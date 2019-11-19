Today Looks Nothing Like A Blow-Off Stock Market Top

1929: This Is What A Melt-Up Looks Like

Prior to the major stock market peak (DIA) on September 3, 1929, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 97% over the previous 661 calendar days.

1987: Irrational Exuberance Look

When the S&P 500 (SPY) peaked in 1987, it was extended in a big way. The gain over the previous 661 calendar days was 76%.

2000: This Is What A Blow-Off Top Looks Like

Blow-off tops are rare, but they do occur from time to time. One of the best examples in history is the final leg up in the Nasdaq (QQQ) before the bubble popped in 2000. It is an understatement to say the market was extended and vulnerable on March 10, 2000. Looking back 661 calendar days from the peak, the Nasdaq had tacked on an unbelievable 174%.

This Is What Today Looks Like

Instead of posting eye-popping gains, like 97%, 76%, or 174%, if we look back over the last 661 calendar days, the S&P 500 has gained a modest 8.5%. Risk speaks to being extended from a base (see three cases above). In 2019, we are just now trying to break out from a long-term base. Relative to history, the terms “melt-up” and “blow-off” do not apply to the facts we have in hand today.

Day By Day According To The Data

The charts above help us with the same “keep an open mind about all outcomes” concepts that were captured in the blurb below from a February 20, 2019 Seeking Alpha post:

“Having something concrete and measurable that differentiates 2018-2019 from three of the greatest percentage-decline bear markets in history (73-74, 00-02, 07-09) speaks favorably to bull/bear probabilities in February 2019.”

The data we have in hand today tells us the market’s upside potential is much greater than most believe. The weight of the evidence continues to align with the cyclical-low hypothesis that was covered in a January Seeking Alpha post. If the data deteriorates in a meaningful way, we must be flexible enough to reassess the odds of good things happening relative to the odds of bad things happening.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.