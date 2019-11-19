Mali Lithium: Upcoming Catalysts Could Spark A Turnaround Story In 2020

A DFS, cost estimates from CHICO, a Scoping Study looking into downstream lithium processing, mineral resource/reserve update, and exploration results for the Goulamina Lithium Project should all be due on the horizon. BOA activity is also worth monitoring since good progress in this key area might eventually help lead to a re-rating.

Although the share price is currently depressed, Mali Lithium has upcoming catalysts to keep an eye out for, many of which should be released in early 2020.

Shares of Mali Lithium are especially worth following for speculators interested in lithium stocks since the current market cap is only ~A$24 million.

Lithium prices have continued to slide and the pain has been felt sectorwide, as mines such as Wodgina and Bald Hill have had to be placed on care and maintenance.

Mali Lithium has experienced a tough year, as the share price of EEYMF is currently trading at A$0.075/share, down ~50% in 2019, and ~90% since peaking in late 2017.

For companies associated with mining lithium, it's been very tough sledding over the past few years, and in particular for junior developer/explorer Mali Lithium (OTC:EEYMF), which has seen its share price decline by ~50% this year and an astounding ~90% since reaching an apex of A$0.84/share back in late 2017.

Shares of MLL.AX (the native ticker symbol of EEYMF) are currently trading at A$0.075/share.

The Harsh Reality of Lithium Oversupply

With the benefit of hindsight, we can now see that Morgan Stanley's bold forecast made in early 2018 (calling for lithium prices to decline 45% by 2021 due to a plethora of impending oversupply set to "flood" the market) was right on the money, as broadly speaking, going short on lithium stocks (or staying on the sidelines) since that time has proven to be the correct move, after all.

Source: Financial Times

Since the beginning of January 2018, the following industry-leading lithium stocks have produced the following abysmal returns:

Albemarle (ALB) is down -48.28%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) is down -58.62%.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) is down -75.99%.

Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF) is down -87.47%.

Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) is down -76.00%.

Although there are certain outliers that have bucked the severe lithium downtrend in recent years, the industry (on the whole) has experienced a decimation in market cap valuations, across the board, which has coincided with the sharp pullback in lithium prices.

Source: Metal Bulletin

As shown in the images above, although the decline in pricing for lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide appears to be showing signs of possibly bottoming out soon, a clear trend reversal back up has not yet been firmly established at this time.

In fact, industry leader Albemarle still expects the prevailing weakness in lithium pricing to continue into 2020.

Source: Albemarle Q3 Earnings Corporate Presentation

Clearly, the above slide will not inspire strong confidence towards helping one formulate a case in which to support a new lithium bull run happening anytime soon.

In any event, the longer-term demand prospects for lithium demand still appear to be robust, as shown below and also outlined by Albemarle at the beginning of this year.

Source: Albemarle February 2019 Corporate Presentation

However, over the more immediate-term, it's anyone's guess just exactly where we are in the market cycle; speculators should keep in mind that (a lot) more pain could still lie ahead for the sector. Most likely, the worst is not yet behind us.

Continuing on with Albemarle, most recently, the company announced the completion of its joint venture deal with Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRF) to acquire a 60% interest in the Wodgina Mine in Western Australia for $1.3 billion.

Source: Albemarle October 2019 Press Release

Worth noting, though, that as a consequence of a "challenging global market" for lithium, the Wodgina Mine (which it can now be argued that Albemarle overpaid for its share of) has been placed on care and maintenance, for the time being.

Source: ABC.NET

The above news release comes on the heels of Alita Resources running into trouble with their Bald Hill Mine this past summer, also located in Western Australia, which was proving to be uneconomical in the current brutal landscape that has seen the price of 6% spodumene concentrate fall from over $1,000/t in 2018 to ~$600/t in 2019.

Source: AFR

The Bald Hill Mine is currently on care and maintenance, and a receiver has been appointed to determine a future direction for Alita Resources.

In the commodities business, the saying goes that "the cure for low prices is low prices"; as such, it will remain to be seen when exactly that expression will ring true for lithium (to put an end to the current bear market), but where things currently stand today, the ongoing trend of aforementioned mine closures, plans to cut back on production, and a shifting market environment where it clearly has become a game of "survival of the fittest", should do much to help the sector take the steps required to combat fears of lingering long-term lithium oversupply.

For 2019, anyway, it would now appear that the bull thesis for projected lithium and electric vehicles (EVs) demand this year was clearly way too optimistic, as the harsh reality so far has shown that adoption/growth has underwhelmed.

