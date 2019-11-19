mREIT Face-Off: Lightweight Arbor Realty Vs. Heavyweight Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Arbor is growing AFFO and distributions far faster than Blackstone, yet it trades at a 15% lower multiple. In fact, Arbor is among the fastest-growing REITs of any kind.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is nearly three times the size of Arbor Realty Trust. While both are mortgage REITs, their business models differ considerably.

In the middle of 2019, Williams Equity Research ("WER") published "mREIT Battle: Middleweight Ladder Capital Vs. Heavyweight Blackstone Mortgage Trust" comparing and contrasting Ladder Capital (LDR) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), as one might guess from the title.

After completing our Q3 updates on equity and mortgage REITs for Institutional Income Plus subscribers, we share the highlights from two of our favorites in the mREIT segment: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust (ABR). This is our first public articles on Arbor. We generally reserve coverage of smaller and lesser-known firms for subscribers for a variety of reasons.

Source: Arbor and Blackstone

Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust is a small-capitalization mREIT in the same sector as heavyweight Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Arbor has its own business model, however, which we'll outline.

Source: Arbor Investor Presentation

Arbor focuses on the $1.5 trillion multifamily (e.g., apartments) commercial mortgage industry. In terms of who is originating this type of loan, agency and GSE (government-sponsored entities like Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA)) are approximately half the market, with banks and other firms, like mREITs, the remainder.

Multifamily is a good example of our "two things can be true at the same time" mantra. The sector is among the most resilient real estate asset classes. Returns have been very compelling since the Great Recession. Demographic shifts have been, and will likely continue to be, a powerful tailwind to the sector. New construction has accelerated, particularly in Class A top-end projects, but has yet to overcome years of underdevelopment following the Great Recession.

Source

At the same time, valuations on good multifamily assets have skyrocketed. Forbes has Class A and Class B/C cap rates at 2-4% and 5-7%, respectively (as a reminder, valuations and cap rates are inversely related). In our experience, which involves at least monthly due diligence on large, institutional real estate deals and or private equity offerings, these are reasonable. What Forbes does not mention, however, is that underwriting includes increasingly optimistic rental increases. Without these increasing estimates of net operating income ("NOI"), most of these deals make no financial sense.

As someone who sees private and public deal flow regularly, multifamily has been the golden boy of the commercial real estate since at least 2012. The cap rates for Class B and higher properties have continuously breached all-time lows. In fact, the discussion on whether multifamily cap rates were overextended goes back to 2015.

As it is likely to come up, the current allocation to multifamily equity REITs within our Institutional Income Plus model portfolio is "underweight." Given hard assets multiples are stretched, what's another way to profit from these trends? The debt side of the equation.

Provided financing and underwriting are conservative, we can benefit from these trends with less exposure to unattractive valuations.

Source: Arbor Investor Presentation

We need a reason to invest in a small or mid-cap stock if more established peers like Blackstone Mortgage Trust exist. In this case, Arbor has maintained strong but manageable growth well in excess of firms like BXMT. Arbor concentrates on tiny $1-8 million loans, which are ignored by most players. As proof, small-cap Arbor was ranked #2 in Small Loans FNMA and $2 in Small Loans FHLMC.

Source: Arbor Investor Presentation

While Arbor says its target loans are up to $8 million, the portfolio average is $17.5 million with 75% loan-to-value ("LTV"). Arbor claims this is low leverage, but we disagree - 75% is the upper limit of reasonable leverage for multifamily in most circumstances. Due to the deep integration and subsidization of this market by the federal government and GSEs, lenders can loan at higher LTVs than other real estate sectors.

Source: Arbor Investor Presentation

Analyzing the underwriting starts with loan diversification. 77% of the portfolio is multifamily, with the rest being well-diversified. The 6% exposure to raw land is a little high and could be risky in a development downturn, but the rest is solid. Keep these in mind for when we review BXMT. In terms of geography, the exposure to New York is high, and we want that to come down as the portfolio grows. Higher allocations to New York going forward increase portfolio risk.

