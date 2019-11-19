Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/15/19

|
Includes: AGIO, GDEN, TDW, UGI
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/15/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • UGI (UGI);
  • Tidewater (TDW), and;
  • Agios Pharm (AGIO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Golden Entertainment (GDEN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • OncoCyte (OCX);
  • CIT (CIT);
  • Strategic Education (STRA);
  • Select Medical (SEM);
  • Ralph Lauren (RL);
  • OKTA (OKTA);
  • New York Times (NYT);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Instructure (INST);
  • Fastly (FSLY);
  • Eagle Materials (EXP), and;
  • Addus HomeCare (ADUS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Wisdomtree Investments (WETF).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Empire Resorts (NYNY), and;
  • Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kien Huat Realty Iii

BO

Empire Resorts

NYNY

JB*

$53,800,752

2

Hermance Frank S

DIR

UGI

UGI

B

$6,404,434

3

Topspin Fund

BO

Rapt Therapeutics

RAPT

JB*

$4,980,000

4

Broadwood Part

BO

Oncocyte

OCX

JB*

$2,000,001

5

Fouse Jacqualyn A

CEO,DIR

Agios Pharm

AGIO

JB*

$1,249,982

6

Bossone Anthony

DIR

Wisdomtree Inv

WETF

B

$499,430

7

Marnell Anthony A Iii

DIR

Golden Entertainment

GDEN

B

$451,586

8

Fawcett John J

VP,CFO

CIT

CIT

JB*

$350,000

9

Rigdon Larry T

DIR

Tidewater

TDW

B

$288,446

10

Schenkein David P

DIR

Agios Pharm

AGIO

JB*

$249,984

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ecp Helios Partners Iii

BO

Addus Homecare

ADUS

JS*

$56,959,500

2

Lauren Family

BO

Ralph Lauren

RL

AS

$7,972,670

3

Oatv II

BO

Fastly

FSLY

S

$4,214,510

4

Ortenzio Robert A

CB,F,DIR

Select Medical

SEM

AS

$4,064,797

5

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,200,332

6

Gilligan J Kevin

DIR

Strategic Education

STRA

S

$2,674,889

7

Coates Joshua L

DIR

Instructure

INST

AS

$2,518,905

8

Kerrest Jacques Frederic

DIR

OKTA

OKTA

AS

$2,486,281

9

Thompson Mark

CEO,DIR

New York Times

NYT

S

$2,038,542

10

Powers David B

DIR

Eagle Materials

EXP

AS

$1,862,204

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.