Seneca Financial: Possible Buyout Candidate

Of the nine, Seneca Financial looks to be the best candidate for a merger or buyout.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Small and Micro subscribers - find out more here.

Back in March, I set out to identify a buyout candidate. I theorized I might find one by parsing through mutual conversion banks that were newly eligible to sell. As a bank generally must wait three years after completing the stock offering before it can sell, I found a list of 11 2016 Bank IPOs and methodically pared down the list until I came to recommend PB Bancorp (PBBI). That was a very lucky move as it was the only stock that has announced a merger this year. Table 1 shows the performance to date of these stocks.

Table 1: 2016 Bank IPOs

Symbol Name IPO Date IPO Price Mar19 Now Gain PBBI PB Bancorp 1/8/2016 $8.00 $11.19 $15.07 34.71% CFDB Central Fed Bancshar 1/13/2016 $10.00 $13.55 $12.85 -5.17% BTHT Best Hometown Bank 4/30/2016 $10.00 $12.00 $14.60 21.67% MSBI Midland States Bancor 5/24/2016 $22.00 $25.19 $27.17 7.86% HONE HarborOne Bancorp 6/30/2016 $10.00 $15.92 $10.25 -35.62% RNDB Randolph Bancorp 7/1/2016 $10.00 $15.07 $15.12 0.33% FSBC FSB Bancorp 7/14/2016 $9.19 $17.00 $17.02 0.12% WCFB WCF Bancorp 7/14/2016 $6.72 $7.98 $8.38 5.01% FHB First Hawaiian 8/4/2016 $23.00 $27.24 $27.85 2.24% BCTF Bancorp 34 10/12/2016 $10.00 $15.13 $13.75 -9.12% OTTW Ottawa Bancorp 10/12/2016 $10.00 $13.55 $14.71 8.56%

So, as PBBI just accepted a $15.25 buyout offer and I sold yesterday at $15.10, what better way to replace it than with a stock that is eligible to be bought out in 2020? Tables 2 & 3 display the options. Unfortunately, none of these banks pay a dividend.

Table 2: 2017 Bank IPOs

Symbol Name Location IPO Date IPO Price Price G/L CCSB Community Savings Banc Caldwell, OH 1/10/2017 $10.00 $13.85 38.50% HVBC HV Bancorp Huntingdon Valley, PA 1/12/2017 $10.00 $14.85 48.50% PCSB PCSB Yorktown Heights, NY 4/21/2017 $10.00 $20.24 102.40% CFBI Community First Bank Atlanta, Ga 4/28/2017 $10.00 $10.30 3.00% HRGG Heritage NOLA Banc Covington, La 7/13/2017 $10.00 $12.66 26.60% EFBI Eagle Financial Cincinnati, OH 7/21/2017 $10.00 $16.00 60.00% PDLB PDL Community Banc Bronx, NY 10/2/2017 $10.00 $13.91 39.10% FFBW FFBW Inc Brookfield, WIS 10/11/2017 $10.00 $10.88 8.80% SNNF Seneca Financial Corp Baldwinsville, NY 10/12/2017 $10.00 $9.50 -5.00%

Table 3: Financial Data for 2017 Bank IPOs

Symbol P/E TBV ROA ROE P/TB Comments CCSB Negative Earnings HVBC 23.26 $14.40 0.27% 2.77% 0.69 PCSB Covered by Analysts CFBI Acquisition HRGG 83.33 $14.62 0.23% 1.14% 0.68 EFBI 45.45 $17.05 0.21% 1.06% 0.59 PDLB 55.56 $8.95 0.26% 1.60% 1.12 FFBW 50.00 $9.30 0.47% 2.02% 1.08 SNNF 17.24 $10.62 0.62% 7.24% 0.94

In my initial review I tossed out two banks (shown in italics and stuck out) before crunching any numbers. I dropped CCSB because it had negative earnings and CFBI as they have just bought Affinity Bank and will take a few years to fully synergize with the new company. From their Press Release:

Under the terms of the merger agreement….., the transaction is valued at approximately $40.3 million. …..The transaction is expected to be meaningfully accretive to CFBI’s 2020 earnings per share, excluding one-time merger costs, and the tangible book value earn-back is expected to be less than 3.5 years, utilizing the crossover method.

