Earnings Recap: Rates Down, REITs Up

REIT balance sheets have never been healthier. With REITs trading at the loftiest valuations of the post-recession period, we expect capital deployment through strategic M&A to be a major theme in 2020.

REITs are getting back to doing what they do best. Recovering equity valuations have given these companies the currency to re-open the acquisition pipeline which had shut down since 2017.

Real Estate Earnings Recap

In our quarterly Real Estate Earnings Review, we analyze the recently released NAREIT T-Tracker data to review the REIT fundamentals over the past quarter and analyze what they could mean for the rest of 2019 and into the next decade. Overall, after three years of middling performance, REITs have gotten their mojo back in 2019. The "Goldilocks" macroeconomic environment of low rates and moderate growth has rejuvenated REITs in 2019.

Rates Down, REITs Up A Continuing Theme

REITs aren't bonds, but they sure act that way. The near-lockstep correlation between the broad-based Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has been a continuing theme throughout the post-recession period and hasn't shown any signs of letting up in 2019. While we've been adamant that based on the underlying property-level fundamentals REITs shouldn't be nearly as rate-sensitive as they have been, the market feels otherwise, perhaps explained in part by the high degree of passive ownership of REIT shares. Thankfully for REIT investors, the "rates-up, REIT-down" paradigm that dogged the REIT sector from 2016 to 2018 works both ways and the sharp reversal in long-term interest rates has been a boon for the domestic-focused, defensively-oriented REIT sector.

The broad-based REIT indexes have surged more than 24% on a price-return basis this year, driven by moderating global growth and lower inflation expectations, which has dragged the 10-Year Treasury Yield lower by more than 140 basis points to under 1.85% from last November's high of 3.25%. Led by the manufactured housing, industrial, and single-family rental REIT sectors, fourteen of the fifteen real estate sectors that we track are in positive territory this year, with only the mall REIT sector recording negative performance. At nearly 60%, the gap between the best- and worst-performing REIT sectors is above the 20-year average of around 40% per year. (Scroll to the bottom for links to all recent sector reports.)

After sliding from 2016 through 2018, REIT growth metrics have generally reaccelerated over the past several quarters, but the positive momentum paused in 3Q19. Reported by NAREIT on a TTM basis, the pullback in the third quarter was due primarily to weakness from the mall REIT sector over the last year, which recorded -0.2% same-store NOI growth in the quarter, the first time a major REIT sector has recorded negative NOI growth since 2011. For the overall REIT averages, after growing at the fastest rate since 2016 in 2Q19, FFO and dividends per share grew by 3.4% and 2.1%, respectively, in 3Q19 over the last twelve months. Same-store NOI growth retreated from a downwardly revised 2.4% in 2Q19 to 1.9% in 3Q19, but comparable metrics get easier over the next several quarters. We'll discuss the sector-by-sector breakdown in more detail below.

Strong share price performance this year has pushed the REIT average Price/FFO valuations to the highest levels of the post-recession period. As counterintuitive as it seems, however, elevated valuations can actually be welcome news for REITs that have historically tapped the equity markets for capital to fuel external growth. Low valuations can be self-reinforcing, particularly if REIT management teams are unable or unwilling to dispose of assets to private market bidders who place higher values on that cash flow. The recent surge in REIT shares has finally pulled the sector out of "REIT purgatory," the persistent net asset value discount that has encumbered the sector for all of the past two-plus years. As we'll discuss below, strong balance sheet health can further amplify this effect, as these REITs have built up ample "dry powder" over the last three years to deploy accretively through M&A or smaller portfolio acquisitions.

Capital Markets and External Growth

REITs are beginning to get back to doing what they do best: utilizing their access to equity capital markets - one of their primary competitive advantages over private market peers - to accretively grow via external acquisitions. This valuation premium has allowed REITs to kick-start external growth, which has historically been responsible for more than half of FFO per share growth across the REIT sector since the dawn of the Modern REIT era in the early 1990s. REITs were net buyers again in 3Q19, buying $14.4 billion in assets while disposing of $9.6 billion. The $4.9 billion in net acquisitions was the largest quarterly "buy" since 1Q18, and we expect this trend to continue into 2020 given the favorable valuation environment. We break down the acquisition activity for each of the REIT sectors later in this report.

On that point, REITs have been raising capital at a rate that may challenge 2017 as the biggest year for the sector in more than a decade. Through ten months of 2019, REITs have already all other years over the past decade besides 2017, but the record high is within sight. REITs have raised more than $84 billion this year, with $49 billion of that raised through unsecured debt and $26 billion raised through secondary offerings of common equity. At 38% of the total, common equity issuance as a share of total capital raised is towards the lower end of the historical averages, as REITs have taken advantage of declining interest rates with long-term debt offerings. As we'll discuss below, the weighted average interest rate on long-term debt hit historic lows for REITs in 3Q19.

One area where we're not seeing the effects of the "REIT Rejuvenation" yet is the IPO market. Just one REIT, Postal Realty Trust (PSTL), has gone public this year in a small $77 million offering. This quiet year for REIT IPOs comes after just five REITs went public last year, the largest two being casino REIT VICI Properties (VICI) and cold storage operator Americold Realty Trust (COLD). IPOs in the major property sectors have been few and far between over the past half-decade. The three largest IPOs since 2013 have been office REIT Paramount Group (PGRE), followed by single-family rental operator Invitation Homes (INVH) and net lease operator STORE Capital (STOR). With REITs again trading at NAV premiums, the IPO rumor mill has begun to swirl, and we suspect that we'll see more than a few IPOs in 2020 if valuations remain firm in the REIT sector.

