CenterPoint Energy: Utility Tumbling To Neutral

Last week, CenterPoint Energy’s (CNP) stock collapsed to its lowest price of the past year and a half, competing with share prices realized in mid-2017 and early 2016. While its current yield of 4.5% is quite attractive in comparison to medium-term Treasuries and other utility competitors, its most recent 5-yr dividend growth rate of 5.9% may suffer in the near term. While the current yield exceeds those offered any time since October 2016, the future seems a bit cloudier.

CenterPoint is a multi-utility firm offering electric service in the greater Houston area, combined with electricity and natural gas in the Midwest. The best description is from its website and the passage below outlines both the positive and negative issues for CenterPoint:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 53.8 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL), a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $34 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

What happened causing CenterPoint's share prices to drop from $30 in late October to its current valuation at $26?

The main issue is the new allowed rate of return being set by the Public Utility Commissioning of Texas (PUCT) for its Houston Electric subsidiary. Houston Electric is CNP’s largest business, generating ~35% of consolidated income including its interest in ENBL. During open meetings on November 14, the PUCT offered its support and recommendation for the latest rate case under consideration to set the new capital structure of a combined 9.25% allowed return on equity (ROE) on a 40% equity basis. This is lower than an administrative law judge’s September recommendation of 9.45% and 45% equity basis and the current regulated rate structure of 9.65% ROE on 45% equity.

According to the Edison Electric Institute eei.com, this proposed rate will be below the 2018 national average of 9.6% on a 49% equity base. While the average awarded ROE has been in a downtrend since peaking in 1994 and again in 2001, the proposal for a 9.25% allowed ROE on 40% equity could be one of the lowest in the US. Below is a chart maintained by EEI showing the average rate allowed dating back to 1990:

Another thorny issue is the substantial ownership of Enable Midstream and the added risk the PUCT sees in this asset. Its concern seems to be the ability of management to provide an impenetrable risk fence around its investments, so that a failure at ENBL would not negatively impact Houston Electric ratepayers.

These actions combined are seen as a negative for CenterPoint over the medium term. In its most recent conference call on November 7, management acknowledged the negative impact of the PUCT recommendation could be $30 million in reduced annual operating earnings and $100 million decline in annual FFO if enacted. As reported on SA last Friday, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), Guggenheim and SunTrust RH all downgraded the stock to Neutral or Hold from Buy. Price targets have collapsed as well, with several falling from the $33 range to $28. According to marketwatch.com, at least 8 of the 17 analysts surveyed by FactSet (NYSE:FDS) have cut their price targets in the past week. There is also concern CNP may need to increase its equity issuing schedule by an additional $200 million to fund its projected multi-year capital expenditure budgets. Friday’s volume was 3 times the previous 90-day average, and share prices slumped 5% on the day. Some analysts are reducing their earnings estimates in 2020 from $1.80 to ~$1.70. CNP has shed 8.1% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Utility Average has gained 2.3% and the S&P 500 has climbed 11%.

Where do we go from here?

Management has been successful in expanding its utility footprint outside the historic electricity base in Houston. Just this past February, management completed the acquisition of Midwest utility Vectren. This diversity has helped CNP reduce its dependence on the growth and regulated rate profile in the currently booming areas around Houston. While underlying population and economic growth in the Midwest are not as strong in Texas, the recent PUCT rate recommendation is a perfect example of the benefits of utility diversity.

Per a May 2017 EEI presentation, as offered on the gas utility industry organization’s American Gas Association website, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas offer the following rankings for regulatory support, as calculated by S&P’s Global Market Intelligence’s Regulatory Research Associates:

Above Average 3 – Indiana, Mississippi;

Average 1 – Louisiana;

Average 2 – Arkansas, Minnesota, Ohio, Oklahoma;

Below Average 1 – Texas

Of interest to me is the recent actions of the PUCT seems to be in line with RRA’s State Commission Rankings of Below Average.

There appears to be regulatory concern with the 53% ownership of Enable, an MLP formed from CNP’s natural gas midstream assets in 2013. About $2 billion of CNP’s current market capitalization of $12.67 billion is represented by its stake in ENBL. Over the past few years, management has tried to sell its entire interest in ENBL, but to no avail. In a conference call several quarters ago, management outlined a plan to periodically sell units in the open market with the proceeds to be used to fund its utility cap ex program. However, as most MLP investors know, the current market is not very receptive to high valuations for the more commodity-sensitive field-gathering pipelines, which, unfortunately, is a large portion of ENBL assets. ENBL has seen its unit price decline in unison with the weakness in the sector, falling from a 52-week high of $16 to a current price of $9.50.

CenterPoint's recent stock price action has shattered the technical levels of support, as shown by the short-term chart from finziv.com.

What to do now?

Investors should expect more analyst downgrades over the days and weeks ahead, adding pressure to share prices. Final PUCT decision is not expected until early December and management is scheduled to update its longer-term outlook in late February 2020, coupled with its next earnings announcements. Investors should anticipate a weak trading range between now and then.

An interesting opportunity could be the mandatory convertible preferred B (CNP-B) with a $3.50 dividend and conversion date of September 1, 2021. With CNP trading at $25.16, the preferred B is trading at its conversion value of $45.87 (25.16 * 1.8349 conversion rate) and the dividend yields 7.6%.

Personally, I bought into both CenterPoint and Enable in February of 2016 and nibbled again in June 2016. I still own CNP but sold out of ENBL this past summer in a strategic move to reduce exposure to gathering MLPs and MLPs with an abundance of business dependent on a few customers, such as their sponsors. I do not believe there is any real hurry to add to a CenterPoint position, or to initiate a new position, until the future becomes a bit clearer which won’t be until at least February 2020. While I appreciate the current 4.5% yield, the future of CNP’s earnings growth and dividend growth is now in question and waiting for more clarity on these important issues is the prudent approach, especially with many stocks in the utility sector being overvalued.

Author’s Note: Please review disclosures found on my SA profile page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.