As I am looking for a one or two year buyout, this is not a good investment for my portfolio.

Previously, I considered only banks with an ROA greater than .5% and which had no analyst coverage. Thus, PCSB was struck because it has analyst coverage already. After running the numbers, Seneca Financial Corporation (OTCPK:SNNF) was the only stock that meets the minimum ROA. From a distance SNNF looks reasonable as it’s trading less than Tangible Book Value and the ROE and ROA are substantially better than the others. The downside is that it is the worst performing bank of any listed. But, sticking with the stated criteria, I will select SNNF as my prime candidate. All Capitalization and Financial information is taken from the bank’s quarterly and annual reports, while all ratios are calculated within my spreadsheet and may or may not match those of the banks.

SNNF is the holding company for Seneca Savings Bank located in Baldwinsville, New York. The bank consists of a main office and two branch offices, all of which are located in Onondaga County, northwest of Syracuse.

To begin, let’s talk about the process by which the bank was brought public. The conversion from a mutual bank to a publicly traded bank may be done in one or two stages. A first stage conversion consists of a Mutual Holding Company maintaining at least 50% of the shares while the remainder is sold to the public. In stage two conversions all shares are sold to the public. SNNF was a Stage 1 conversion as the owners kept a majority of the shares (around 1,026,000 shares or 54%) in a Mutual Holding Company and sold the remainder to the public. Insiders bought another 2% or so of the publicly traded stock so the float is only about 733,000 shares. Thus, with control of > 56% of the company, it’s a good bet the directors want to maximize shareholder value. The owners now have the option (but not a requirement) of going to Stage 2, which would entail selling the remainder of the shares to the public. They also have the option, since they maintain majority ownership, of negotiating a buyout or merger. Three years from their IPO would make them eligible to sell in October 2020.

For what it’s worth, the Schedule 13D filed with the SEC on October 11, 2017 neatly describes the process in detail. The following paragraph from the document is of interest but is probably boilerplate so I’m not sure that I would put much credence in the verbiage (bold emphasis is mine):

Item 4. Purpose of Transaction

The primary purpose of the Issuer's Stock Offering was to allow the Issuer and the Bank to grow through expanded operations. In addition, the Stock Offering gives the Bank and the Issuer greater flexibility to structure and finance the expansion of operations. Because the Issuer only issued a minority of its common stock for sale in the Stock Offering, the Bank's mutual form of ownership and its ability to remain an independent savings bank and to provide community-oriented financial services is expected to be preserved.

While the Company intends to exercise its rights as majority stockholder, neither the Company nor the Insiders currently have any plans or proposals which relate to or would result in: (a) the acquisition by any person of additional securities of the Issuer or the disposition of securities of the Issuer; (b) an extraordinary corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the Issuer or any of its subsidiaries; (c) a sale or transfer of a material amount of assets of the Issuer or any of its subsidiaries; (d) any change in the present Board of Directors or management of the Issuer, including any plans or proposals to change the number or term of directors or to fill any existing vacancies on the board; (e) any material change in the present capitalization or dividend policy of the Issuer; ….

Next, let’s look at the Capitalization as shown in Table 4.

Table 4: Seneca Financial Capitalization Ratios

Capital Ratios Required 2018 2017 2016 2015 Tier 1 Common Equity 7.00% 16.48% 17.39% 14.32% 16.72% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 8.50% 16.48% 17.39% 14.32% 16.72% Tier 1 Capital to Assets 5.00% 10.27% 10.70% 8.65% 9.67% Total Capital Ratio 10.50% 17.51% 18.53% 15.56% 17.98%

The bank is well capitalized.

Next, Table 5 displays details of the bank’s financials. This data is fresh off the press as the 3rd quarter results were just released on November 14.

