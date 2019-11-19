Getting Sustainable In Fixed Income

Catching up: The equity market has played an early role in sustainable investing, but fixed income is catching up, thanks to new data, tools and insights.

By Brian Deese, Ashley Schulten, Scott Thiel, Andre Bertolotti

The equity market has played an early role in sustainable investing, while bond markets have lagged in data, tools and insights. But that's changing fast, as we detail in a new publication: Sustainability: the bond that endures. New ESG indexes have created building blocks that can be used to bring sustainability into the core of portfolios, even in asset classes such as emerging market (EM) debt that until recently lacked sustainable solutions.

Latest Commentary

Chart of the week

Financial materiality of E, S and G in equities and credit, 2015-2019

Source: BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from MSCI, Sustainalytics and Refinitiv, October 2019. Notes: The chart shows BlackRock's estimate of the financial materiality (or relative importance, in percentage terms) of E, S and G factors in driving performance in global equities and credit market over January 2015 through June 2019. We use regression analysis to estimate the relationship between each ESG pillar and monthly excess returns over the period. Equities analysis is based on the MSCI World Developed index. Bonds are based on credit spread returns of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate credit index. For illustrative purposes only.

Sustainable investing is the combination of traditional investment approaches with environmental, social and governance (ESG) insights. The "E" includes climate risks, "S" covers labor issues and product liability risks, and "G" refers to topics such as corporate board quality and effectiveness. What ESG factors really move the dial in financial performance? Organizations such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) have taken the lead in investigating which sustainability topics are most relevant across industries. Our quantitative work builds on such studies, extending the analysis to global equities and credit. A key conclusion: Market pricing suggests each of the three ESG pillars are of roughly similar levels of importance in both credit and equity markets, as the chart shows.

The need for sustainable fixed income solutions is growing: Bonds are in high demand - against a backdrop of aging populations in search of income and geopolitical volatility that has sparked greater demand for "safe" assets. We believe fixed income investors can draw on many of the insights that equity-focused research has produced on ESG. Companies or issuers with strong ESG performance are likely to be better at managing operational and reputational risks. Yet there are nuances to sustainable investing in bonds. Sovereign debt requires a different approach, as we detail in Sustainability: the bond that endures. And in contrast to equities, fixed income investors' main focus is often on mitigating downside risk, rather than capturing upside potential. We believe ESG metrics can help identify new risk factors.

The materiality of each of the ESG pillars varies across industries. Take financials. The "E" pillar appears to have more sway on market pricing than commonly thought. We found a meaningful link between returns on banks' corporate debt and "E" factors such as low carbon transition. Why is this the case even though bank operations have little direct exposure to environmental factors? Bank loans to fossil fuel producers may be at risk of future losses in a scenario in which carbon taxes are introduced, for example. We believe such analysis on an industry level can help inform investment decisions. Investors may want to consider tilting toward (or away from) ESG exposures that are most financially relevant in each industry, for example. Drilling deeper on ESG metrics - and utilizing new data sources - can also inform risk management. Previous work we have done shows that "E" factors, such as extreme weather, pose tangible risks to long dated assets - from electric utilities and commercial real estate to municipal bonds. See Getting physical: assessing climate risks for more.

The "why not?" moment in sustainable investing has arrived in fixed income as well. Investors can now use sustainable building blocks to integrate sustainability across equities and fixed income allocations. Our analysis suggests that ESG indexes offer similar risk/return properties to traditional benchmarks, while adding a dose of portfolio resilience. See Sustainability: the future of investing for more. ESG-related risks such as the rising frequency and intensity of hurricanes are likely to compound over time. The flip side is potential opportunities in areas such as renewable energy. Bottom line: Investors now have the tools to integrate critical ESG factors in fixed income.

Market Updates

Assets in review

Selected asset performance, 2019 year-to-date and range

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Refinitiv Datastream, November 2019. Notes: The two ends of the bars show the lowest and highest returns versus the end of 2018, and the dots represent year-to-date returns. Emerging market (EM), high yield and global corporate investment grade (IG) returns are denominated in U.S. dollars, and the rest in local currencies. Indexes or prices used are: spot Brent crude, MSCI USA Index, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), MSCI Europe Index, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Broad Corporate Index, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global High Yield Index, Datastream 10-year benchmark government bond (U.S. , German and Italy), MSCI Emerging Markets Index, spot gold and J.P. Morgan EMBI index.