Source: Arbor Investor Presentation

Year over year, servicing revenue is up 6% while escrow revenue and net interest income are up 26% to 29%, which is impressive. Notice that escrow rates increased over the period by 17 basis points, while debt rates fell 38 basis points. It's good these offset each other, but net interest income trends are much more significant. Arbor's increase in outstanding balances from $3.28 billion to $4.08 billion were able to more than compensate for the decline in interest rates. In 2019 alone, the company's loan book has grown by 21% through 9/30/2019, which almost matches 2018's 24% growth.

Source: Arbor Investor Presentation

Arbor uses an "old school" method to move its stock higher: increasing cash distributions, while maintaining responsible distribution coverage. Core adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") per share has increased from $1.04 in 2017 to an annualized $1.37 for 2019. As our friend Brad Thomas often says, "the safest dividend is the one that was just raised." The aforementioned loan growth is only valuable if return on equity is stable or improves.

Source: Arbor Investor Presentation

Arbor's return on equity ("ROE") has nearly doubled since 2016, while the peer average has declined. If Arbor can maintain 15.0% ROE while growing its loan book at even half of current rates, shareholders will be richly rewarded long term, provided they obtain a decent entry price/valuation.

Source: Arbor Investor Presentation

Arbor's yield has historically been well above peers until recently. Due to the stock's steady gains, the growth in the cash distribution has not been able to keep pace with stock price gains. From a price-to-earnings ("P/E") ratio perspective, Arbor has gone from exceptionally low <8.0x in 2016 to 11.4x currently. Part of the move is due to the poorly understood 4.75% notes offering that occurred earlier in November. The initial conversion rate on the convertible notes due 2022 is 56.1695 shares per $1,000 principal amount, or $17.80 per share. This equates to a 15% premium to the closing price of $15.48 the day details were released. Justifiably confusing, here's another way to look at these terms: if the conversion rate was at a 15% discount to the closing price, that would be bearish for equity owners, as it suggests potential future dilution. The fact that note holders will be out of the money until the stock moves at least 15% higher is bullish for stock holders.

Source: Arbor Investor Presentation

Another useful measure of valuation, especially for bank-like companies, is price-to-book value. In this case, Arbor's book value per share of $9.62 means the stock trades at a healthy but not exorbitant 56% premium. The firm's capital structure, albeit complex, is normal for a firm of this type. Interest rates paid are moderately higher than those of firms like Blackstone Mortgage Trust, but not to the extent that it is a major competitive disadvantage. We expect the rates on its senior and convertible notes to come down 25-50 basis points over time as the firm grows and establishes a longer track record.

Source: Arbor Investor Presentation

Another catalyst to lower borrowing costs is Arbor's debt-to-equity ratio, which has declined in part due to its rising share price. The peer group above includes BXMT, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT), Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT), Jernigan Capital (JCAP), KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF), Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR), Ready Capital Corp. (RC), iStar Inc. (STAR), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX), and Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN). Now that we have a good grasp on Arbor, let's move to Blackstone.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has been a mainstay in the Institutional Income Plus model portfolio since its inception. It's up approximately 20% in total return since its inclusion, but that does not influence our opinion on the stock today.

Source: Q3 Report

The dividend yield of 6.9% is arguably the weakest element. The balance sheet, despite its large size and high level of diversification, consists of 100% performing loans. The loan-to-value of 62% is conservative (Arbor's is 75%), which we like, and the historical average distribution coverage ratio of 110% is not as high as we'd like but acceptable (Arbor's distribution coverage is higher).

Blackstone has continuously increased net asset value ("NAV") per share, which ended Q3 at $27.82, up an impressive $0.62 year to date ("YTD"). A good stat, but far behind the double-digit increases Arbor has achieved.

Source: Q3 Report

The $16.4 billion real estate portfolio is secured by institutional quality real estate around the world. The 2.6x debt-to-equity ratio is very manageable, and Blackstone has been able to consistently increase the size and cost efficiency of its credit capacity. The company added $1.5 billion in new credit facilities last quarter alone.

A key element of analyzing REITs and BDCs of all types is comparing new investment activity to the existing portfolio. For BDCs, lower yields on new loans signal stress on the existing distribution long term. For equities and mREITs, the asset/loan quality of recent activity compared to what's already on the balance sheet can be very telling. It is one of the few reliable forward-looking measures. In BXMT's case, 100% of Q3 2019 origination was floating-rate and senior loans. They were spread across the U.S., Ireland, Spain, and the U.K. There were also $700 million in repayments, which is expected, but BXMT managed the same figure in net new funding for the period.

