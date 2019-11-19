Evaluating Transocean Without Cold-Stacked Rigs

The earnings season is almost over for drillers (although we are still waiting for the results from Borr Drilling (BORR), Seadrill (SDRL), Seadrill Partners (SDLPF), Maersk Drilling), and I want to address the topic that has become increasingly interesting due to the slow pace of the offshore drilling market recovery.

I want to talk about the cold-stacked rigs and the impact they may have on the drillers’ valuations. It becomes increasingly obvious that drillers will either have to invest considerable amounts of money to take their equipment out of the cold-stacked state after years of stacking or face massive write-downs in the future. In this light, knowing how much of the fleet value is in the cold-stacked rigs will definitely help investors and traders to make informed decisions about their existing or future positions. We’ll start with Transocean (RIG) and later get through all the major players in the field.

Currently, Bassoe Offshore values Transocean fleet at $7.7 billion - $8.6 million (note that Transocean’s stake in a richly valued harsh-environment semi-sub Transocean Norge is 33.0%; also note that undelivered newbuilds Deepwater Titan and Ultra-Deepwater Drillship TBN1 are not included in the fleet value). The valuation of the company’s fleet has been in a downtrend as ultra-deepwater asset values have been hit materially by the slow pace of the recovery. At this point, the valuation of Transocean’s fleet is firmly below the company’s long-term debt, which stood at $9 billion at the end of the third quarter. On the asset side, Transocean also had $2.3 billion of working capital and, of course, the $10.8 billion backlog. While the backlog is surely impressive and generates cash in the current day rate environment, thanks to a number of previous-era high-margin contracts, we should not forget that Transocean has to service its debt (interest expense of $166 million in 3Q 2019) so the real financial outcome of this backlog is not as impressive as it would have been without the major pile of debt.

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Bassoe Offshore database still lists cold-stacked drillships Discoverer Enterprise, Discoverer Spirit and Discoverer Deep Seas – a decision to retire them led to an impairment of $580 million but no sale for scrap has been recorded yet. Even without those rigs, Transocean has plenty of cold-stacked rigs whose total value is estimated at $1.3 billion-1.45 billion. This is a very material number for Transocean. Should all those rigs never work again, the valuation of Transocean’s fleet will drop to $6.4 billion-7.1 billion. In such a scenario, the company’s fleet plus the whole working capital would barely be equal to the long-term debt, in case we use the higher end of the fleet valuation range.

In the cold-stacked segment, most value is concentrated in the rigs acquired in the Ocean Rig deal – about $1 billion. The remaining value is in the four cold-stacked drillships that Transocean had before the deal – Deepwater Champion, Discoverer Americas, Discoverer Clear Leader and Discoverer Luanda. Drillship Discoverer Clear Leader was cold-stacked this summer, which is a major negative sign for the future of this rig as well as other cold-stacked rigs of the same design – Discoverer Americas and Discoverer Luanda. In my opinion, all four rigs are de-facto dead, and their reactivation will not happen. Transocean will try to concentrate on the “fresher” rigs acquired in the Ocean Rig which carry a higher theoretical value. However, as time goes by, their reactivation will become more expensive. Given Transocean’s balance sheet challenges which led to a recent decision to give up on two newbuild drillships that were acquired in the Ocean Rig deal, I do not believe that all four drillships will make it back to the market.

Transocean carries a very material risk related to its cold-stacked assets. As much as $1.3-1.45 billion are at stake, which is about 17% of the total fleet value. The main thing that keeps Transocean shares somewhat afloat at this point is the backlog visibility. Anyone making a longer-term bet on Transocean at this point is betting on a material increase in day rates, which will lead both to asset revaluation and unstacking of at least some of the cold-stacked assets. Regardless of the actual perspectives of the company’s cold-stacked rigs, we will not see scrapping of modern drillships anytime soon due to the devastating balance sheet consequences that such a move will bring (as mentioned above, scrapping of old drillships led to an almost $600 million write-down!). The only realistic candidates for scrapping are older semi-subs Polar Pioneer (1985), Sedco 711 (1982), Sedco 714 (1983) and Songa Dee (1984).

Transocean’s high debt level as well as the significant value “imprisoned” in the cold-stacked fleet play against the company, while the biggest backlog in the industry and the collection of higher-tier active rigs serve as supporting catalysts. From a practical point of view, investors and traders alike should expect continued volatility as the near-term valuation of Transocean's shares will mostly depend on the general mood towards the offshore drilling industry.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.