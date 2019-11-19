GBP/USD: A Possible Break-Out Long Opportunity

With 1.2960 being an important level at the top of the current trading range, GBP/USD must again break 1.2960 and find support (from above) at this same level before we can confidently go long.

Nevertheless, while this author remains bullish on the British pound sterling, one would be wise to wait until 1.2960 can be safely broken.

Fortunately for the pound, confirmation can be found in the bond market as the short-term interest rate spread has surged higher too, perhaps with even more optimism than GBP/USD itself.

GBP/USD has surged higher in recent weeks, yet it is now showing tentativeness at the top of its current trading range around 1.2960.

My previous article on GBP/USD, published mid-September 2019, estimated the potential for upside in the pair as sentiment was shifting. Since then, the price has rebounded from below 1.25 to over 1.30. However, the pair has most recently steadied in the region of 1.2950.

As is shown in the chart below (using weekly candlesticks), GBP/USD is above the 20-week and 50-week moving averages (the green and red lines, respectively), however, the 20-week moving average is still below the 50-week moving average.

It is important to note that the 20-week moving average is ticking up. If the current price can simply hold above the 50-week moving average, as it currently is, the 20-week moving average will soon surpass the 50-week moving average. If the price can indeed hold, we could see another bullish drive upward in GBP/USD.

Using the daily candlesticks, we can see that while the 20-day moving average is ticking down slightly (with prices indeed struggling to surpass 1.30 in a sustainable fashion), the 20-day moving average is still nicely above the 50-day moving average. With the spot price also above the 20-day moving average, this does not look bearish at all.

It is also important to consider the interest rate spread between the short-term bond yields of the United Kingdom and the United States (per one-year government bonds). This provides us with a proxy of the short-term carrying cost of GBP/USD. As shown in the chart below, the interest rate spread is surging upward.

The yield is still negative at approximately -0.83% per the chart below. Nevertheless, the rise in this balance is quite telling. It indicates a clear adjustment in the market's estimations of future interest rates with respect to the United Kingdom and the U.S. As the spread gets closer to 0.00%, GBP/USD becomes more liable to surge, as it becomes unattractive and even uneconomical to short the pound.

On the other hand, despite great potential for the pound to continue to the upside, a moment of pause is probably due, as the price has not yet been able to find its way out of its current trading range (at least, as identified by this author; see the chart below.)

The trading range identified in the chart above spans from around 1.2030 at the bottom, to about 1.2960 at the top. While my bias here is to remain bullish on the pound, it would make a lot of sense to remain patient before initiating any position.

If the price were to break the top of this trading range (again) above 1.2960, we would then want to see price rise further before re-testing 1.2960 as support. Price must stay above 1.2960 and come back to re-test the level before it can safely break higher. The downside for GBP/USD is too wide at this juncture (in a bearish case, the pound could quite conceivably fall all the way back to the bottom of the range at 1.2030).

In short, this author remains bullish GBP/USD, but new long positions should probably not be initiated until 1.2960 is broken and re-tested as support (over a multi-day time frame). Until then, we should watch and wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.