Source: S&P Global Platts

Which could be due to the following reasons:

A slowing economy and low availability of new, pure electric vehicle models have already begun to affect 2019 sales, according to a market analyst, and could slow sales through the end of the year. Strong 2018 sales, particularly late in the year, were largely on the back of the Tesla Model 3 release. "The new model rollouts since have been scant, and that has also put some downward pressure on US growth," said Zane McDonald, senior transportation technology analyst at S&P Global Platts Analytics. "Of the 35 major US auto brands, 14 do not offer any PEV options, and 12 only offer one PEV option," McDonald said Tuesday. "This results in many consumers walking into a US auto dealership and having little to no choice in electrified model lines." Though 2019 sales seem somewhat stalled, estimates are that US light-duty EV sales could breach 1 million per year in 2025. "By 2025, Platts Analytics anticipates light-duty electric vehicles will account for over 13 TWh/year of incremental load," said McDonald.

Speaking of Tesla (TSLA), despite the company falling short of delivering 100k vehicles in Q3 (which the company is now expecting to hit this mark later this year, in Q4), record delivery numbers are still being routinely established (and should continue to be set into the foreseeable future), which is a good reminder of just how early innings it really is in the EVs ballgame.

Source: CNBC

Tipping Point has yet to be reached for EVs, and it could very well require a good number of years to achieve; mainstream adoption is still nowhere close in sight.

Mali Lithium Background

Due to the lingering bear market in lithium, as mentioned earlier, it has been a bloodbath sectorwide for many of the mining stocks. For some companies, like Mali Lithium, the despair experienced since peak lithium euphoria (late 2017 and early 2018) has been even more pronounced, as shares of MLL.AX are now trading at ~52-week lows (and at only 1/10x of the share price from its all-time highs).

As a refresher, Mali Lithium controls the Goulamina Lithium Project, which is located in Southern Mali, south of the capital Bamako.

Source: Mali Lithium July 2018 Updated PFS

Back in July 2018, the company (formerly known as Birimian Limited) published an updated Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Goulamina Lithium Project, which defined a maiden mineral reserve of 31.2 Mt @ 1.56% Li2O.

Source: Mali Lithium July 2018 Updated PFS

Based on the above the table, the Goulamina Lithium Project has so far to date been envisaged as a 2 Mtpa operations, supporting a mine life of 16 years to produce 362,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate annually.

Source: Mali Lithium July 2018 Updated PFS

Further, at the time of its release, the updated PFS (which is now very much outdated) showed solid project economics for the Goulamina Lithium Project, featuring an after-tax NPV (10% discount rate) of $490 million and an after-tax IRR of 41.1%.

Source: Mali Lithium July 2018 Updated PFS

Granted, the above figures were achieved assuming an average long-term spodumene (6%) sales price of $666/t over the life of mine, which at present day, based on market data points, looks like it would be very difficult (if not impossible) to achieve.

Source: Metals Bulletin

Furthermore, spodumene producer Pilbara Minerals recently published their latest Quarterly Activities Report, citing "weaker demand conditions in China" as being a primary reason impacting lithium prices.

Source: Pilbara Minerals September 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

With that said, although it's easy for speculators to forget while operating in the midst of a sectorwide brutal bear market, it's worth remembering that the Goulamina Lithium Project has immense potential to scale up (from a base case production scenario of 2 Mtpa), as the current JORC-defined total resource measures in at an impressive 103.2 Mt @ 1.32% Li2O.

Source: Mali Lithium July 2018 Updated PFS

Quite frankly, in the world of hard rock lithium projects, there are only a handful that possesses the combination of large size (over 100 Mt) + high-grade (over 1.3% Li2O) that the Goulamina Lithium Project does.

Source: Pilbara Minerals September 2019 Corporate Presentation

But with a current market cap of only ~A$24 million, it's quite evident that right now, the market is pricing in Mali Lithium and its Goulamina Lithium Project for failure; such a low market cap is typically what one would expect way out-of-the-money optionality projects to trade at, not world-class ones that are economically viable.

Again, while the latest updated PFS is in need of a major refresh, it does provide ballpark figures to work with, and currently the estimated cash costs for producing spodumene concentrate (6%) at the Goulamina Lithium Project comes in at $281/t, with an All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $319/t.

Source: Mali Lithium July 2018 Updated PFS

On paper, anyway, the Goulamina Lithium Project ought to be economically viable, even in today's depressed lithium market environment that has seen the price of 6% spodumene concentrate fall to ~$600/t (and seemingly trending lower by the day).

Recent Progress At Mali Lithium

In terms of company progress, 2019 has been mostly a transitional year for Mali Lithium, due to the need to install new members to the board and management team (which I covered in more detail in a previous article).

Still, despite any turmoil that took place and had to be sorted out internally, Mali Lithium was able to successfully clear a major hurdle this past summer, gaining final approvals from the Malian government to obtain an operating (mining permit) for its flagship Goulamina Lithium Project.

