USL: Go Long Crude Oil

Given that USL has exposure spread across the futures curve, roll yield is positive for the overall fund versus USO’s negative roll.

As seen in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha, it’s been a strong year for the United States 12 Month Oil Fund (USL), with year-to-date returns clocking in at over 20%.

In this piece, I will argue that I believe that much more upside remains in USL, and that in the coming months, we will see the ETF continue to deliver solid returns.

Understanding the Instrument



When I talk about oil market ETPs, I like to spend the first section discussion the “fine print” or exactly what it is traders are buying when they hold a specific fund. The reason I like to do this is that there’s a good deal of nuance and formulation which goes into specific crude funds, and unless we dig into the method, we may not get a full grasp of where all the sources of return are coming from.

To understand USL, we really need to start with its sister ETF, the United States Oil ETF (USO). USO is one of the most popular oil market ETFs and, for better or for worse, has a very simple methodology. USO’s methodology has it holding the front-month WTI futures contract, and then, in a time period roughly two weeks before expiry, it rolls exposure into the next-month futures contract over a period of a few days.

This methodology is notorious for roll yield in that it is heavily dependent on the structure of WTI futures contracts in the front two months. Since USO has its exposure only in the front two contracts over the course of its rolling process, this means that roll yield is a key feature of understanding returns.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure across a futures curve. Roll yield arises from the general market tendency that as time progresses, prices in the back of the futures curve tend to approach the front-month contract. When a futures market is in backwardation, this means that roll yield is positive, because the lower-priced contracts at the back of the curve will be increasing as time progresses in relation to the front. In contango, the converse occurs and roll yield on a long position is negative. To graphically see this, here is the current forward curve for WTI futures.

At present, the front two months are in contango in that the front contract is priced cheaper than the second contract out. USO has currently completed its rolling process, so its exposure is in January, which is priced above December. As time progresses (and until December expires), January will generally be decreasing in value on a relative basis and roll yield for USO will be negative.

And here’s where USL enters the picture. The general problem with USO’s rolling methodology is that for the most part, WTI futures are almost always in contango in the front two contracts. For example, in the chart above, you can see that there is a good degree of backwardation across the curve, but these front two contracts are stubbornly in contango. This means that if your methodology just has exposure in the front two contracts at this time, roll yield is negative, whereas if you have exposure in other locations of the curve, you can be earning positive roll.

USL is the exact same methodology as USO, except that it holds exposure across 12 months. This means that at present, the weighted-average position is in backwardation. Numerically, each contract held by USL is currently in about half a percent of contango per month, which means that roll yield is positive for the ETF.

As you can see in the following chart from Google Finance which compares the performance of USO and USL, roll yield has added to the bottom line for USL in a not-insignificant way.

Ultimately, roll yield has been negative over the lengthy period of time observed. However, we are currently in a period of positive roll.

Crude Fundamentals

Roll yield aside, I believe that there are strong fundamental reasons to buy crude oil at this time. I don’t have the space in this article to do a deep dive of every fundamental, but if you’d like to see my latest, here is my most recent examination of all of the major crude fundamentals.

The basic story in the United States at this time is that of supply risk. Specifically, despite the booming growth which has made numerous headlines, growth rates in crude production are actually on the decline.

This is a very important fundamental development in that at present, the trend seems to be purely fueled by a wave of Permian bankruptcies - a wave which will require lower production and/or higher crude prices to stave off. At present, the current trajectory of declines will see crude production in year-over-year declines in about a year. This is a very bullish catalyst in that since economic activity generally increases in each year, a baseline level of growth is required to keep the crude markets balanced. In other words, price is going to need to come higher to bring more barrels on-line.

Another key supply risk comes in the form of weak imports from OPEC cuts.

At present, OPEC has its current set of cuts extended through March 2020, which means that the lowest level of imports seen in decades is likely going to continue through a sizable part of next year.

The reason why this matters is that the effects of both of these weak supply variables can be seen through an observation of the year-over-year build in crude oil - and we are in the midst of one of the strongest pullbacks in several quarters.

As long as this continues, we can expect generally higher prices due to the key relationship between changes in inventories and changes in the price of crude oil.

Given that these key supply risks are either dependent on higher prices (production) or slated to continue for several more months (imports), the market is clearly signaling a need for higher prices to bring balance to the market. It’s a great day to buy crude oil.

Conclusion

USL is an ETF which alleviates many of the problems of its sister ETF, USO. Given that USL has exposure spread across the futures curve, roll yield is positive for the overall fund versus USO’s negative roll. Crude fundamentals are strongly bullish due to key supply risks which will last through a good part of next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.