Market backdrop

A perceived lull in geopolitical frictions has boosted risk assets. We are on the watch for more signs that global manufacturing may be bottoming out, and for signs that the drag on economic activity from the global protectionist push is spreading beyond manufacturing. Markets have tempered expectations of further Fed rate cuts, suggesting the dovish pivot by major central banks has run its course for now. Monetary policy is no cure for the weaker growth and firmer inflation pressures that may result from sustained trade tensions. We expect growth to stabilize over the next 6 to 12 months, fueled in part by loose financial conditions. See our macro data dashboard.

Week ahead

Nov. 22 - Markets will scrutinize the PMI data across the euro area and the U.S. for signs of stabilizing growth, particularly in the manufacturing sector. The global manufacturing sector has begun to show signs of bottoming out. We see global growth stabilizing thanks to a lull in trade tensions and easier financial conditions.

Asset Class Views

Equities Asset Class View Comments U.S. A supportive policy mix and the prospect of an extended cycle underpin our positive view. Valuations still appear reasonable against this backdrop. From a factor perspective we like min-vol and quality, which have historically tended to perform well during economic slowdowns. Europe We have upgraded European equities to neutral. We find European risk assets modestly overpriced versus the macro backdrop, yet the dovish shift by the European Central Bank (ECB) should provide an offset. Trade disputes, a slowing China and political risks are key challenges. Japan We have downgraded Japanese equities to underweight. We believe they are particularly vulnerable to a Chinese slowdown with a Bank of Japan that is still accommodative but policy-constrained. Other challenges include slowing global growth and an upcoming consumption tax increase. EM We have downgraded EM equities to neutral amid what we see as overly optimistic market expectations for Chinese stimulus. We see the greatest opportunities in Latin America, such as in Mexico and Brazil, where valuations are attractive and the macro backdrop is stable. An accommodative Fed offers support across the board, particularly for EM countries with large external debt loads. Asia ex Japan We have downgraded Asia ex-Japan equities to underweight due to the region's China exposure. A worse-than-expected Chinese slowdown or disruptions in global trade would pose downside risks. We prefer to take risk in the region's debt instruments instead. Fixed income U.S. government bonds We remain underweight U.S. Treasuries. We do expect the Fed to cut rates by a further quarter percentage point this year. Yet market expectations of Fed easing look excessive to us. This, coupled with the flatness of the yield curve, leaves us cautious on Treasury valuations. We still see long-term government bonds as an effective ballast against risk asset selloffs. U.S. municipals Favorable supply-demand dynamics and improved fundamentals are supportive. The tax overhaul has made munis' tax-exempt status more attractive. Yet muni valuations are on the high side, and the asset class may be due for a breather after a 10-month stretch of positive performance. U.S. credit We are neutral on U.S. credit after strong performance in the first half of 2019 sent yields to two-year lows. Easier monetary policy that may prolong this cycle, constrained new issuance and conservative corporate behavior support credit markets. High-yield and investment-grade credit remain key parts of our income thesis. European sovereigns The resumption of asset purchases by the ECB supports our overweight, particularly in non-core markets. A relatively steep yield curve - particularly in these countries - is a plus for euro area investors. Yields look attractive for hedged U.S. dollar-based investors thanks to the hefty U.S.-euro interest rate differential. European credit Renewed ECB purchases of corporate debt and a "lower for even longer" rate shift are supportive. European banks are much better capitalized after years of balance sheet repair. Even with tighter spreads, credit should offer attractive income to both European investors and global investors on a currency-hedged basis. EM debt We like EM bonds for their income potential. The Fed's dovish shift has spurred local rates to rally and helped local currencies recover versus the U.S. dollar. We see local-currency markets having room to run and prefer them over hard-currency markets. We see opportunities in Latin America (with little contagion from Argentina's woes) and in countries not directly exposed to U.S.-China tensions. Asia fixed income The dovish pivot by the Fed and ECB gives Asian central banks room to ease. Currency stability is another positive. Valuations have become richer after a strong rally, however, and we see geopolitical risks increasing . We have reduced overall risk and moved up in quality across credit as a result.

Notes: Views are from a U.S. dollar perspective over a 6-12 months horizon.

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.