Source: HotCopper

Most noteworthy, as highlighted above, is that the operating (mining) permit for the Goulamina Lithium Project was granted under the old 2012 Malian Mining Code ("ensuring" stability for 30 years), not the most current one (recently revised), which has to be seen as being an especially big win for Mali Lithium.

However, despite the very positive outcome of getting the Goulamina Lithium Project fully permitted, a favorable market response towards shares of MLL.AX has been nowhere to be found since the announcement, as the share price has only continued its descent down into the abyss.

With the above data point in mind, it should come as no further surprise to learn that optimization work that the company has focused on this year to improve the fundamentals of the Goulamina Lithium Project has also fallen on deaf ears and gone widely unrecognized by the market, as well.

Improvements include (but are not limited) to the following key areas:

Metallurgy

Water management

Road transport

Logistics

Power

Etc.

At this time, it is unknown just how material an impact refinements in the above bullet points will have on shaving CAPEX/OPEX costs at the Goulamina Lithium Project, as actual figures likely won't be revealed until the forthcoming Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is published (currently targeted for release in Q1 2020 by the company).

Suffice it to say, though, at this stage of the game, the market is looking for more "substantial" news pieces from the company than just "tweaks", if it's going to take the progress being made by Mali Lithium towards advancing its Goulamina Lithium Project into production more seriously.

The Continued Search for an Offtake Deal

For Mali Lithium and its Goulamina Lithium Project, outside of a macro event occurring in the lithium sector to ignite a major trend reversal (lifting back up the entire universe of lithium stocks), most likely, the company will need to finally come out and deliver a Binding Offtake Agreement (BOA) with a legitimate third party to appease the market enough to get the share price of MLL.AX out of its current rut.

About a year ago, Mali Lithium signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Changsha Research Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CRIMM), a division of China Minmetals Corporation.

Source: Mali Lithium March 2019 Corporate Presentation

From a press release put out by the company this past September, it would appear that discussions to iron out a deal between the two parties are still ongoing, as Mali Lithium revealed that CRIMM "has committed to commence testing ore from Goulamina at its laboratory in Changsha."

Source: Mali Lithium September 2019 Press Release

In addition, Mali Lithium also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with General Lithium Corporation about a year ago, for 200,000 tpa of spodumene concentrate (~55% of planned annual production from Goulamina).

Source: Mali Lithium March 2019 Corporate Presentation

However, it's worth emphasizing that the lithium market environment of today is vastly different than that of years past, and the days of mining companies being rewarded "extra credit" for simply inking LOIs or MOUs has likely come to an end.

In other words, again, for Mali Lithium to be taken seriously by the market in the current lithium bear market, it will be imperative for the company to lock in BOAs with reputable end users.

From a most recent news release from the company, it would appear that a main focus of Mali Lithium is still on securing Chinese partners, as Mali Lithium agreed to another MOU with a Chinese company, this time with China Henan International Cooperation Group Co (CHICO), for estimates on capital and operating expenditures for the Goulamina Lithium Project (by the end of January 2020, at CHICO's own expense).

As highlighted below, Mali Lithium believes that this particular MOU with CHICO "is of enormous benefit to the project and offers the potential to accelerate engagement with other Chinese parties."

Source: Mali Lithium October 2019 Press Release

With a DFS also due for release around roughly the same timeframe as CHICO plans to provide their cost estimates for the Goulamina Lithium Project, in Q1 2020, the next few months will be most worth following for anyone interested in the Mali Lithium story.

Opportunities to Further Unlock Shareholder Value

In addition to the in-progress DFS and cost estimates from CHICO, another upcoming catalyst to look forward to in early 2020 is a Scoping Study to investigate downstream lithium processing at the Goulamina Lithium Project.

Although not yet commonplace in the lithium industry among hard rock miners, Mali Lithium is investigating the potential to produce and sell the end products lithium sulphate and lithium oxide "that could be more easily refined than the final Lithium Carbonate or Hydroxide products on site at the Goulamina mine."

Source: Mali Lithium October 2019 Press Release

As covered earlier, the price of spodumene concentrate has cratered in recent years (now trading at sub $600/t for 6% grade), which was already very much a "low margin" end product to begin with, and put many producers in serious trouble.

So, although there can be no guarantees made that Mali Lithium will one day ultimately prove successful in being able to produce downstream lithium products at Goulamina, the company should nevertheless be commended for its efforts and willingness to think outside the box; the upcoming Scoping Study looks to very much be the case of a "low risk but high reward" type of proposition.

