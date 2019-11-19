Washington Prime Group: Too Much Corporate Spin For Comfort

Conforti and his team should reduce the amount of optimistic spin in Washington Prime's earnings reports so that investors can more easily gauge the REIT's progress.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) CEO Lou Conforti is one of the most controversial CEOs in the REIT world, due to his bombastic management style and unorthodox approach to communicating with investors. Washington Prime's recent financial results have added to the controversy. Bears point to sharp declines in net operating income (NOI) and funds from operations (FFO), while bulls are pinning their hopes on a projected return to growth next year.

With a rock-bottom valuation of just four times FFO and a sky-high 23% dividend yield, Washington Prime stock holds plenty of attraction for both yield seekers and deep-value investors. Unfortunately, the company routinely uses non-standard metrics that look better than traditional ones, and important information is often buried in Washington Prime's supplemental reports rather than being presented clearly in its earnings results. This makes it hard for investors to evaluate the risk-reward tradeoff in Washington Prime stock.

"Alternative" metrics to juice performance

Perhaps the most troubling thing going on at Washington Prime right now is the prominent use of non-standard metrics that make the company's performance look better than it really is.

Most notably, Washington Prime began excluding its Tier Two malls as well as noncore properties from its NOI metrics this year. The justification is that the REIT gets more than 90% of its NOI from its Tier One malls and Open Air properties and management devotes virtually all of its attention to that portion of the portfolio. The implication is that the Tier Two and noncore properties aren't very relevant.

Of course, if those properties really were irrelevant, removing them wouldn't impact Washington Prime's financials much. In reality, the Tier Two and noncore properties still contribute enough NOI that they can move the needle, which can be seen from the comp NOI reconciliation in Washington Prime's quarterly supplemental reports.

(Source: Washington Prime's Q3 supplemental, p. 6)

Washington Prime's comparable NOI from Tier One and Open Air assets has fallen 5.4% year-to-date (from $348.4 million to $329.5 million), as reported in the bottom-right corner of the table above. However, adding back Tier Two and noncore properties (found on the second-to-last line), NOI has fallen 8.3%, from $386.9 million to $354.9 million. Adding back NOI from sold properties (found on the seventh line from the bottom) makes the comparison look even worse. On that basis, year-to-date NOI totaled $355.4 million, down 9.9% from $394.3 million a year earlier. Even this comparison does not quite provide a full picture, as it excludes the loss of NOI from outparcel sales. Washington Prime does not provide enough information to determine the impact of losing that outparcel rent, as that factor is lumped in with various non-recurring items. (See note 1 in the table above.)

Additionally, in the recent Q3 earnings report, Conforti noted: "Leasing spreads for new Enclosed and Open Air transactions increased 1.6%" for the trailing-12-month period. (See p. 4 of the Q3 earnings report.) This might make it seem that Washington Prime is close to stabilizing average rents.

Unfortunately, this is just another metric that doesn't provide investors with a complete picture. "New" leases account for a minority of leasing activity. Most leases are renewals. Renewal spreads were -6.4% for the same period, putting overall leasing spreads for the last 12 months firmly in negative territory at -4.8%. That (bearish) statistic isn't mentioned anywhere in the earnings report: one must dig into the supplemental to find it.

It's also interesting to note that the average rent for those new leases is almost 30% lower than for the renewals. (See p. 12 of the Q3 supplemental.) In other words, the 1.6% rent spread for new leases is coming off of an extremely low base. Perhaps many of these spaces were previously impacted by bankruptcies, leading to steep rent reductions, and are now being replaced with new tenants paying only slightly more than the prior tenants' reduced rent.

Claiming progress before it's real

Another recurring issue is that Conforti often makes grandiose claims about how quickly Washington Prime is transforming its portfolio in response to changing retail trends. Here, too, reality may be less favorable than the CEO's statements.

In the Q3 earnings report, Conforti stated that 17 of 23 vacant department stores in the REIT's portfolio have been "addressed." This statement will soon be outdated, as Sears announced last week that it will close another 96 stores by February, including three at Washington Prime malls.

