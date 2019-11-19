Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/15/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/15/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

UGI (UGI);

Tidewater (TDW), and;

Agios Pharm (AGIO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Golden Entertainment (GDEN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

OncoCyte (OCX);

CIT (CIT);

Strategic Education (STRA);

Select Medical (SEM);

Ralph Lauren (RL);

OKTA (OKTA);

New York Times (NYT);

Morningstar (MORN);

Instructure (INST);

Fastly (FSLY);

Eagle Materials (EXP), and;

Addus HomeCare (ADUS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Wisdomtree Investments (WETF).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Empire Resorts (NYNY), and;

Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kien Huat Realty Iii BO Empire Resorts NYNY JB* $53,800,752 2 Hermance Frank S DIR UGI UGI B $6,404,434 3 Topspin Fund BO Rapt Therapeutics RAPT JB* $4,980,000 4 Broadwood Part BO Oncocyte OCX JB* $2,000,001 5 Fouse Jacqualyn A CEO,DIR Agios Pharm AGIO JB* $1,249,982 6 Bossone Anthony DIR Wisdomtree Inv WETF B $499,430 7 Marnell Anthony A Iii DIR Golden Entertainment GDEN B $451,586 8 Fawcett John J VP,CFO CIT CIT JB* $350,000 9 Rigdon Larry T DIR Tidewater TDW B $288,446 10 Schenkein David P DIR Agios Pharm AGIO JB* $249,984

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Ecp Helios Partners Iii BO Addus Homecare ADUS JS* $56,959,500 2 Lauren Family BO Ralph Lauren RL AS $7,972,670 3 Oatv II BO Fastly FSLY S $4,214,510 4 Ortenzio Robert A CB,F,DIR Select Medical SEM AS $4,064,797 5 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN AS $3,200,332 6 Gilligan J Kevin DIR Strategic Education STRA S $2,674,889 7 Coates Joshua L DIR Instructure INST AS $2,518,905 8 Kerrest Jacques Frederic DIR OKTA OKTA AS $2,486,281 9 Thompson Mark CEO,DIR New York Times NYT S $2,038,542 10 Powers David B DIR Eagle Materials EXP AS $1,862,204

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

