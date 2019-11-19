Nektar: Poised For A Rebound

Despite having stellar drugs, the stock is underperforming due to intangible factors. Nonetheless, I believe that the market sentiment will change for the better in the near future.

Nektar and its partner (Bristol-Myers Squibb) are advancing NKTR-214 in the Phase 2 PIVOT trial in combinations with other immune checkpoint inhibitors for various cancers.

Management must be willing to submit itself to the disciplines required for sound growth.



- Phillip Fisher

In bioscience investing, a great company with excellent drugs can fail to appreciate because of "intangible factors." Against the background of the China trade war and drug pricing concerns, the share price of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has been decimated over 50% this year. Adding insult to the injury, investors' misunderstanding of its clinical data contributed to the decline. Consequently, it seems to me that investors' confidence in Nektar has degraded to an all-time low.

Amid this pessimism, I believe that the company is undergoing strong fundamental developments. That is to say, several blockbusters are progressing in clinical development. And stellar partners already voted their confidence in Nektar's drugs with their wallets. In this research, I'll present a fundamental update on Nektar and share my expectation on this growth stock.

Figure 1: Nektar chart

(Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in San Francisco California, Nektar leverages the power of its versatile therapeutic design tool (i.e., chemistry polymer) to innovate and commercialize potential blockbusters as shown below. With the structural adeptness of polymers, Nektar can customize the behavior of virtually any medicine. Using a prudent strategy, the company chose only well-characterized pathways for drug development to ascertain clinically meaningful results.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline

(Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Quarterly Highlights

One of the reasons that I'm confident in Nektar's prospect is its strong partnerships. In early 2018, the company formed a mega collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), i.e. BMS, for $1.85 billion. It's worthy of note here that BMS paid Nektar $1 billion upfront and invested $850 million in Nektar stocks at the $106 share price. As such, it's a no-brainer that Nektar is worth far more than its current $19.43 market valuation.

Of note, the Phase 2 PIVOT-02 trial is the prodigy child of Nektar and BMS. That being said, let's check how PIVOT-02 is progressing. On June 1, 2019, Nektar presented the strong melanoma outcomes for said trial at ASCO 2019. As follows, PIVOT-02 is assessing the efficacy and safety of the combination of NKTR-214 (bempegaldesleukin or Bempeg) with the immune checkpoint inhibitors - nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) - for many cancers. You can refer to the summary below for their specific indications.

Fast forward to September, Nektar featured promising data of PIVOT-02 for Bempeg/Opdivo in triple-negative breast cancer at the 2019 International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference. Based on my probability analysis, I believe that at least one or two of these Bempeg franchises will generate excellent results. And I ascribed a 65% (i.e., more than favorable) chance of clinical success for Bempeg.

Figure 3: PIVOT-02

(Source: ClinicalTrials.gov)

Aside from Bempeg, I'm interested in another potential mega-blockbuster (i.e., NKTR-358) that the company is brewing with its superb partner, Eli Lilly (LLY). As a novel T regulatory (Treg) cell stimulator, NKTR-358 is commenced in a Phase 1b trial for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. While a Phase 1b is quite early in development, Nektar is certainly walking in the right direction. I noted in a prior article:

Despite that NKTR-358 is being innovated for systemic lupus erythematosus, the stellar mechanism enabled it to be potentially efficacious in a vast number of autoimmune diseases (as a once or twice-monthly injection). Interestingly, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is estimated to be approximately $5B by Grandview. The treatment segment is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR from 2016 to 2022, thus raising the current $36.1B to $45.5B market size. Consequently, if NKTR-358 can demonstrate the robust clinical outcomes to tap into this vast market, it should deliver many billions of dollars in sales for Nektar and Lilly.

Though I haven't covered this molecule, it's worth noting that Nektar started the Phase 1 trial for NKTR-255. The drug works by turning on an immune molecule dubbed interleukin-15 (IL-15) to give the immune system a boost. As follows, Nektar is assessing NKTR-255 as a single treatment for the cancers known as resistant non-Hodgkin lymphoma ("NHL") and multiple myeloma ("MM").

