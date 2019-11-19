Agriculture Commodities: Sentiment Remains Neutral With Weather, Inspection, Exports, And Trade Weighing

Improving temperatures to be supportive for grains; precipitation to increase but should not hinder and hamper corn harvest efforts.

USDA inspections mostly in line with expectations; soybeans slightly higher than expectations; corn post another strong week of shipments.

Investment Thesis

Grain prices will trade sideways with several variables weighing.

Corn and soybean futures slips lower while wheat edges higher on Monday

On Monday, the U.S. December corn futures finished down 0.91% to $3.6762, with the U.S. January soybean futures down 0.83% to $9.1038 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing higher 1.02% to $5.0712. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Monday 0.89% ($0.13) to $14.44, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.97% ($0.15) to $15.33 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) up 0.56% ($0.03) to $5.37.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past week.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month January futures contract for soybeans over the past week.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past week.

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 4.4 cents to $5.072, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 1 cent to $4.266. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was down $0.004 to $5.032. Further down the strip, the March contract was down $0.010 to $5.182.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Corn post another week of strong shipment data; soybeans continue strong with some 913k tonnes shipped to China

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending November 14 at 637k metric tonnes. This came in more than last week's mark of 582k metric tonnes and within, albeit the higher end of traders' expectations range of 400k-700k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 58%. Mexico (365k) was the main destination.

Wheat reported 449k metric tonnes, less than last week's 540k metric tonnes, but within traders' expectations range of 350k-550k metric tonnes. Wheat inspections included 93k metric tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 98k metric tonnes of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 21%. China (65k), Mexico (64k), Thailand (59k), the Philippines (54k), and Nigeria (52k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 1,533k metric tonnes, more than last week's 1,347k metric tonnes and more than the traders' range of 1,000k-1,500k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are up 12%. China (913k) was the main destination.

Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending November 14, 2019.

Corn harvest about 75% complete; soybean harvest and winter wheat planting nearly done

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of November 17, corn harvested is at 76%. That's behind both last year's 89% and the 5-year average pace of 92%.

Figure 6 below is a graph comparing the years (from 1995) of corn progress in the harvested phase of development.

Winter wheat planted is at 95%. That's slightly ahead of last year's 92% and the same as the 5-year average's 95%. Winter wheat emerged is at 83%. That's slightly ahead of last year's 80% but slightly behind the 5-year average pace of 86%. Of the winter wheat planted, 52% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 54% a week ago and 56% last year.

Soybeans harvested is at 91%. That's on the same pace as last year's 91% and slightly behind the 5-year average pace of 95%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Peanuts - 93% harvested (up 4% from the prior week)

Sorghum - 93% harvested (up 5% from the prior week)

Cotton - 68% harvested (up 6% from the prior week)

Sunflowers - 47% harvested (up 3% from the prior week)

Zonal flow to pump in a lot of mild Pacific air into the U.S. in the days ahead; little in the way of cold risk as flatter pattern cuts of Arctic air supply; weather pattern turns more active with several storm systems to cross the U.S.

Over the past couple of days, forecast models have decisively shifted milder/warmer. Gone is the highly amplified (meridonal flow regime) driven by strong upper level western North American/Alaskan ridging that resulted in the recent cold pattern. In comes a less amplified (flat, zonal/semizonal regime) where the primary flow/source of air will be coming from the Pacific as opposed to the previous Arctic. That said, there's a ton of mild Pacific air that's set to pump into the U.S. This will influence our weather by keeping temperatures near seasonable levels with little in the way of cold air seeping into the Lower 48. Additionally, the zonal/semi-zonal regime will result in a progressive and more active/wet pattern with multiple storm systems coming into and tracking across the country from west to east over the next couple of weeks. For the most part, these storm systems will help to bring in milder/warmer air across the central and eastern U.S. with any cool air on the backside being limited.

A Rex Block pattern with ridging/higher heights to the north and troughing/lower heights to the south will develop from the eastern Pacific into the western U.S. This will set up a split jet stream pattern that from a flow standpoint will be a dominant feature over the country in the near term (over the next 5-7 days or so). Additionally, the pattern as previously mentioned will be quite progressive with numerous weather systems tracking across the country from west to east.

Over the next 5 days, the aforementioned Rex Block/split flow pattern will be in place over the eastern Pacific/western U.S. with upper level troughing developing over the eastern U.S. So the overall jet stream configuration will be zonal to semi-zonal (less amplified). As a result, temperatures look to range from near seasonable levels to warmer than normal across much of the country.

Figure 7 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (November 19-24) jet stream upper level pattern.

In the 6-11 day time period, the Rex Block/split flow pattern will break down/fade. However, the pattern will still maintain a zonal/semi-zonal look with upper level troughing over Alaska/western Canada and upper level ridging from north-central Canada into Greenland. Additionally, the pattern remains progressive and increasingly active with at least two storm systems that's expected to impact the central and eastern U.S. Overall, this will yield near seasonable temperatures across much of the country.

Figure 8 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (November 25-30) jet stream upper level pattern.

The 11-15 day period features largely a continuation of the pattern from the 6-11 day time frame, though forecast models are hinting around at the idea of the pattern becoming slightly more amplified which would suggest more cool/cold air seepage into the Lower 48 and thus a slightly cooler period than the 6-11 day time frame.

Figure 9 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (November 28-December 3) jet stream upper level pattern.

Final Trading Thoughts

From an agricultural trading standpoint, the weather will have more of an impact on corn than soybeans and winter wheat given that soybean harvesting (91%) and winter wheat planting (95%) is wrapping up. Overall, the weather will have a bearish impact to prices with improving/moderating temperatures to near normal levels and precipitation not excessive, though we do see and increase in wetness over the next couple of weeks. Looking at the latest crop progress, soybean harvesting has caught up with last year and is just slightly behind the 5-year average. Meanwhile, winter wheat planting is ahead of last year and just slightly behind average. Both are bearish indicators to the market. Corn harvesting is still lagging behind last year and the 5-year average. Corn shipments have improved/been strong recently while soybeans remains strong (both bullish indicators to the market). The trade negotiations with China remain uncertain. Overall, grain prices should trade within a range with all of these variables weighing.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

