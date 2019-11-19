AUD/USD Downside Pressure Holds

There is a reasonable possibility for AUD/USD to fall to 0.6690 in the short-to-medium term, in continuation of the currency pair's long-term bearish trend.

As AUD/USD trades near the midpoint of a current trading range, this author expects the currency pair to re-take this midpoint (0.6785) before likely falling further.

Despite a sharp adjustment in market-based interest rates, AUD/USD has failed to sustain prices above 0.6895. No optimism is being reflected in the price action of the pair.

The Australian dollar has been under pressure for a long time - ever since August 2011, in fact. While the price stabilized and recovered from October 2015 through January 2018, AUD/USD has ultimately declined in a nearly secular fashion since 2011. The monthly candlestick chart illustrates this clearly (the parallel trend lines are only illustrative).

More recently, the pair has been somewhat confusing, given that it briefly breached its recent daily trading range several times in late October and early November 2019. The range, identified by this author, is shown in the daily candlestick chart below.

Trading ranges are, of course, also illustrative, just like trend lines. They are not predictive, but indicative of prevailing price action. The struggle to break out of the trading range illustrated in the chart above (whose top is set at 0.6895) has sent the price back down nearer the midpoint of the range. The question now becomes: will we get another retest of the top, or will AUD/USD head for lower lows?

The interest rate spread should be applied to the graph above to provide additional context. Since interest rates tend to guide currency moves (as yield spreads serve as proxies for carrying costs), an improving spread should favor a currency pair.

The 1-year spread offered by Australian bonds versus U.S. bonds evidently surged, synchronously with the AUD/USD price, as the top of this recent trading range was tested (see chart below).

The quick and seemingly aggressive adjustment in the 1-year interest rate spread (shown by the red line in the chart above) unsurprisingly provided the Australian dollar with some support. However, the fact that the Australian dollar remains under pressure (post this yield adjustment) would suggest to me that pessimism remains strong with respect to the Australian economy.

Despite the 1-year yield spread approaching 0.00% (it is -0.688% per the chart above), AUD/USD has still sold off. Most recently, the yield has also begun to adjust back downward, with lower highs and lower lows. What we may be seeing here is a resumption of the bearish trend for AUD/USD.

As we are probably late in the business cycle, and given that the bull market equities may be a little too "long in the tooth", markets are probably less optimistic about holding Australian dollars. This is because the currency has historically been viewed as pro-risk, often correlating positively with commodity prices.

If global economy growth were to (continue to) slow, it would follow logically that commodity demand would fall, and thus, so would the demand for so-called commodity currencies like the Australian dollar (not to mention the demand for other risk-on asset classes like equities, too).

Additionally, given the negative interest rate spread offered by AUD/USD, you would have to, in fact, pay for the privilege of holding Australian dollars (given the net-negative carrying cost, if you are long AUD/USD).

In summary, it would appear quite risky to be long AUD/USD at this juncture - a speculative, negative-carry trade. Although a trade recommendation is not offered, the chart below indicates my expectations for the near term.

I do not see a strong prospect of AUD/USD revisiting the top of this trading range in the near term. Instead, 0.6785 seems a likely first target (the approximate midpoint of the current trading range). After that, I would anticipate a fall to prices near the bottom of the range, with 0.6690 being a probable target to have in mind (also shown in the chart above).