Furthermore, although Mali Lithium re-branded itself as a "lithium" company earlier this year, the company still controls prospective gold tenements, and the nice run up experienced by the yellow metal in 2019 (currently trading at ~$1,464/oz) has not gone by unnoticed by management, who recently announced plans to commence an exploration drill program at its Koting prospect, also located in Mali.

Source: Mali Lithium October 2019 Press Release

The drill program at Koting commenced in late October, with 12 reverse circulation (RC) holes planned, which means that initial results should be just around the corner. So, while it's been firmly established that Mali Lithium's gold projects are by no means the company's "flagship" asset, further drilling of these targets could very well represent another type of "low risk but high reward" type of gamble.

Lastly, Mali Lithium also has plans to commence further infill + exploration drilling at Goulamina this month. Likely, an updated JORC-compliant mineral resource and mineral reserve will be published to market prior to the release of the DFS.

While the currently known and delineated mineral resource/reserve for Goulamina is already substantial, it should not be forgotten that there are many other high quality prospects (Dowere, Sabali, Bara, etc.) exist on the company's lithium tenements that warrant further exploration and drilling to be done at.

Source: Birimian Limited Press Release; May 2018

In terms of size, the Goulamina Lithium Project is already world-class for a hard rock deposit, but there should still be ample room to grow both the resource and reserve.

Cash Position and Expenses

According to the latest Quarterly Activities Report, "after all funds were received from the rights issue the cash position of the Company on 18 October 2019 was A$5.04 million."

Mali Lithium presently has no debt, but worth highlighting is that the estimated cash outflows for next quarter check in at A$2.515 million.

Source: Mali Lithium September 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

Although Mali Lithium isn't exactly strapped for capital right this minute, the cash position is arguably quite tight, and realistically speaking, the company likely has ~1 year (or less) of funds available before another round of equity financing will need to take place.

Granted, having to raise capital when the share price of MLL.AX is trading at/near 52-week lows is not ideal (which was the case with the most recent rights issue), so the company (and prospective shareholders) will need to monitor the cash burn situation most carefully moving forward from here.

Key Risks

As mentioned in the previous section, Mali Lithium doesn't have a surplus of cash sitting in its treasury, so a key risk is additional dilution (which may be needed to keep the lights on should the company struggle to raise the initial CAPEX needed to put the Goulamina Lithium Project into production in a timely fashion), especially if the share price of MLL.AX continues to languish at/near its 52-week lows.

Worth mentioning is that since initial drilling and discovery of the Goulamina Lithium Deposit in 2016, Mali Lithium has thus far failed to reel in a viable strategic partner on its share registry, which arguably could have played an important role in helping to minimize dilution in recent years. Speculators should be aware that raising capital on solid terms has historically been a challenge for Mali Lithium, and this area of weakness could very well continue to be a thorn in the company's side, moving forward from here.

At this time, nobody knows what exact catalyst will spark a turnaround in the share price of MLL.AX, or if it will even ever recover from these depressed levels. Logically speaking, though, it would seem plausible that securing a BOA with a legitimate third party ought to lead to a strong re-rating in market cap/share price and renewed buying interest for shares of MLL.AX, but based on recent company history, speculators should not assume that positive results (i.e., improving fundamentals) will translate over and lead to an immediate rising share price.

Conclusion

At this stage of its life cycle, the Goulamina Lithium Project is not only operating in the "Orphan Period" of the following chart but again, with a market cap of just ~A$24 million, shares of MLL.AX are arguably pricing in failure (to at least some degree).

Source: Google Image Search

Still, despite the prevailing weakness in the share price of Mali Lithium in recent years (which has coincided with the bear market in lithium), there are many upcoming catalysts to look forward to, which include the following for the Goulamina Lithium Project: DFS, cost estimates from CHICO, a Scoping Study investigating into the potential to support downstream lithium processing, mineral resource/reserve update, and exploration results.

The kicker which could (eventually) help lead to a turnaround for the Mali Lithium story and share price re-rating will be if/when the company can successfully secure a BOA with a high quality third party (and thus convince the market that the Goulamina Lithium Project is indeed a viable one).

However, as a reminder, if past history is to be used as a guide when it comes to shares of MLL.AX (especially in the context of a bear market in lithium), speculators should resist any type of urges to rush in right away upon the release of any good news (no matter how positive it might initially seem), as the strategy of relying on FOMO has more times than not been the wrong move.

With that said, if underlying fundamentals can improve markedly for Mali Lithium and the share price can continue to stay weak at/near 52-week lows (which in the current market environment is not far-fetched to believe that it could very well happen), wonderful buying opportunities to (slowly) purchase shares in tranches should open up.

For Mali Lithium, there are lots of news events to look forward to, and 2020 should be a most eventful year.

Don't forget about the gold, either.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EEYMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.