Leaving that aside, only two of the 17 former department store spaces that have been "addressed" actually have new tenants open for business. A few more redevelopment projects began construction recently. However, for the vast majority of the 17, Washington Prime has conceptual plans but doesn't even have firm leases yet. Even more shocking is that in two cases, the primary replacement for a vacant Sears store will be "outdoor greenspace". In another, Washington Prime expects to spend at least $6 million to demolish a Sears store and then hand the property over to Dillard's, which will build and own its store (and thus won't pay rent).

For a company with a subpar balance sheet and plunging credit ratings, coming up with ideas to replace vacant former Sears and Bon-Ton stores is not the hard part. Financing and executing the redevelopments is the challenge. From that perspective, Washington Prime has barely started "addressing" its department store vacancies.

Additionally, Conforti frequently emphasizes how aggressively Washington Prime's leasing professionals are recruiting "lifestyle tenants." In the Q3 earnings report, he stated that "56% of new leasing volume [year-to-date] was attributable to lifestyle tenancy which includes food, beverage, entertainment, home furnishings, fitness and professional services."

However, home furnishings retailers and professional services storefronts do not belong in a list of "lifestyle" tenants. The furniture business in particular is highly cyclical, as consumers will put off big-ticket purchases when times are tough. Professional services businesses like tax preparers (or even medical offices) don't generate much traffic and usually detract from a mall's value. Neither of these uses is an improvement on apparel. (Also, Conforti used that tricky word "new" once again: including renewals, the percentage of lifestyle tenants signed would be much lower.)

Making much of meaningless guidance

Finally, for all of 2019, Conforti has been hanging his hat on a projection that Tier One and Open Air NOI will increase by at least 2% in 2020. In the Q3 earnings report (p. 6), he wrote, "Think about it, if we didn’t have visibility as it relates to resolving cotenancy and rental income loss e.g. leasing space, we sure as heck wouldn’t forecast positive 2020 comparable net operating growth of at least 2.0% for Tier One and Open Air."

Yet investors have good reason to question this apparent confidence. Conforti was appointed CEO in mid-2016. Entering 2017, Washington Prime projected that comparable NOI would increase 0% to 1.5% year over year in that year. Comparable NOI ultimately fell 1.2% in 2017. Washington Prime's initial guidance for 2018 called for comparable NOI to decline 0% to 1%. NOI actually plunged 3%. 2019 is shaping up to be no different: Washington Prime's initial guidance for a 1% to 3% decline in Tier One and Open Air NOI has since morphed into a forecast for a 3% to 4% decrease on the same basis -- and there's still some risk it will miss that target. (Comparable NOI for Tier One and Open Air properties plunged 5.4% in the first nine months of 2019.)

In short, Conforti and his team have published rosy forecasts every year and Washington Prime has gone on to miss them every year. Of course, it's possible that 2020 will turn out differently. (Indeed, the worse the guidance miss in 2019, the easier the year-over-year comparison for 2020!) However, management's forecasting track record doesn't inspire confidence.

Furthermore, a projection that comparable NOI will rise at least 2% would sound to most investors like a forecast for growth. Yet even if Washington Prime manages to hit its targets next year, its guidance doesn't mean quite what it seems. Between asset sales, returning underperforming properties to lenders, NOI declines at Tier Two malls, and other similar factors, a 2% increase in comparable NOI would likely imply another year of lower (unadjusted) NOI and FFO.

Too much corporate spin for comfort

As a deep value investor, I find Washington Prime Group's low valuation and high dividend yield very appealing. However, the positive spin that is rampant in the REIT's earnings reports serves to obscure rather than clarify Washington Prime's progress. As a result, I have been unable to get comfortable with making an investment. In fact, due to management's tendency to accentuate the positive and gloss over metrics that look less favorable, potential investors need to be hyper-vigilant in doing their due diligence on the company.

Conforti's combative and excessively bullish commentary hasn't done much for Washington Prime Group shares in recent years. Even after dividends, the stock has lost nearly a third of its value over the past three years.

Candor might be a better communication strategy. After all, Washington Prime's valuation is incredibly low and the REIT does have meaningful value-creation opportunities related to redeveloping closed department stores and selling excess land for mixed-use developments. Rather than promoting the use of non-standard metrics that tend to mask the extent of the pressure on Washington Prime's NOI, FFO, and leasing spreads, management should be trying to help investors understand what to expect -- both good and bad -- and providing guideposts for when a return to sustainable NOI and FFO growth might be feasible.

