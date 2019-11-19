Sell The Meet Group Rally

The same structural challenges persist. Meet has a collection of odd live streaming apps that will not gain mainstream popularity in the US.

The stock has rallied nearly 40%; with valuation multiples increasing, the stock is much less attractive as a deep value trade.

Thesis

Meet Group (MEET) has rallied 40% since my first article on the business in June. While I gave the stock a bearish rating, I recognized the possibly of a short-term opportunity because of the company's solid revenue growth and cash flow generation. This has indeed what has played out, but I will reiterate my long-term bearish stance because the business' qualitative fundamentals remain weak.

I mentioned that Meet was only viable as a deep value short-term trade. This situation has indeed played out. With multiples becoming much less attractive and long-term prospects no better than June, selling the Meet rally might be a prudent decision.

Long-Term Choices

After Meet's big run, the multiples are closer to that of other social media companies. Investors can pay a slighter higher multiple to buy more quality businesses in Momo (MOMO), Facebook (FB), or Twitter (TWTR). These businesses are much less speculative and have much clear paths for growth.

From a quantitative perspective, Meet's business is solid but the future is questionable. For one, network effects have a huge impact on social media. The more users added to the ecosystem, the more valuable the ecosystem.

(In millions) 2018 MAU 2019 MAU Y/Y Change MEET 17.1 18.7 0.5% MOMO 108 113.5 5.1% FB 2,270 2,450 8.0%

Meet's platforms are relatively obscure compared to peers. Consider that Momo and Facebook have much larger user bases and are both growing user count faster than Meet. Third quarter revenue growth has slowed to 15%, compared to 42% from a year ago.

Utility/Entertainment Quartile

Meet presented the following graph to investors in order to quantify Meet's position in relation to other social and entertainment apps. Meet quantifies its opportunity as having both utility and entertainment. This is a far too simplistic view of what Meet's offerings are.

To consider Meet having the entertainment value of YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Netflix (NFLX) along with the utility of Tinder (MTCH) is overstated. Humanity spends 1 billion hours watching YouTube each day, Netflix still garners an impressive 140 million hours per day. Tinder has 5.7 million paying subscribers compared to Meet's 5 million DAU. Network effects give apps like Tinder much greater utility than Meet. Meet is not a typical app found on millennia's smartphones.

Meet has been called "The Momo of the West" as the live streaming businesses have parallels. As growth has slowed in the live streaming niche, Momo made the strategic acquisition of dating app TanTan. Momo has diversified its business away from strictly live streaming which gives investors a greater margin of safety. Momo is spending to grow TanTan, which is only doing about 40 million in revenue per quarter, but Momo's experienced management team is capable of taking TanTan to scale. Meet does not have the same luxury, its products are all centered around live streaming.

Potential Growth Drivers

Meet's management team is not sitting still, they are adding new features such as "next date" in order to grow the core app. Meet has carved out a profitable niche by replicated Momo's success in China. However, it is highly unlikely that Meet will gain any mainstream popularity in the United States. Social media giants like Facebook have the ability and resources necessary to stay a step ahead of smaller competitors. Meet has not made efforts to diversify its business in ways similar to Momo.

The online dating market in the United States is much more mature than in China. Meet would be facing an uphill battle to realistically compete with Match Group, the 800-pound gorilla in online dating. While Meet isn't sitting still, investing in the core app will not be a significant driver of growth moving forward. If Meet could leverage itself into some horizontal integration similar to what Momo has done, the stock should trade at a higher multiple if the runway for growth is as appealing as TanTan's.

Meet is also building a VPaaS (Video Platform as a Service).

Our second priority expanding into adjacencies is about bringing new audiences to our platform. As I previously discussed, we believe there are opportunities to video enable third-party apps in ways other than acquiring them. By building a video platform as a service product which we call Vpass in which we provide the proven technology, moderation systems, talent management and the pool of talented streamers we've already developed over the past two years. Source

While this is a discussion of using video integration to bring new users to the platform, Meet leveraging its communication technology into additional verticals could be an interesting development to monitor. But, for now, the Meet story remains the same.

Structural Problems

The issues that I brought up in June still persist. The only change is the market's perception in valuing Meet's cash flows. Meet has a random collection of live streaming apps that are very similar to each other. This differs from Match's strategy, where their apps tailor to more specific types of people.

The competitive landscape of social media apps is difficult to quantify. Despite being lumped into one category, the differences between Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat (SNAP), Tik Tok, and the Match Group properties are obvious. While each has their own challenges, they all have a clear lane of differentiation. Meet Group does not have the same advantage. Combining an application with supposed utility and entertainment does not result in a product greater than the sum of its parts. While this model may work in China, there are a number of apps to provide the same results in the United States. Even Momo, the Chinese live stream giant is diversifying its business from live streaming.

Match is still the definite leader in online dating apps. The stock is expensive, but Match has a strong position that should enable success over the coming years, which will benefit investors who buy at the right price. Match's superior network gives its platforms far more utility than Meet's apps. In terms of entertainment factors, Meet has nowhere near the scale of other platforms. Popular influencers will naturally gravitate towards the platform with the most viewers.

Conclusion

Long-term investors must ask themselves whether Meet is the type of business that they would like to own over the next decade. Meet Group lacks substantial competitive advantages that will insulate the business over the long term. There are better opportunities at good valuations available. Current investors should consider taking profits after Meet's run. The market's perspective on the stock has changed while the underlying fundamentals remain the same. The stock price increase only makes Meet an even riskier investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.