The Best Time To Buy Microsoft: Always

I think that shares are overvalued in the present, but I also think that the opportunity cost of sitting on the sidelines is high.

I’ve made it clear to subscribers that I’m not interested in chasing this market rally with new capital. The broader markets are at all-time highs. Valuations appear to be stretched. I know that some will argue that in a low interest rate world, investors should be willing to pay a higher premium for equities because of the favorable risk/reward that they offer relative to fixed income. However, I don’t buy into that notion. In the short term, it makes sense to me. But long term, it only makes sense if I believe that we’re going to live in a zero interest rate world forever.

Maybe I’m putting too much stock into history and the fact that markets tend to normalize. Maybe the appetite for quantitative easing that the central banks across the world have shown recently has pushed us into a new normal. To me, that would be a shame because low (or even negative) rates like this hurt savers and incentivize outsized risk-taking. Maybe I’m a sucker, but I’m not falling into that trap. Whether my longer-term outlook is right or not (only time will tell), I’m going to remained disciplined when it comes to my fair value estimates, which are based, in part, off of historical averages with regard to pricing and the relative premiums that investors have been willing to pay for growth. If this means sitting on my hands these days, so be it.

Right now, I’m roughly 93% invested anyway, so if the market continues to rally, my portfolio will be a beneficiary. Capital preservation always plays a role in my investment decisions, especially when we’re talking about putting new, hard-earned capital to work in the equity markets. But with all of this being said, there are still certain stocks that haunt me. Regardless of valuation, I find myself wanting more exposure. Greed pulls against my better judgment in these situations, and unfortunately, the data seems to support the former here rather than the more rational latter. There are some stocks that continue to outperform expectations and rise in the face of seemingly irrational multiples. One such stock is Microsoft (MSFT). In this piece, I’m going to discuss why I believe that long-term investors may be best served by simply holding their noses and buying shares, no matter how high the present valuation appears to be.

To me, Microsoft is such an attractive investment right now because of CEO Satya Nadella. To me, when I take risks in the equity space, I like putting money behind trusted leadership. Nadella has totally revolutionized MSFT since taking over the reins from Steve Balmer. The stock has soared during his tenure as the company turned itself from an “old tech” name whose reliance on legacy software and the PC market was forcing some to question whether or not this company would ever post exciting growth again into a leader in several of the most exciting technology markets on planet Earth.

Nadella’s focus on the cloud market continues to pay dividends for investors (quite literally) as it appears that MSFT continues to gain market share in this strong growth market. Most analysts agree that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the leader in this space, yet Microsoft’s Azure platform and associated services is a notable contender and is posting better growth at the moment.

While we’ve probably left the very early innings of the cloud market’s expansion, I don’t think we’re near the end of that game just yet. Because of this, I think that Microsoft has the potential to continue to post strong, double-digit growth in the cloud space for years to come and the high-margin, reoccurring sales that result from this success can continue to push the share price much higher.

Another reason that I like Microsoft so much is that the company isn’t a cloud pure-play. We’ve seen SaaS names underperform in recent months as the market questions their valuations relative to their growth potential, yet Microsoft has been somewhat isolated from these struggles (although it is also a major player in this space) because of the fact that it has impressive operations other high-growth segments of the technology market, such as social media (via LinkedIn), gaming (via Xbox and its gaming studio assets), artificial intelligence, security and, not to mention, the hardware the company produces and the legacy software sales that continue to contribute to cash flows, although they were demonized earlier in the decade. This diverse set of products and services allows MSFT to be a leader in both the commercial and enterprise cloud markets due to the value that users find beneath its services umbrella.

Highlighting this point, as you can see in the graphic below, MSFT produced double-digit growth in 15 of its 21 business operations categories.

(Source: Q1 CC presentation, page 19)

During the company’s most recent quarter, MSFT posted $33.1 billion in sales, good for 14% y/y growth (15% in a constant currency world). Operating income totaled $12.7 billion, up 27% (32% in constant currency). And earnings per share came in at $1.38, up 21% y/y (25% in constant currency). Margins increased slightly, which is impressive considering that the company also grew commercial bookings by 30%. As I said before, this company is taking market share while maintaining pricing power, showing the incredible demand for its products and services.

And furthermore, when it comes to balance sheets, it doesn’t get much better than Microsoft. Alongside Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), MSFT is one of only two companies in the world to maintain AAA rated credit ratings. To put this into perspective, that is higher than the U.S. government’s. At the end of its most recent quarter, MSFT had $136.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet compared to just $66.5 billion in long-term debt.

