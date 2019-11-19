3 Cash-Heavy Value Stocks Reporting Positive Earnings Surprises

Investors being misled by their stocks' P/E and P/S ratios create exploitable opportunities for those with better information.

Substituting enterprise value for market cap in these ratios is necessary when evaluating companies with large cash balances.

Foreword

This is the first of what I plan to be a regularly published series of articles identifying high cash/market cap ratio companies with forward P/E ratios below 20x that exhibit high relative stock price strength in the aftermath of their quarterly earnings reports.

For the convenience of those who already understand the rationale for identifying such stocks, I’ll begin with three stocks meeting these criteria. Then, to get everyone else up to speed, I’ll follow up with an explanation of why these stocks merit further consideration.

Stocks worthy of further scrutiny (based on 11/15 closing prices)

NetApp (NTAP) is a data services and data management company with a forward P/E of 14.6x and market cap of $15 billion. Stripping out its cash and adding back its long-term debt leaves an enterprise value (EV) of $13.6 billion, resulting in a forward EV/P of 13.2x. Since NTAP’s earnings report after the market close on 11/13, the stock has risen from $60.07 to $62.87, a 4.7% gain.

Skechers USA (SKX) is an athletic footware company with a forward P/E of 18.3x and market cap of $6.3 billion. Stripping out its cash and adding back its debt leaves an enterprise value (EV) of $5.5 billion, resulting in a forward EV/P of 16.0x. Since SKX’s earnings report at 3:01 pm on 11/8, the stock has risen from $39.53 (at 11/8 close) to $40.47, a 2.4% gain.

Career Education Corp. (CECO) is a postsecondary higher education provider with a forward P/E of 11.2x and market cap of $1.2 billion. Stripping out its cash and adding back its debt leaves an enterprise value (EV) of $950 million, resulting in a forward EV/P of 9.0x. Since CECO’s earnings report after the market close on 11/6, the stock has risen from $16.06 to $16.84, a 4.9% gain.

Why high cash/market cap ratio companies are prone to undervaluation due to misleading P/E and P/S information

Price/Earnings (P/E) and Price/Sales (P/S) ratios using market cap in the numerator have long been important “go-to” tools for screening stocks. Generally, they work quite well. But in situations involving firms with significant year-round cash balances, substituting enterprise value for market cap can be invaluable in spotting undervalued stocks.

Many publicly traded U.S. companies hold much more cash than they need to operate their businesses. Consider how this can result in their P/E and P/S ratios being quite a bit higher than they might otherwise be.

In a perfectly efficient market and other things being equal, every million dollars added to a company’s bank account should add a million dollars to its market cap, increasing the “P” component of its P/E and P/S ratios. As a result, holding cash balances in excess of the underlying business’s need for liquidity can actually cause the company to appear overvalued!

Using enterprise value (EV) rather than market cap in calculating P/E and P/S ratios adjusts for this. A company’s EV is the theoretical takeover price of its operations, with EV typically being the sum of:

- Its market cap,

- The value of its preferred shares, and

- The value of debtholder claims

Minus

- Its cash.

It stands to reason that if other investors are basing their decisions on misleading P/E and P/S ratios, this ought to create exploitable opportunities for those who rely on better information.

Good news begets more good news

I know from extensive academic research and my own personal experience over the past 16 years that positive earnings surprises often cause stock prices to rise over extended periods, because when results are better than predicted, more positive surprises generally follow as the story unfolds.

Though the following scenario is not in play 100% of the time (or necessarily to an abusive degree when it is), it apparently happens frequently enough to significantly affect returns on the stocks involved.

Corporate executives who beat their earnings forecast win accolades (and bonuses) for their demonstrated ability to manage their business. If nothing else, they have shown an ability to manage investors' expectations. Absent any major change in circumstances, they have compelling motivation for encouraging analysts to continue setting artiﬁcially low expectations that the company can easily surpass.

The analysts are only too happy to cooperate, because positive earnings surprises serve their interests as well. Instead of increasing their earnings estimate for a growing company in one large step, they often announce a series of small increases over a period of time, hoping to keep their forecasts below the figure that is ultimately reported. Each announcement fosters goodwill with the company's executives, who are pleased with the positive press and happy that the Street's expectations remain eminently achievable.

At the same time, conveniently, analysts' predilection for incrementalism contributes to their support of brokerage operations. When an analyst raises his or her earnings estimate for a stock, the fact of the increase is more important than the amount. Even a small increase gives the ﬁrms' brokers an opportunity to call their clients and persuade them to buy more stock. A series of incremental increases multiplies the opportunities for generating brokerage commissions, and it increases buying interest by reinforcing clients' positive perception of the company.

Thus, by adjusting their earnings forecast to set up a string of upward revisions and positive earnings surprises, analysts are able to please all of their key constituencies: the corporate executives who supply essential information and may also be investment banking prospects, the brokers who generate commission revenue, and the brokerage clients who, along with everyone else, are delighted with the inevitable rise in the stock's price.

We call this approach the "Sergei Bubka Gambit" in honor of the Ukrainian pole vaulter who set 35 world records in his event. Bubka had no real competition, and his sponsors paid him a bonus every time he set a new record. Consequently, with no incentive whatsoever to give his best eﬀort, he opted to improve his record one centimeter at a time.

Analysts, emulating Sergei Bubka, in eﬀect, earn bonuses for themselves every time they announce tiny, incremental increases in their forecasts. At the same time, they avoid the risk of going out on a limb with a large upward revision.

Analysts who employ the Sergei Bubka Gambit compound the market impact of corporate executives who sandbag their forecasts. When they understate earnings forecasts, they cause the market's reaction to actual earnings growth to be delayed. A positive earnings surprise may lead many investors to buy the stock, but few realize the full extent of the opportunity. They don't buy as aggressively as they might have, or more likely, they sell before the company's earning power is fully reﬂected in its stock price.

Eventually, the company's operating performance will drive the stock price to a more appropriate level as public perception catches up with reality. This scenario often creates prime opportunities for superior gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nothing in any Seeking Alpha articles (or other Seeking Alpha content) authored by me constitutes a recommendation by either Oyster River Financial, LLC or me to buy, sell or hold any specific security.