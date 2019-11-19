BOTZ: Falling Revenue And High Valuations Break The Robotics Growth Narrative

Investors are likely best off picking individual robotics stocks that create products they truly believe in (and are not grossly overvalued).

Most of the companies in the ETF have a PE over 30X and have recently seen material revenue declines.

For millennia, humanity has dreamed of an automated future with robots at the helm. Concerned by the impact of robots on the employment of workers Aristotle, around 340BC, wrote:

For if every instrument could accomplish its own work, obeying or anticipating the will of others, like the statues of Daedalus, or the tripods of Hephaestus, which, says the poet, of their own accord entered the assembly of the Gods; if, in like manner, the shuttle would weave and the plectrum touch the lyre without a hand to guide them, chief workmen would not want servants, nor masters slaves. (Politics Book I)

Concern and excitement over an automated future is nothing new. Continual automation has always been the primary cause of economic development and, investment in automation will always garner wide attention.

That said, it is unclear if those investments will pay off according to investor expectations. The Global X Robotics & AI Thematic ETF (BOTZ) garners significant interest and, in my opinion, may not be the best investment. While the companies in the fund are highly innovative in the Robotics and AI field, most are seeing rapidly slowing sales and falling gross profits. To make matters worse, they are extremely expensive by most valuation metrics and some even have high debt burdens.

While robots and AI are captivating, captivation is dangerous (Latin root word is "to capture"). Investors are often "captured" by exciting innovative companies and are unable to sell or take profits when it would be smart to do so. To me, it seems that many consumers are actually getting tired of automation and robots and are likely to be uncomfortable having a robot perform surgery (Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)), or (in my experience) poorly clean their home (iRobot (IRBT)).

In all likelihood, automation and progress in robotics will continue. But, I believe that investors are far better off looking for individual companies with a product they truly believe in rather than allocating toward a basket of stocks, many/most of which have products of questionable marketability. By picking individual stocks, investors can also filter out companies trading for unreasonable prices or those with poor financial management.

Looking Closer at BOTZ

BOTZ is among the more popular of thematic ETFs with nearly 16,000 followers on Seeking Alpha and just under $1.5B in AUM. According to Global X, the fund aims "to invest in companies that stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and AI." These include allocations to industrial robots, healthcare robots, autonomous vehicles.

Take a look at the fund's performance vs. total assets under management:

Like most growth and technology ETFs, the fund saw extremely high inflows from 2017 to 2018 as "big tech" dominated the market. During that year, AUM grew from essentially zero to $2.4B while the ETF's price rose by about two-thirds. Since then, the fund has been stuck in a tight trading range as AUM has fluctuated at a much higher rate than its price, implying that many BOTZ investors are trying to chase a trend higher.

Its largest holding is the AI/chip developer Nvidia (NVDA) at 8.5% of AUM, next to the industrial robotics companies Keyence Corp. (OTCPK:KYCCF) and ABB Ltd. (ABB) which are both around 6-7% of AUM. Importantly, the fund is global in nature with about half of its AUM in Japan, 30% in the U.S., and the rest in Europe. This gives the fund decent negative exposure to the U.S. dollar index and adds a potential risk (or reward) factor to the ETF.

The fund has an understandably low yield of 44 bps, but a higher expense ratio of 68 bps. It also carries a higher risk than most with an annualized standard deviation of 23% and a beta to the S&P 500 of 1.6X.

Deteriorating Fundamental Statistics Cause for Concern

It is understandable for the ETF to be more volatile than most. It is a technology and industrials centric ETF and, accordingly, has high exposure to the global economic environment. That said, it is not fairly valued given these risk factors.

The ETF currently has an extremely high weighted average PE ratio at 29.5X. Of course, if the companies lacked volatility and/or had very high earnings growth, this would not be too concerning. However, most of the companies in the fund have negative revenue growth.

Take a look at the select fundamental statistics for the ETF's holdings:

As you can see, the median company in the ETF has a very high valuation with a PE of 42.7X and a high price-to-sales. Even more, factors that we'd expect to be high for technology companies like ROE and gross profit/revenue growth are very low. Most companies in the ETF were unable to grow gross profits last year and have subpar 3-year revenue growth rates.

While debt is low for most companies, it is alarmingly high for a few. Maxar Technologies (MAXR), Accuray (ARAY), and John Bean (JBT) look particularly alarming in this regard. Though, I find poor revenue growth to be the most alarming factor in these companies given their high valuations.

To illustrate, take a look at the revenue growth since 2015 of the top 10 companies in the ETF (which collectively make up two-thirds of AUM):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, revenue growth is negative or stagnant for all but one of the ten main companies in the ETF, ISRG.

In my opinion, high valuations are only justifiable if revenue is growing at a fast pace. Otherwise, the long-run marketability of the "innovative" products is likely to be limited and earnings are likely to remain negative. Of course, companies like Intuitive Surgical were in such a situation for years and have since seen tremendous sales growth, but I believe ISRG is the exception and not the rule.

The Bottom Line

BOTZ offers an exciting opportunity, but it seems unlikely that it will offer investors expected returns. Most of the companies in the ETF come at too high a price, particularly when they have falling sales.

I would not go as far to say that these companies are in a bubble. In my opinion, only Nvidia appears to be in a bubble considering it seems to have a cult-like speculative follower base. Still, "buzzword" investments with words like "AI" and "Robots" often attract investors who do not pay close attention to fundamentals and often buy based solely on popular narratives and not on fundamentals. This means that BOTZ could certainly rise much higher before it declines toward fair value.

To be fair, there are a few companies that look interesting and may not be overvalued. Particularly, those companies that are leading competitors by a wide margin, have an adequate moat to fend off competitors, have stable revenue inflows, and come at a reasonable price.

I like and own shares in the drone company AeroVironment (AVAV) (recent article I wrote) which fits all of these characteristics. Though I'm not sure if I'd like to be an end-user of their product, Intuitive Surgical has an extremely strong moat and, given wide adoption of surgical robots, would be cheap today (though it is unclear if its product will become so popular). The "Roomba" automatic vacuum maker iRobot has a well-known product and currently trades at an attractive PE of 14X and could be an interesting value investment (though, I would appreciate it if they made a model that does not consistently get stuck under my chair).

Overall, BOTZ looks like a "sell". A few of the companies in it are possible longs, but put together the fund seems highly overvalued. Given the higher risks of the fund and poor recent sales growth of its constituents, I believe it deserves a lower weighted average PE of 15X. This would imply a "fair value" price of $11 for the ETF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVAV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.