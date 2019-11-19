Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update

The largest three positions are Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase, and they add up to ~49% of the portfolio.

This quarter, Greenberg’s 13F portfolio value decreased marginally from $1.88B to $1.87B. The top three holdings represent ~49% of the portfolio while the top five is at 68%. The largest position is Alphabet which is at ~19% of the portfolio.

New Stakes:

Anthem Inc. (ANTM): ANTM is a large (top five) ~8% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $238 and $311 and the stock currently trades at $294.

Stake Disposals:

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): LBTYK was a fairly large 6.58% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q1 2016 at prices between $30 and $41 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $38.50. Q2 2017 saw an ~11% trimming at prices between $27.50 and $35. There was a one-third increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $26.50 and $32. The three quarters thru Q1 2019 had seen a combined ~38% selling at prices between $19.50 and $29. That was followed with a ~15% selling last quarter at prices between $24 and $27.50. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $23.50 and $27.50. The stock currently trades at $21.74.

Facebook Inc. (FB): FB was a ~6% portfolio stake established in Q1 2019 at prices between $124 and $162. Last quarter saw a roughly one-third selling at prices between $164 and $196. The elimination this quarter was at prices between $177 and $205. The stock is now at ~$197.

frontdoor inc. (FTDR): The minutely small 0.10% portfolio stake in FTDR was disposed during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A): BRK.B is a large (top-three) ~17% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $197 and $219. This quarter saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $196 and $215. The stock currently trades at ~$219. For investors attempting to follow, BRK.B is a good option to consider for further research.

Raymond James Financial (RJF): RJF is a large (top five) ~11% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $88 and $97 and increased by ~20% over the next two quarters at prices between $69 and $94. The stock currently trades at $89.44. For investors attempting to follow, RJF is a good option to consider for further research. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Primerica Inc. (PRI): PRI is a ~6% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2011 at a cost-basis in the low-$20s. H2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $53 and $72.50. The position has wavered since. Recent activity follow: the three quarters through Q1 2019 saw a combined ~20% selling at prices between $91 and $128. That was followed with a ~40% selling last quarter at prices between $115 and $132. This quarter saw an about turn: ~16% stake increase at prices between $110 and $129. The stock currently trades at $131.

Bank of America (BAC): The minutely small 0.02% stake in BAC saw a marginal increase during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): GOOG is the largest position at ~19% of the portfolio. It was established in Q4 2017 at prices between $952 and $1,077 and increased by ~12% next quarter at prices between $1,001 and $1,176. Q2 2018 also saw a ~14% increase at prices between $1,005 and $1,175. The stock currently trades at ~$1,321. Last five quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): JPM is a large (top three) ~13% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $54.50 and $63. The position has wavered. Recent activity follow: Q4 2017 & Q1 2018 had seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $95 and $119 while the next four quarters saw a ~40% increase at prices between $94 and $119. The stock currently trades at ~$131. Last two quarters have seen marginal trimming.

D.R. Horton (DHI) and Lennar Corp. (LEN): These two positions were established in H2 2018. LEN is a large 7.54% portfolio stake established at prices between $46.50 and $55.50 and increased by ~55% in Q4 2018 at prices between $38 and $47. There was a ~25% reduction this quarter at prices between $46 and $56. It is now at ~$60. The medium-sized 3.55% DHI position was purchased at prices between $39.50 and $46.50 and increased by ~43% in Q4 2018 at prices between $33 and $43. The stock currently trades at $54.63. Last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Note: For investors attempting to follow, LEN is a good option to consider for further research - the Class B shares of Lennar (LEN-B) trade at a ~20% discount to the Class A shares.

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): SCHW stake was first purchased in Q3 2012 at prices between $12.50 and $14.50. Through 2015, the position had seen incremental purchases at higher prices. The nine quarters thru Q1 2018 saw a combined ~38% selling at prices between $23 and $58. Q1 2019 saw another ~42% reduction at prices between $40.50 and $48. The stock is now at $44.18. There was marginal trimming over the last two quarters. It is still a large stake at 7.54% of the portfolio.

Citigroup (C): The ~5% C stake was established in Q3 2018 at prices between $66 and $75. Q4 2018 saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $49 and $73 while next quarter there was a ~20% stake increase at prices between $52.50 and $66. The stock currently trades at $74.40. Last two quarters have seen minor trimming.

Antero Resources (AR): AR is a 1.85% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $45.50 and increased by ~85% the following quarter at prices between $20 and $34.50. Q1 2016 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $19.50 and $28. The following quarter saw a whopping ~120% further increase at prices between $24.50 and $30. The stock currently trades well below those ranges at $2.03. The last three years have seen only minor adjustments.

Antero Midstream (AM): The minutely small 0.18% portfolio position in AM saw a ~600% stake increase in Q1 2019 at prices between $11 and $14.50. The stock is now well below that range at $5.01. Last quarter saw a minor ~7% further increase. There was a ~30% selling this quarter at prices between $6.65 and $12.10.

Kept Steady:

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Moody’s Corp. (MCO): These two minutely small (less than ~0.10% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

