MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2020 And Beyond

The company has returned a significant amount of capital to shareholder so far in 2019, and investors should expect more of the same in 2020.

MetLife (MET) stock has performed well lately (higher by ~10% over the last 3 months), but shares are still trailing the broader market by almost 5 percentage points over the last 11-plus months.

Data by YCharts

However, I believe that the underperformance has created a buying opportunity. MetLife appears to be well-positioned for 2020 and beyond, so in my opinion, investors with a long-term mindset should consider adding the company's shares on any pullbacks.

The Latest, Mixed Results (As Expected)

On October 30, 2019, MetLife reported Q3 2019 results that beat the top and bottom line estimates. The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.54 (beat by $0.14) on revenue of $18.7 billion (beat by $2.3 billion), which also compares favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Source: Q3 2019 Press Release

Highlights from the quarter:

Total revenue increased by 15% YoY, which was positively impacted by a large derivative gain booked in the quarter (compared to a loss in the prior year).

Net investment income grew by 3% YoY (to $4.6 billion).

Adjusted book value per share came in at $48.56, which is 13% higher than it was in the prior period.

The direct expense ratio, excluding notable items, improved by 90 bps to 12.2% (more on this below).

MetLife's Q3 2019 results were largely a mixed bag, but investors should have expected this to be the case given the challenging operating environment. To this point, adjusted earnings were down almost across the board when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Slides

However, it is encouraging that the company again reported strong results for Asia and Latin America, which are two key growth drivers for MetLife. And when it comes to one of the biggest components of the investment thesis for this global insurer, i.e., expense management, the numbers have been impressive for the last few quarters. Management has consistently showed the ability to streamline operations and cut out unnecessary expenses, and the most recent quarter was no exception.

Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Slides

This type of expense reduction will result in billions of dollars in savings over the next decade and, in my opinion, is enough to remain long the stock. The expense reduction savings (remember, management plans to reduce expenses by $800 million by 2020) is the reason that I previously stated that MetLife was properly positioned for 2020 and beyond. Some things never change.

It also helps the bull case that the company has a great capital return story to tell.

Capital Return Story

MetLife's management team has remained committed to returning capital to shareholders over the years, and so far 2019 has been more of the same. In 2019, management has returned over $3.2 billion to shareholders through common dividends and share repurchases. Let's also not forget that the buybacks have been meaningful, as management has significantly reduced the share count over the last 3 years while the stock has been attractively valued.

Data by YCharts

More importantly, investors should expect for this story to continue through at least 2020. To this point, not only is MetLife properly positioned from a capital standpoint, but the company also has the capacity to increase the amount distributed to shareholders on a quarterly and annual basis (even with an already above-average dividend).

Source: Fidelity

The rich (and growing) dividend and buybacks are a big reason to stay long, but it also helps that MetLife's stock is attractively valued based on several key metrics.

Valuation

MetLife stock is trading at an attractive level when compared to its own historical metrics.

Data by YCharts

And it is the same attractive valuation story when MET shares are compared to the company's peer group based on two key metrics.

Data by YCharts

MetLife stock has been under pressure for the last few quarters, which makes sense given the challenging operating environment, but I believe that the risk is currently to the upside.

Risks

The biggest risk for any insurer, including MetLife, is the sufficiency of the company's reserves. The company will likely have immaterial one-off reserve charges on a somewhat consistent basis, but any material adjustment could negatively impact the stock price.

Additionally, the LTC business could turn out to be a significant headwind, in my opinion, so investors should pay close attention to these reserves through at least 2020.

Bottom Line

MetLife's Q3 2019 results were nothing to brag about, but I do believe that the company's long-term story remains intact, especially from an expense management standpoint. The management team has this global insurer properly positioned to perform well across economic cycles. So, while a downturn will definitely have a negative impact the stock price, I believe that MetLife will be able to maintain if the market pulls back and will be a market beater during the rebound. As such, investors with a time horizon longer than 3 years should consider adding MET shares on pullbacks.

Author's Note: I have a MetLife position in the R.I.P. Portfolio, and I have no plans to sell shares in the near future.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.