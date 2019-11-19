USD/JPY Is Liable To Fall With Stocks Into December 2019

Following the recent optimism in stocks, it is likely a better idea to avoid jumping on the bandwagon. A contrarian short USD/JPY trade idea is suggested, with a near-term target of 106.90.

With USD/JPY failing to break the top of the trading range, and given that the relevant short-term interest rate spread has fallen, USD/JPY is liable to fall.

USD/JPY is currently trading at the top of a trading range which was established in August 2019.

The U.S. dollar is at somewhat of a crossroads at the moment, versus the Japanese yen. The USD/JPY pair is currently trading in the region of 108.30 to 109.00. This region resides at the top of a trading range which was evidently established on August 1, 2019. Using the intraday high of this day, and the low of the day set on August 26, 2019, we can see that USD/JPY is testing the top of the range per the chart below.

The question is whether this trading range will be broken, enabling the price to surge higher. The price has clearly already tested the top of the range. If we maintain a bearish view on the euro, as I recently held in my recent article on EUR/USD, then we might infer that U.S. dollar strength will carry over into the USD/JPY pair too.

However, in times of market stress, while the U.S. dollar can function as a safe haven, the Japanese yen is also viewed as a safe-haven currency. If market sentiment were to shift in the direction of "risk off," the yen could strengthen more significantly than the U.S. dollar, sending USD/JPY downward. At this juncture, we need to think carefully about whether risk appetite will remain strong.

Now, while equities are performing well through November 2019 (thus far), the interest rate spread between the U.S. one-year bond yield and the Japanese one-year bond yield is not doing well. As shown in the chart below, it is in fact collapsing.

Since currencies tend to follow movements in the bond market, the falling interest rate spread (which makes it less attractive to own U.S. dollars in terms of Japanese yen) would indicate downside pressure to come in USD/JPY. Also, given the recent bullishness of stocks, it may well be a perfect time for a collapse in USD/JPY, which could feed through into equities.

Note from the below chart, using the indicator at the bottom of the screen, that S&P 500 (current-month) futures are trading at levels close to the upper 20-day, two-standard-deviation Bollinger Band.

What this means is that recent index moves have been quite aggressive, although admittedly the index value has not yet breached the level indicated by the upper Bollinger Band (of just under 3140). This is more clearly seen in the chart below.

(Standard Bollinger Band values are calculated by looking at the past 20 trading days' price moves, using the daily price moves in percentage terms to find a two-standard-deviation price move, and applying this move to the prevailing 20-day moving average.)

Looking at the optimism evident in S&P 500 futures, a pro-risk market (with the underlying 'asset class' being equities), it would seem less attractive to this author to go long USD/JPY, because of the risk of a near-term reversal.

While the 20-day moving average of USD/JPY is still above the 50-day moving average, the spot price is spending less time above the 20-day moving average, as shown in the chart below. (The 20-day moving average is in green; the 50-day moving average in red.)

In short, I am now leaning on downside pressure for the USD/JPY in the near term. If we set an entry at the current market price of around 108.670 (at the time of writing), we could set a stop which is above the top of the current trading range at 109.930, with a target price being at the midpoint of the current trading range, which is approximately 106.900.

The reward:risk ratio in this case would equate to approximately 1.5x. This is however a negative-carry trade, although given the falling interest rate spread, it is not likely to be costly to hold over the short-to-medium term. In any case, being "risk-on" at this point does not seem like an attractive idea.

