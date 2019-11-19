Walmart Inc.: Post Earnings Sell-Off Is A Bearish Signal

Shares initially surged on the report but closed lower on the day of the result, suggesting the stock faces valuation headwinds with much of the positive outlook already priced in.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) reported its fiscal Q3 earnings which beat expectations, including a better-than-expected 3.2% growth in comparable sales while the company also revised slightly higher its full-year EPS guidance. This was a solid report which initially sent shares surging higher by over 3% to reach an all-time high above $125 per share in early trading, although the stock ended up reversing lower to close down on the day of the report.

We highlight that shares of WMT have been exceptionally strong in 2019, up nearly 30% year to date and we think the earnings trading action was a "sell the news" type of event with shares already having been bid up to high expectations. Valuation has become a concern as the stock is trading with some of the widest premiums this decade, suggesting WMT is relatively expensive. This article recaps the latest earnings release and our view on where WMT is headed next.

Q3 Earnings Recap

WMT reported its fiscal 2020 Q3 results on November 14th with non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 which beat the published consensus estimates by $0.07. GAAP EPS of $1.15 was also $0.05 ahead of expectations. Revenues on the quarter at $128 billion represented an increase of 2.5% year over year. Adjusted EPS was up 7.4% from the period last year.

The story this quarter was a strong comparable sales growth in the U.S., up by 3.2% year over year, driven by a 41% increase in e-commerce. The company has invested heavily to build out its online business in recent years to better compete with rivals like Amazon.com (AMZN) and the numbers here suggest Walmart is capturing some of that market share. E-commerce added 170 basis points to comp sales growth for this quarter with management highlighting grocery delivery as a "meaningful" contributor. The U.S. business still represents 65% of total sales and nearly 90% of global operating income, but the company continues to make a push internationally although the results were more mixed this quarter.

Walmart's international segment net sales increased by 1.3% y/y, 4.3% in constant currency, supported by a strong result from China where sales were up 6.3% in Q3 even as the gross profit margin declined compared to last year in the region. Walmart's 'Walmex' consolidated net sales of Mexico and Central America were also positive and up 4.7%, with both the gross margin and operating income increasing. On the other hand, transaction volume was down in both Canada and the United Kingdom business, with both regions presenting a decline in operating income which dragged lower the overall segment. The operating income for Walmart International total included an impairment charge on Walmart's investment in India-based Flipkart.com.

Results from Sam's Club was also mixed with a relatively weak net sales growth of up just 0.7% and comps sales up 0.6% with the company noting that a reduction in tobacco sales in the U.S. negatively affected the comp sales result by 350 basis points. Back in May, Walmart announced it would raise the age to buy tobacco products to 21 while it made the decision in September to no longer feature e-cigarettes. The segment operating income fell by 13.7% to $327 million. Favorably, Sam's Club e-commerce sales increased 32% year over year again, highlighting the greater importance of the channel for the overall company.

Full-Year Guidance

In terms of guidance, Walmart simply said it expects a "slight increase" to full-year fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS from what was a result of $4.91 in earnings per share last year. Favorably, this was a revision higher compared to previous guidance for a "slight decrease." Consensus estimates see the company reaching EPS $5.00 per this year which would be an increase of 1.8%. While top line revenue numbers are strong, the pressure here is on the cost side, with higher investments including e-commerce which have pressured the overall operating margin. Consensus estimates for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 expect Walmart to accelerate earnings growth to average 5% for each of the next two years.

WMT Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Recognizing what has been strong operating momentum for Walmart in recent periods really accelerated with the U.S. comparable sales that surged 4.5% back in Q2 of fiscal 2019, which at the time was the strongest growth in 10 years. The theme has been the expanded push into e-commerce with Walmart benefiting from expanded grocery and fresh food selections in the U.S., including home delivery. In this regard, the 3.2% increase in comp sales this quarter is actually lower from the 3.4% rate during the period last year.

Looking ahead across the U.S. and the international segment, we see the company as facing more difficult "comps" into next year, including 4.2% increase is U.S. sales in Q4 fiscal 2019. These levels will be difficult to maintain and likely require an extra push from a combination of higher transaction volume and higher ticket prices.

Valuation

Our main concern with WMT are its valuation metrics, with the company's profile evolving in recent years from a traditional "value" type-stock towards a more "growth" equity style tilt. Walmart's price to earnings ratio at 23.7x over the trailing twelve months is well ahead of the company's 10-year average P/E at 15.4x, suggesting the stock is expensive. The trend can be seen across most multiples including a current price to book at 4.7x and enterprise-value to free cash flow at 28.1x.

It's justifiable for stocks with accelerating growth and higher profitability margins that the valuation multiples trend higher. In this regard, 3% revenue growth from Walmart isn't necessarily impressive enough in our opinion to explain the multiples expansion. Walmart has prioritized growth over profitability with increased investments, including a bolder strategic position internationally which to us represents higher risks going forward.

Last month, rival Amazon.com announced it would eliminate the monthly fee for grocery delivery to Prime members in the U.S. which represents more compelling value against Walmart. It will be interesting to see how this plays out into Q4. The appearance of an increasing competition between the two companies implies pricing pressures which could hit the bottom line from lower margins.

Considering market expectation for revenue growth of 3.3% and earnings growth of 4.4% for fiscal 2021, we think Walmart will be challenged to materially exceed these estimates. With shares of WMT trading at 23x next year earnings, we think that much of the upside has already been priced in even as risks are tilted to the downside. We also note that WMT's dividend yield at 1.75% is at the lowest level this decade, furthering our thought that shares have become expensive.

Takeaway

WMT has been a big winner in 2019 on better-than-expected growth, with the market increasingly bullish on its push in e-commerce. While recognizing the positives in the story, we think shares have become expensive and rate WMT as a sell based on our valuation concerns.

We have a 1-year price target of $100 representing a 19x multiple on fiscal 2021 consensus earnings. We believe the company will be challenged to materially exceed what are already lofty bullish expectations while the market has not yet priced in higher risks from its expanding global footprint.