Free cash flow from operations totaled $13.7 billion in the company’s most recent quarter, up 1% y/y. Free cash flow was $10.4 billion, up 4%. All in all, this allowed the company to return $7.9 billion to shareholders during the quarter, which was 28% more than they did in the same quarter a year ago. The company bought back $4 billion in stock and paid $3.9 billion in dividends. MSFT has increased its annual shareholder dividend for 18 consecutive years. The company’s 10-year dividend growth rate is 14.1%. MSFT’s 5-year DGR is 12.1%. And MSFT’s most recent dividend increase came in at 11%. Even after all of these increases, MSFT’s forward payout ratio is just 37.8%, when looking at the analyst consensus EPS estimate of $5.39 for 2020. Over the past 5 years, MSFT has used its buyback program to successfully reduce its outstanding share count by 7.16%. It’s the company’s strong cash flows that make these shareholder return figures possible and sustainable over the long term. Looking forward, I wholeheartedly expect to see double-digit dividend growth continue. This is what makes MSFT so attractive as a DGI investment, even though the company’s current forward yield is just 1.4%.

MSFT is a name that both growth investors and income-oriented investors can get behind. It’s rare to find a company providing such strong top line growth, while also being so generous to its shareholders. Because of this, I’m not surprised to see such a high premium on shares. As an income-oriented investor myself with a relatively long investment horizon ahead of me, I find MSFT especially attractive. The company’s growth can help to achieve long-term total return goals, while the dividend provides peace of mind and will help assuage fears during potential bear market environments. Without a doubt, MSFT deserves a strong valuation premium, though just where do investors draw the line when it comes to overvaluation?

Right now, MSFT shares trade for 29.3x TTM earnings. This is by far the highest premium that the stock has had in years. You’ve got to go back to the early 2000s to find MSFT with a nearly 30x multiple attached to it. And while the company certainly appears to be firing on all cylinders these days, one has to admit that this relative premium can seem a bit scary.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

MSFT’s average TTM P/E ratio during the last 20 years, including the massive ~70x multiple that was placed on shares during the height of the dot-com boom, is 20.3x. The company’s average P/E ratio during the prior decade is just 16.6x. Today’s nearly 30x multiple represents significant premiums to these historical averages. And today, investors who desire exposure to this blue-chip name have to ask themselves, are shares worth the valuation risks?

I typically avoid such premiums, no matter how well a stock is performing in the short term. I’m a believer in mean reversion over time. And while MSFT’s current growth trajectory is impressive, it’s not as if mid-teens growth prospects are unheard of for this company. MSFT has traded at much lower premiums in the past while generating the same sort of growth that it is today. However, the company has traded with a 25x+ premium for essentially 2 years now, and I imagine that as long as its cloud growth remains robust, that isn’t likely to change. Have we entered into a new normal here? Or, are investors being overly exuberant when it comes to MSFT shares? Only time will tell.

Though, the reason that I’m writing this article is to say that over the long term, it might not matter all that much. High valuation risk in the present can have a negative impact on short-term returns, though if MSFT continues to post double-digit top and bottom line CAGRs for decades on end, then the price that investors pay today likely won’t matter all that much because they’ll be rich when they retire, regardless.

Obviously, it’s speculative to predict such strong growth over the long run, but honestly, I think it’s likely here. When I look at MSFT’s well-diversified business and the capital that it has on hand to compete in emerging growth markets and buy growth if need be, I become about as confident as one can be when making such predictions. Because of this, I’ve decided that it’s probably in my best long-term interest to bite the bullet when it comes to MSFT’s premium in the present and simply continue to build exposure over time.

Right now, I own an overweight position in MSFT shares. Yet, I haven’t added in years, due to the company’s strong rally as of late. Part of the reason that I’ve been hesitant to add during much of Nadella’s tenure is because I can remember the days when MFST shares could be bought for 10x-12x earnings, and honestly, it feels bad paying more than twice that much for them today. Yet, I know it’s irrational to live through the rear-view mirror like this. Obviously, I wish I would have bought even more shares that I did back then when I began accumulating my position in MSFT. But there’s no use crying over spilled milk, and instead of focusing on the past, I know that I’m better off focusing on the future growth potential of this company.

Because of the high valuation in the present, I’m not willing to make large outright purchases (I’ll only do that if the stock experiences unexpected weakness). I continue to believe that MSFT’s fair value is somewhere in the $115-120 range (which coincides with a ~22x forward multiple), though I admit that I could be too conservative here. It’s rare that best-in-class assets like this go on sale, and the opportunity cost of waiting for it to happen can be high. I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s probably best to compromise and slowly build my share count over time.

Now that trades are commission-free, I think it makes sense to simply add a few shares each month. I plan on using selective dividend re-investment to do this moving forward, so that I’m not dipping into my cash position to buy potentially overpriced shares. Building a position this way spreads the price risk out along the time horizon. Right now, MSFT makes up ~3.3% of my overall portfolio, making it the 5th largest individual holding in my portfolio. However, I’d like to move this weighting up to the ~5% mark, pushing MSFT past AT&T (T) and Alphabet (GOOGL) into the top 3 slots.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOGL, JNJ, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.