business within JD.

Why the stock was flat

I think that the reason the stock was essentially flat was the guidance and margins. Guidance because it didn't awe investors, margins because they were missed. The company guided for $23.25B to $24B, growth of 21% to 25% YoY, with a consensus of $23.3B. Not bad and the upper limit will probably be beaten if the first 3 quarters of 2019 can be a guide. The non-GAAP gross margins came in 14.9% compared to 15.4% in Q3 last year and that, I think, brought the stock from up about 5% to flat. But JD's CFO Sidney Huang had a very good and logical explanation for this:

This reflects the reinvestment of the first half one-time gains that I mentioned on our last earnings call. Yet, we have reinvested roughly 40% of the 1.8 billion nonrecurring gains from the first half through the gross margin in Q3 to drive our lower-tier cities strategy. It worked very well.

Operating income on the rise: very important trend

What really stood out for me was the operating income, which came in at $416.2M, up 357% YoY. This is what the evolution of JD's operating income looks like (Q3 results are not included yet):

Data by YCharts

I have pounded the table before to watch operating income closely for growth stocks. If you compare Amazon's (AMZN) operating income to its price, you can really understand why the stock has been such a stellar outperformer over the last decade:

Data by YCharts

Don't forget: operating income is what the company earns without any investments or other expenses besides the core costs. It's the money it gets in minus the money it has to pay to operate.

Investors who understood Amazon have constantly pounded the table about this as a reaction to investors who scoffed at Amazon for not being profitable. The argument was repeated again and again: Amazon could be profitable anytime it wanted. It just had to decrease the investments it did to build its moat.

The same is going on with JD now and I have already pointed out that I think JD.com wanted to prove something to investors: that the company can make a profit anytime it wants, and that the only reason it hasn't been profitable on a constant basis is because it is investing heavily into the technology that will be extremely important for the company: infrastructure, AI, fulfillment, drone delivery, the supermarket of the future, the 1 million convenience stores it will open over the next few years and so much more.

Sidney Huang, JD's CFO, gave more details for JD's retail department on the Q3 2019 earnings call:

JD Retail in particular achieved a record segment operating margin of 3.3% and it was achieved in a quarter of heavy investment.

And remember what Richard Liu said in one of his speeches quoted in The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang:

We may continue to lose (money, FGTV) in some of these strategic businesses. It is not that we cannot earn profits, it’s that we’re not willing to lose sight of future investment and long term gains just for the sake of some immediate objective. So we have reasons, qualifications, and capabilities to make sustainable strategic investments to these businesses.

But the turnaround in the earnings is very clear. I have already written that I look more to deployment and return of capital because over the long turn, that's one of the most important metrics to measure growth. And in JD's ROC (return on capital) you can see the fundamental change that it has made over the last few quarters:

(Source: tikr.com)

Despite the fact that JD is still investing heavily, it also has attained a positive margin on the invested capital in 2019, unlike the quarters preceding this year. This is, as I already said after the Q2 earnings, a fundamental change for JD and investing in the stock makes now more sense than ever. To show you how fundamental the change is, just consider the ROIC of JD over the last 5 years:

Data by YCharts

As you see, the capital bled money until Q4 2019, but the ROIC has been trending up. Good to see!

Conclusion

JD.com has made some very heavy investments over the past few years, especially in its infrastructure. All the while Richard Liu, JD's founder and CEO, has stressed that these investments would pay off because of the economies of scale they would bring and in 2019, the investments start to pay off. The return on capital has become positive and is even accelerating. The revenue growth also reaccelerated in Q3. For investors who look at the long term, JD's stock may be a hugely profitable investment.

If you have enjoyed this article and don't want to miss updates on JD.com, feel free to hit the "Follow" button.

In the meantime, keep growing!

P.S. JD.com is a Potential Multibagger. In a few weeks' time, when my Marketplace (which will be called Potential Multibaggers) is launched, subscribers will get these updates first or exclusively.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, BABA, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.