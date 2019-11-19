YYY: Better Income Results Are Found With A Simple Low-Cost ETF Portfolio

Given the 10%+ average yield on underlying holdings, it is likely that most of the bonds are of B/CCC or below grade.

Because YYY is a fund of funds, its investors are hit with two management fees which add up to 2.3% (equal to a 30-year Treasury note yield today).

It seems that the 2010-2020 era will go down in history as the "great hunt for yield." Traditional fixed-income investments like sovereign bonds pay a historically low yield (perhaps a 5,000-year low yield to be exact). This is largely because global central banks have kept rates below their equilibrium level to (try to) stimulate a highly indebted global economy.

While rates are at a 5,000-year low, the global median age is at a 5,000-year high (I think it's fair to assume that pre-1950 median ages were below 30 since expected life expectancy was much lower). This means there are a maximum number of investors needing yield and a minimum number of suitable investments. Without a doubt, such an environment is going to cause severe market dislocations.

In my opinion, the greatest dislocations exist in the highest-yielding investments. Most junk-rated bonds, leveraged loans, and "treasury proxy" dividend-paying stocks pay less than half of their pre-2008 yields and carry the same risks if not more. Total ex-financial global debt has nearly doubled since 2007 from $97 trillion to over $170 trillion today. This huge growth is likely not due to corporate/government greed, but investors' extreme willingness to lend at excessively low rates to risky companies/governments.

One ETF that strikes me as particularly concerning is the Amplify High Income ETF (YYY). The ETF invests in a large array of ultra high-yield closed-end-funds. Most of these underlying CEFs invest in junk bonds, speculative-grade leveraged loans, master-limited partnerships, preferred equity, and more.

While the ETF pays a very high SEC yield of 8.5%, it has generally delivered a net return closer to 5% due to consistent principal losses. Even with dividends included, the ETF fell 20% over the 2015-2016 period and 13% in 2018.

While I find the risk levels of its underlying holdings concerning, the primary issue I see is its expense ratio. The ETF has a reasonable management fee of 50bps, but investors get hit twice as the underlying CEFs have a net management fee of 1.8% giving the fund a total management fee of 2.3%. To put that in perspective, it is higher than the net management fee of most hedge funds today and is equal to the current yield on a 30-year treasury bond.

Overall, It seems clear that income investors are best off doing slightly more homework by picking individual ETFs or CEFs. Most of those ETFs and CEFs are adequately diversified in themselves, so YYY offers little more than 'diworsification', extra fees, and potential tax inefficiencies.

Digging Deeper Into YYY

The ETF is primarily a bond fund with 78% of holdings in bonds and the remaining portion in stocks. That said, because the risk levels on those bonds are high, the ETF has a pretty high beta of 0.72.

Take a look at its asset allocation below:

(Amplify ETFs)

It is worth noting that a multi-sector bond fund typically has similar high-yield holdings, so it is likely that at least a third of the fund is in below-investment-grade bonds. The ETF also has understandably low exposure to equities since only MLPs seem to pay a reasonable dividend today.

Let's see how YYY's performance compares to ETFs that match the underlying holdings. I will use the junk bond ETF (JNK) for "high-yield", the bank-loan ETF (BKLN) for loan participation, the preferred equity ETF (PFF), the Alerian MLP fund (AMLP) for MLPs, the Emerging market sovereign bond fund for (EMB), and the dividend equity ETF (SDY) for equities.

Take a look at the total returns (includes dividends) of each over the past five years below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, YYY has understandably performed in the middle of these constituent proxies with a nearly 23% total return. This equates to a meager 4.3% annualized return.

This brings me to an important subject regarding dividend yield. Most income investors assume that they will achieve at least the dividend yield in total returns and often budget accordingly. More often than not, investments with an ultra-high dividend yield undergo significant principal value deterioration and find that total returns are decently below dividend yield.

Thus, investors would be best off simply investing a small part of their savings in a no dividend equity fund and leaving the rest as consumable cash or in a 2.8% yielding short-term bond fund like FLOT or MINT. In doing so, they would also likely pay less in income taxes and have better net results.

Anyway, despite my qualms regarding its non-recovering principal drawdowns, investors continue to pour money into YYY. Take a look below:

Data by YCharts

For now, investors really like YYY. It is often among the top 10 highest yielding ETFs and the voracious global hunt for yield is likely to continue to cause its popularity to rise. That said, growing inflationary and economic risk factors may reverse this trend over the coming year.

Are CCC Bonds Giving Us A Tell?

Because the ETF pays an SEC yield of 8.5% and has a net expense ratio of 2.3%, the weighted average holding has a staggering 10.8% yield. Considering bonds make up the majority of holdings, this implies most of the underlying holdings (as in underlying of the underlying CEFs) have a CCC credit rating (very high default risk).

Take a look at the trend in CCC and below yields vs. B yields (which is right above CCC):

Data by YCharts

(Note: YCharts did not give the option to put them all on the same Y-Axis)

Strangely, the effective yield on junk-rated B bonds is falling while the average ultra-risky CCC and below bond yield is rising. Of course, rising bond yields are bearish for the principal value of YYY and are a sign of growing financial distress.

Usually, all high-yield bond rates move in tandem, but they are failing to do so today. This either means that the CCC market is "wrong" and yields will fall or the "just below investment grade" bond market is wrong and those bonds are likely to fall.

Personally, I usually find that high-risk investments are more accurate since they garner less complacency. We are also extremely long-in-the-tooth on this economic cycle and, given slowing falling economic fundamentals, a recession seems likely to occur by Q3-Q4 of next year. This could be extremely bearish for YYY as was the case in 2016.

The Bottom Line

High-yield seems like a poor place to invest today. Globally, income investors have been extremely lenient in their lending to highly indebted companies and governments with poor cash flow and cash reserves. Even more, global inflation seems to have bottomed out and if it rises enough, it will likely cause a devaluation across all fixed-income investments.

In my opinion, a much safer and tax-efficient alternative for income investors is to a small portion of money into value equity ETFs which are surprisingly cheap today and most in a short-term low-risk bond ETF that can occasionally be sold for consumption purposes. I'd bet that this strategy will outperform that of YYY on a risk-adjusted total return basis.

Still, many readers are likely interested in receiving high dividend yields and are unconvinced by my bearishness. Completely fair, but I'd like to point out the fact that one could have easily obtained higher risk-adjusted returns by allocating toward ETFs that roughly match YYY's asset exposure.

For example:

(Portfolio Visualizer)

Since 2013, this portfolio generated a CAGR of 5.35% with a maximum drawdown of only 9% while YYY generated a slightly higher CAGR of 5.5%, but with a staggering max drawdown of 20%. The simple low-fee ETF portfolio also has had a high Sharpe ratio of 0.85 compared to a subpar 0.5 for YYY.

In my opinion, due to dangerously ultra-high yield underlying holdings and an extra managerial fee, YYY is an inferior investment that consistently delivers negative alpha to a simple DIY allocation strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.