After a dearth of activity in 2018 and early 2019, the wheels have started to spin again in the REIT M&A machine over the last few months. Five deals in excess of $2 billion have been announced since late March, including two mega-mergers in the past three months with industrial giant Prologis (PLD) announcing plans to acquire Liberty Property Trust (LPT) in a nearly $13 billion deal, coming just months after its announced plans to acquire non-traded REIT Industrial Property Trust (IPT) in July. Last month, data center REIT Digital Realty Trust (DLR) announced plans to acquire European data center giant InterXion Holding (INXN) for $8.4 billion. With REITs trading at the loftiest valuations of the post-recession period, we expect capital deployment through strategic M&A to be a major theme in 2020.

Thankfully for investors during the recent period of challenging capital market conditions, REITs are no longer simply "buy-and-hold" real estate holding companies but have become dynamic real estate operators and developers over the past two decades. Before 2005, only a handful of REITs had in-house development teams, but that has changed significantly over the last decade, and a half as many large REITs are among the most active real estate developers in the country. Fueled by firm private market values, development yields remain attractive in many sectors, though these yields have shown signs of compression in recent quarters as costs rise and cap rates have trended sideways. The development pipeline remains near a record high at $46 billion, exceeding the 2008 peak of $38 billion. The industrial, residential, and office sectors have the most active pipelines, while development in the struggling retail sector remains modest.

REIT Sector-By-Sector Analysis

Third-quarter earnings season for the REIT sector was generally better-than-expected, with roughly 60% of REITs beating 3Q19 estimates, while an impressive 50% of REITs raised full-year guidance. While the residential, industrial, and technology REIT sectors continue to record strong growth, weakness from retail REITs dragged down the overall FFO and dividend growth metrics in 3Q19.

Due in part to more challenging comparable metrics, on a trailing-twelve-month basis, just two of the nine sectors tracked by NAREIT reported accelerating same-store NOI growth in 3Q19 after six reported such growth in 2Q19. Residential REITs continue to lead the recovery this year as an intensifying housing shortage has reignited rent growth, a result of strong household formations and slowing new construction. Same-store NOI growth remains strongest in the affordable housing segments which are experiencing the most significant demand imbalance: single-family rentals and manufactured housing, where same-store NOI jumped 6.1% and 4.5%, respectively, over the past year. Retail REITs remain a drag on the real estate sector, though shopping centers have been comparable stronger than the enclosed regional mall REIT sector.

Occupancy rates retreated slightly from record highs in 2Q19 to end the quarter at 93.9%. Same-store occupancy metrics have been helped (and perhaps "artificially inflated") by the continued portfolio recycling strategies employed by many REITs, which have sold off underperforming properties and purchased higher-occupancy assets. On a year-over-year basis, office REITs led the occupancy gains with a 30-basis point increase, while retail REITs were a drag, seeing a dip of 80 basis points.

As we discussed above, at nearly $5 billion, REITs were net buyers in 3Q19 in the second-largest magnitude since 2017, trailing only 2Q19's huge quarterly haul of more than $13 billion. Nine of the fourteen sectors tracked by NAREIT were net buyers last quarter, led by the healthcare, net lease, and residential sectors. Over the past year, these three sectors alone have acquired nearly $15 billion in net assets. By comparison, the office, hotel, shopping center, and mall REIT sectors sold a combined $10 billion over the past 12 months. We expect the pace of net acquisition activity, outside of the retail REIT sector which continues to see challenging valuation conditions, to continue to increase into 2020 given favorable valuation conditions across most major property sectors.

REIT Balance Sheets Remain Strong

Owing to the harsh lessons learned during the financial crisis, REITs have been exceedingly conservative with their balance sheet management in the post-recession period. This diligent balance sheet management has positioned REITs exceedingly well relative to more highly levered private equity competitors in the event of a sustained slowdown in fundamentals or near-term dislocation, including a period of valuation premiums that we observe today. Debt as a percent of the market value of assets accounts for less than 35% of the REITs' capital stack, down from an average of roughly 45% in the pre-recession period. EBITDA coverage ratios remain firmly above 4x, compared to the sub-3x average in the pre-crisis period.

REIT balance sheets look far more like a typical operating company than the highly leveraged holding companies of yesteryear. Curiously, REITs have become increasingly more interest rate sensitive in the past decade, despite the fact that the liabilities side of the REIT balance sheet is largely indistinguishable from a typical corporation. REITs have used lower interest rates this year to extend their maturities and lower interest payments. Interest expense as a percent of NOI ticked down to new record lows this year at 21.2%. As more REITs have obtained investment-grade bond ratings, they have been able to issue longer-term unsecured debt, pushing the average term to maturity to 83 months last quarter, smashing the record highs set during the quarter.

Bottom Line: Rates Down, REITs Up

After three years of middling performance, the "Goldilocks" macroeconomic environment of lower interest rates and moderate domestic-led economic growth have rejuvenated REITs in 2019. REITs are getting back to doing what they do best. Recovering equity valuations have given these companies the currency to reopen the acquisition pipeline which had shut down since 2017.

3Q19 earnings results were generally better than expected. 60% beat FFO estimates, roughly in line with historical averages. Nearly 60% of REITs raised guidance, well above historical averages. While the residential, industrial, and technology REIT sectors continue to record strong growth, weakness from retail REITs dragged down the overall FFO and dividend growth metrics in 3Q19.

REIT balance sheets have never been healthier. While elevated valuations can be a turn-off for some value-focused investors, there are clear operational advantages for REITs from cheaper equity capital, which increases the growth profile of the companies that are able to take advantage of it. With REITs trading at the loftiest valuations of the post-recession period, we expect capital deployment through strategic M&A to be a major theme in 2020, which we expect to again jump-start FFO and dividend per share growth into the early stages of the next decade.