Source: Q3 Report

The mREIT has heavy exposure to office at 49% of the loan book at fair value but is otherwise well-diversified. Keep in mind that BXMT is a debt play, not equity. The underwriting of the deals is the key more so than the type of asset. That being said, this portfolio couldn't be more different compared to Arbor's 77% exposure to multifamily. The pool of hard assets backing BXMT's loans is more diversified, more reliant on the health of companies than consumers, and less levered than Arbor's.

An important question to ask on any fixed income-oriented investment is sensitivity to changes in interest rates. It is rare that you'll see WER favorably assess an income-oriented investment if it is not structured to benefit from, rather than suffer, an increase in interest rates. BDCs and other floating-rate investment vehicles are a good example of this.

Source: Q3 Report

BXMT experiences no material hit to earnings per share ("EPS") even if rates drop 1.50%. At a full 2.00% decrease, which is unlikely, the firm actually benefits. All increases in the benchmark interest rate deliver more earnings per share to the bottom line. BXMT is a great example of adapting to the current environment, not being subjected to it.

Source: Q3 Report

BXMT is not a high flier. Short of a severe spike higher in USD LIBOR, the company is not structured to provide big gains relative to prior periods. That's the sacrifice made if you want to build a portfolio backed by very high-quality institutional real estate that effectively every real estate manager globally would like a piece of. Competition is high, even for Blackstone. Quarterly EPS has fluctuated between $0.56 and $0.62 in the last year, while core earnings (less subject to GAAP accounting rules involving hedging, non-cash compensation expense, and foreign currency income) have been more stable and averaged $0.69.

Source: Q3 Report

A major reason why BXMT trades with a relative premium is the stability of its business model, NAV per share, and financial results. The above chart demonstrates the difference in the company's bottom line earnings relative to traditional REITs, which generally have lower interest expense and rental, rather than interest, income.

Valuation Comparison and Verdict

Arbor Realty Trust is much faster growing than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, yet its 7.6% yield is 10% higher. We talked about Blackstone's distribution coverage, but how does Arbor compare? The firm had Core AFFO distribution coverage ratios of 123% in 2016, 127% in 2017, and 116% in 2018 despite the cash distribution rising 63% over the short period when including special distributions. All three annual figures are superior to Blackstone's. The only material negative for Arbor is the fact it is expensive relative to its own historical averages. It remains favorably priced from a multiple perspective and fairly priced in terms of cash yield relative to peers. The firm's distribution growth is far in excess of the peer average, as are its margins, return on equity, and profitability.

So what's a "good" price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust? There are a few ways to look at this. First, it's less than 3% of its 52-week high. That alone doesn't tell us much, but combined with the fact we know how stable its earnings are, tells us it is probably not a great value compared to historical norms. Second, the $0.62 dividend has been in place since Q3 2015 and is unlikely to increase meaningfully in the near term. In fact, the distribution coverage ratio has not improved markedly, and there are no pending large-scale transactions with the scale to potentially push profitability higher.

Source: MarketBeat

Thirdly, the distribution yield is deep into the lowest quarterly historically. This is something Arbor and Blackstone have in common. At this point, it's a mathematical certainty given we've already determined the cash amount hasn't changed and the stock is near 52-week highs. The above chart shows that even in recent times in which the stock has been elevated, today is still tough to justify in terms of the dividend yield. When WER's portfolio managers acquired BXMT years ago, the stock traded with well over an 8.0% yield. That was prior to the inception of our marketplace service, but we wrote about BXMT publicly on Seeking Alpha several times over the years.

From a risk perspective, there are inherent benefits to Blackstone's portfolio construction and stable business model. At a significantly lower price/valuation and the higher yield that comes with it, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is one of our favorite income investments. Given today's valuation, however, we believe Arbor Realty Trust provides better risk-adjusted returns. We do not recommend either stock at current price levels, but Arbor is closer to its target than Blackstone.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. Consider a free trial to our marketplace service if more guidance on entry points and risk assessments is of interest. - WER

