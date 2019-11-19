Omeros: Bull Thesis Cracked And Bleeding But Still Intact

Omeros should work to enhance its liquidity sooner rather than later.

Omeros has been a challenging hold of late as its share price forms jagged peaks only to soon fall in exhaustion from the effort.

Omeros (OMER) is one of my favorite speculative biotech picks. This article reviews my current thinking on its prospects coming out of its recent Q3 earnings CC.

Omeros has been a challenging hold of late as its share price forms jagged peaks only to soon fall in exhaustion from the effort

Omeros was founded in 1994. It waited to go public until 2009 when it issued 6.82 million shares to investors at $10 per share. In its time as a private company, it had accumulated a deficit of ~$110 million. During the ensuing decade, it has grown its accumulated deficit to ~$705 million (p. 5).

As shown by the graph below, Omeros' long-term price action has been uninspiring although it is holding over its initial IPO price of $10. All too many clinical stage biotechs trade below their IPO prices, including all but one of the stocks listed as peers to Omeros by Seeking Alpha.

Data by YCharts

My first Omeros article, "Omeros: Beauty And The Beast," advanced the thesis that "Omeros deserves a place in an especially risky nook of one's high risk/high potential portfolio." Whenever I got overly optimistic about its prospects, as in 9/10/18's "Omeros' Deck Full Of Aces," the stock promptly pulled back.

Of late it has definitely been in a pullback mode. Its stock price graph illustrates the situation as follows:

Data by YCharts

As discussed in greater detail below, there are several factors that impact Omeros' share price from time to time. As I assess matters, the most significant are its ongoing OMIDRIA drama, the state of its pipeline, and its ongoing liquidity struggles which are directly tied into its OMIDRIA drama.

OMIDRIA'S drama is particularly stark following Omeros' Q3 2019

Omeros' sole FDA-approved product, OMIDRIA indicated for use in certain ocular surgeries, has proven its worth in the market. Back in 2017 before OMIDRIA's first loss of passthrough billing, Omeros was well on its way to break-even for the product. When it lost passthrough billing, its sales dropped back to nearly nil.

The situation has reversed smartly since reinstatement of passthrough billing, plus OMIDRIA has secured other support protocols, as for example, when OMIDRIA was added to the VA's national formulary. Sadly, the passthrough reinstatement was again temporary; it runs for two years from October 1, 2018 to October 1, 2020.

This extension takes on new immediacy as year 2020 begins in just a few weeks. From the date that I write, 11/18/19, Omeros will have four quarters of OMIDRIA sales with passthrough still in place, Q4 2019 and Qs 1-3, 2020.

Assuming passthrough billing remains at risk of sunsetting on 9/30/2020, Q3 2020 will be a crapshoot; it may show dampened revenues as customers adjust inventories in expectation of passthrough billing loss.

When OMIDRIA last lost passthrough status, its revenues dropped through the floor. In Q1 2018, the first quarter without passthrough billing, OMIDRIA revenues were $1.6 million down from $21.7 million for Q3 2017 and $13.8 million for Q4 2017.

Given this history, it is easy to see why the market has responded negatively to Omeros' Q3 2019 earnings CC OMIDRIA report. At the time Omeros reported bittersweet news, its Q3, 2019 OMIDRIA revenues were at record levels. CEO Demopulos announced:

... The third quarter delivered record net sales of OMIDRIA at $29.9 million, an increase of 12% over the first quarter. The growth in sales came from increased demand, driven by a substantial increase in both the number of ordering accounts and the penetration within those accounts across all channels, ASCs, hospitals, the VA, and other government customers.

In isolation, this news would be highly supportive of Omeros' stock. Unfortunately, it was paired with news having the opposite impact. CEO Demopulos reiterated the Damoclean sword that has hung over OMIDRIA:

Regarding OMIDRIA's use with Medicare Part B beneficiaries, we continue to enjoy separate payment from CMS until our drug scheduled passthrough expiration on September 30, 2020, and we are working to ensure continued payment for this sector beyond that expiration date. One avenue is through continued efforts to qualify under CMS' non-opioid exclusion.

Omeros has been touting a congressional measure favoring therapies which reduce opioid use during surgery as the likely path to protect OMIDRIA from a redux of OMIDRIA'S loss of passthrough status. This strategy has taken a hit per CEO Demopulos' Q3 2019 earnings CC announcement that:

CMS issued the 2020 OPPS [outpatient prospective payment system] final rule. In that rule, CMS, despite Congress's directive, did not grant the exclusion to a single additional product including OMIDRIA, yet OMIDRIA, and likely other products, fit squarely within the congressional mandate of the Bipartisan Support Act.