Table 5: Seneca Financial Results and Ratios

SNNF (Thousands) 2019 (3rd) 2018 2017 Assets $210,462 $195,307 $176,174 Liabilities $190,104 $175,896 $157,772 Shareholder Equity (Tang) $20,358 $19,411 $18,402 Total Loans Outstanding $165,767 $154,650 $141,150 Provision for Loan Losses $125 $10 $180 Non Performing Assets 654 $1,211 $1,180 Deposits $144,591 $143,975 $129,596 Loans/Deposits 115% 107% 109% Deposits/Assets 69% 74% 74% Shares Outstanding 1,871,865 1,904,516 1,901,356 Net Interest Income $4,605 $5,784 $5,391 Non Interest Expense $4,034 $5,340 $5,049 Total Noninterest Income $630 $597 $626 Income Taxes $196 $181 $264 Net Income (Total) $880 $850 $524 Earnings/Share $0.47 $0.45 $0.28 Dividends/ Share $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Share Price at Quarter End $9.15 $8.50 $9.25 Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Shares Repurchased 21,455 0 0 Money for Share Repurchase $198 $0 $0 FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 9.67% 9.94% 10.45% Tangible Book Value $10.88 $10.19 $9.68 Efficiency Ratio 77% 84% 84% Net Interest Margin 2.94% 3.11% 3.19% Price/Earnings 14.63 19.05 33.56 Price/Book 0.84 0.83 0.96 Dividend Payout 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Return on Equity 5.78% 4.50% 3.59% Return on Assets 0.56% 0.46% 0.31% % of Non-Performing Assets/Total Assets 0.31% 0.62% 0.67% Stock Valuation P/B $11.96 $11.21 $10.65 P/E $7.27 $5.19 $3.21 Buyout Valuation P/B $15.23 $14.27 $13.55

In a nutshell, everything looks good. Assets, Shareholder Equity, Earnings, Loans, and Deposits are increasing while the Percent of Non-performing Assets is decreasing. Tangible Book Value is increasing as is ROE and ROA. Also, 21,455 shares were repurchased during the third quarter.

To place a value on the bank, I normally use three rudimentary methods, two based on Book Value and the third on P/E. But P/E is not a good indicator on a bank that has been public for only a couple of years. Thus, I am going to use my discretion as the author to disregard this valuation but it is shown on the spreadsheet as $7.27 per share.

According to CSI, the average P/B of a regional bank is 1.1 (this is down significantly from the second quarter). Multiplying this by the $10.88 book value gives $11.96. As far as a buyout value, the PBBI deal was transacted at 1.4 times TBV. Using the same ratio for SNNF would present a value of $15.23. Thus, I believe we are looking at a value in this range. At today’s price of $9.50, that’s anywhere from a 20% to a 60% gain.

So, what can go wrong? Well, I see a few issues with the bank that make me uncomfortable. The first is personal preference in that I like a steady income and SNNF doesn’t pay a dividend. They could have taken the money used for share repurchase in 2019 and paid about 12 cents, which would be a very reasonable 20% or so dividend payout and a yield slightly over 1%. Not spectacular but at least close to what I can get with a 1 year CD. I am hoping a dividend will be instated next year.

The second issue is a little more troubling. Most banks carry a loan to deposit ratio around 80%, give or take a few percent. SNNF’s ratio is 111%, and has been over 100% every year since going public. This is due to an aggressive posture, as they have borrowed $40 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of New York to augment their assets and allow for more loans. As the loans they write carry a larger interest rate than they pay FHLB, this will increase earnings as long as the economy stays strong. But if the economy weakens and defaults rise, SNNF will be in worse shape than most banks.

Another issue is the statements shown above in the 13D. It is flatly stated there are no plans to sell the bank or change the dividend policy. But, as noted above, I believe this to be more of a boilerplate document and I will ignore the comments made; a lot can change in three years.

Finally, the bank is not eligible to be sold until next October, right before the elections. A new administration could easily make it much difficult for mergers and banking in general. Or, realizing this, the Directors may push to sell quickly before the end of the year.

Regardless of the doubts, I am adding SNNF to my portfolio as it appears to be a strong candidate to merge or be bought out in the late 2020 or 2021 timeframe. But we do have a while so it would be reasonable to wait to see results from another quarter or two. I think the downside is limited; although it dropped to a little below $8 in December 2018, it has stayed in a tight range between $9 and $10 for most of its existence with low volume. As I probably won’t keep it more than two years, I think the chances of a substantial loss due to recession are small but will keep a close eye on the Syracuse area economy.

As always, with thinly traded stocks always place a limit order. I would suggest starting at $9.25 for a few days and paying no more than $9.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.