To get the most out of NKTR-255, Nektar also assesses its combination treatment with other antibody drugs for MM. I'm uncertain whether this will deliver good results. Nonetheless, I like the fact that the company is continually pushing for innovation. Sharing with investors a synopsis of important events, the President and CEO Howard Rubin remarked:

We continue to make steady progress with our diverse portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology programs. With our partner BMS, we are conducting registrational trials evaluating the combination of Bempeg with Opdivo in melanoma, urothelial cancer and renal cell carcinoma. We are also working collaboratively with BMS to finalize the next set of registrational studies. This weekend at the SITC Annual Meeting, we are excited to present an 18-month follow-up for patients with metastatic melanoma enrolled in our PIVOT-02 study. This follows the recent announcement of our Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the doublet which was granted by FDA in August for patients with previously untreated metastatic melanoma. For NKTR-358, we now have three separate Phase 1b clinical trials ongoing in lupus, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis with our partner Lilly, with plans to add an additional autoimmune indication to the development program in 2020. And importantly, we initiated our first clinical trial for NKTR-255, our novel IL-15 agonist, in patients with NHL and MM.

Financial Assessment

Aside from the pipeline advancement, it's important for you to assess the financial development. Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

Accordingly, Nektar procured $29.2 million in revenues compared to $27.8 million for the same period a year prior, and thereby enjoyed a 5% year-over-year (YOY) increase. The year-to-date revenues tallied at $80.8 million for Fiscal 2019 versus $1.15 billion for the previous year. The robust revenue last year relates to the BMS collaborative agreement for Bempeg.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the corresponding periods registered at $99.0 million and 102.9 million, respectively. I believe that the small R&D decrease signifies an increased focus on indications that are most likely to yield positive results for Bempeg and its combo drugs. Since Nektar is already running a vast pipeline, I like it when the company zones in on conditions most likely to yield strong results.

Additionally, there was the $98.8 million ($0.56 per share) net loss compared to the $96.1 million ($0.56 per share) decline for last year. On a per share basis, the bottom line earnings stay essentially the same. Notwithstanding, the net loss narrowed significantly when you view the 9 months time frame this year. In other words, there was a net loss of $327.2 million ($1.87 per share) as against a $779.5 million ($4.34 per share) decline for the same comparison. I viewed this positively because Nektar is conserving cash.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics

(Source: Nektar)

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock, regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main risk for Nektar is whether PIVOT-02 will deliver good results for various cancer indications. In case of a negative clinical binary for Bempeg, Nektar will likely tumble over 50% and vice versa. After all, the bulk value of the company resides in Bempeg.

There is also the risk that other pipeline molecules like NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 might not yield good data. Furthermore, NKTR-181 might either fail to gain approval or garner subpar sales results. If any of these events were to occur, Nektar will likely depreciate but in the 35% mark.

Final Remark

In all, I maintain my Buy recommendation on Nektar Therapeutics, yet I lowered its rating from five to four stars. Make no doubt, Nektar has one of the best, if not the best, pipelines among bioscience innovators. Molecules such as Bempeg, NKTR-258, NKTR-255 and NKTR-181 all have a good shot at becoming a blockbuster. Realistically, you just need one drug to succeed before the market substantially increases its valuation on Nektar. The fact that the company is currently trading at only twice its cash position signifies that the stock is a big bargain to its true worth (i.e., intrinsic value). Furthermore, Nektar shares should be worth much higher because BMS paid $106 for it. You might believe otherwise, but I doubt that BMS is foolish to give away free money.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, hold, or sell Nektar is ultimately yours to make. In my view, it's best to keep your shares "as is." I don't recommend you to buy more stock because the management is selling their shares. When the management disposed of $4.5 million worth of stock on the same day as NKTR-181 received an approval delay, it's tough for investors to remain confident in the management. In bioscience investing, having great molecules is only half of the factors needed to succeed. The other half is management quality. I hope that the management will be more mindful of their transactions and thereby unlock value for your holdings. That way, the stock can continue to flourish in delivering hopes to countless patients worldwide while building wealth for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.