I came across and reproduce below a simple graph (p. 24) from Omeros' Q3 2019 10-Q that shows the immediacy of passthrough billings for Omeros:

Omeros can ill afford another protracted interruption in its OMIDRIA revenues

Omeros has a full-bodied, exceptionally promising pipeline. The following excerpt from Omeros' Q3 2019 10-Q shows how Omeros' OMIDRIA revenues are sopped up and overmatched by Omeros' ongoing expenses as it supports this pipeline:

In its Q3 2019 10-Q review of its ongoing liquidity (p. 27-28), Omeros discloses exactly how close to the nub it's running from a cash and equivalents POV. Its cash flows for the nine months prior to 9/30/19 were running at ~($4) million/month.

Its cash and equivalents on hand to cover this ongoing load was $29.9 million. It has a receivable line of credit of $50 million and current liabilities of $46.8 million. Even with growing OMIDRIA revenues, Omeros' liquidity going forward is fraught; a significant slippage in these revenues, actual or expected, would cause the need for prompt corrective action.

Omeros should work to enhance its liquidity sooner rather than later

Omeros has managed to develop its FDA-approved OMIDRIA along with its pipeline of assets as shown below:

Its lead candidate, narsoplimab (OMS721) for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) is on the cusp of submission of its BLA. It is currently in the process of a rolling submission which it expects to complete by the close of H1, 2020. The FDA helped out significantly in this process by waiving its customary $3 million fee.

I am one of the Omeros bulls who is counting on this submission to pull Omeros up from its current share price malaise and propel it to significant new levels. In order for this thesis to play out to support an optimum bull case, Omeros would have to continue its pipeline development activities and ready itself for launch of its (to be) newly-approved therapy.

Such a scenario will entail increasing operational expenses as Omeros maintains its existing operations and readies itself for a successful launch. Assuming (a) Omeros meets its time frame for filing its BLA in mid 2020 and (b) that it takes 6 months for the FDA to act on the BLA, this shows Omeros needing to carry itself for at least a year before hearing its HSCT-TMA decision.

Bulls and bears will no doubt parse things out differently. As I look at matters, it is too close for comfort. Omeros runs through ~$4 million of its liquidity each month. If all goes well and its FDA approval comes through without a hitch, it will be running close to empty. If it suffers any type of disruption, it would be ill-equipped to handle it.

Omeros's Q3 2019 10-Q ( p. 28) sets out its palette of options for meeting cash shortfalls. These include borrowing, public or private share offerings, strategic transactions and expense reductions.

Given that Omeros already has tapped its receivables capacity and has ~$155 million (p. 14) in unsecured convertible financing outstanding, the loan route seems unlikely to be productive. Its current diminished share price plays against a share offering.

It seems as if it is past time that Omeros look to its pipeline to enhance its liquidity and possibly to expand its access to global markets where it would likely require help for full exploitation in any case.

Conclusion

As time passes, Omeros draws ever closer to its long-anticipated first OMS721 BLA filing. For as long as I have been following this company, it has rested on the razor edge of its financial capacity. It is not surprising that its cash resources boundary seems to meet its prospective BLA filing date.

It brings to mind the seemingly mindless brinksmanship of allowing its European OMIDRIA license sunset condition to run to its last week before satisfying it. Perhaps CEO Demopulos has one of those personalities that can't get serious about a deadline until he can see the whites of its eyes.

Who knows? So far, Omeros has been more successful than otherwise. It has obtained FDA approval for OMIDRIA. It ramped up sales following FDA approval and then again after passthrough reinstatement. It has kept its European OMIDRIA approval in effect.

It is about to submit OMS721 to the FDA for approval in treatment of an important medical condition where there are no other approved therapies. Underlying it all it has a pipeline that few can match. Surely, it is fair to consider Omeros as a stock that "deserves a place in an especially risky nook of one's high risk/high potential portfolio."

Such is my belief and as the troubadour sings, "that's my story and I'm sticking to it."

Hopefully, the caution that one's investment in this name should be carefully sized to reflect its high degree of risk is so obvious that it need not be repeated, yet repeat it I do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in Omeros over the next 72 hours.