Wynn Macau: Diversification Into Premium Mass Market Segment And Positive Macro Trends Make The Stock A Buy

We anticipate the company is well-positioned to take advantage of the increased number of visitors in Macau over the next couple of years.

Introduction

In this article, our first on Wynn Macau (HK:1128) or (OTCPK: OTCPK:WYNMY), we will focus on macroeconomic trends and the company's attempt to offset a decline in VIP market revenue by focusing on the premium mass-market segment. The company is currently up approximately 7% YTD and is trading at HK$17.34. In our view, the stock price currently seems undervalued, given that it should outperform the wider HSI index YTD, which has been negatively impacted lately by the political crisis in Hong Kong. Nevertheless, our analysis suggests that Wynn Macau's future operational performance will be driven by (1) higher number of tourists visiting Macao over the next couple of years, (2) robust revenue growth rate of premium and core mass-market segment in the near future, (3) non-gaming revenue opportunities of Crystal Pavilion project. We initiate a BUY rating on this company with a target price of HK$22.60.

Macroeconomic dynamics

(Source: IMF Report)

According to the IMF, Macao’s economy achieved a real GDP growth rate of 4.7 percent in 2018 or down 500 bps y/y. However, a decline was primarily driven by a revenue slowdown of the VIP business segment, which has become under increased scrutiny of the Chinese regulators since mid-2013. Another important issue is the lower investments of the casino companies, given that authorities of Macao are trying to diversify its economy away from high exposure to gaming revenues. Further, ongoing uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade dispute are adversely affecting the planned expansions and investments of the American casino operators in the Macao.

The IMF team provided the following outlook:

(Source: IMF Report)

They also anticipate that the real GDP growth of the Macao economy is expected to stay around 4% over the next couple of years.

(Source: IMF Report)

According to the figure above, gaming revenue returned back to moderate growth after Chinese Authorities tried to crack down VIP visitors as a result of certain anti-corruption campaigns affecting entire China back in 2013. Consequently, gaming revenue in Macao plunged by almost 50% within a year, which definitely indicates that how exposed are casino operators to the Chinese policy developments targeting the elite. Afterward, growth returned back to high-single digits in 2016, driven by increased gaming and non-gaming revenues of the mass market segment.

(Source: IMF Report)

Based on the analysis conducted by the IMF, one can easily identify a correlation between Mainland China’s and Macao’s real GDP growth. For instance, during the global financial crisis in 2018, Macao was negatively impacted as a result of the slowdown in the mainland Chinese economy leading to a real GDP growth decline of 10% q/q in early 2019. Another deviation between real GDP growth of both economies was in 2014 when Chinese authorities tried to crackdown VIP customers in Macao. The IMF stated that Macao’s economy is highly exposed to the consumption and spending power of an increasing number of tourists from Mainland China.

(Source: Macao Tourism)

The number of Total Visitors Arrivals has reached 30.2 million between Jan-Sep 2019 or up 17% y/y. The majority of tourists come from Mainland China, given that Macao is the only Special Administrative Region under Chinese regulation that allows gambling in entire China. In the past, luxurious integrated gaming resorts with expensive hospitality offerings in Macao were predominantly suitable for high-end VIP visitors with a high share of organized crime in the early years.

“Macau returned to Chinese rule in 1999 as a special administrative region, which means it has different laws to the mainland. In the years before the 1999 handover, the environment in Macau was fraught, with organized crime a violent presence competing for access to the sub-contracted VIP gaming rooms.”

(Source: The Conversation)

However, given the robust economic growth of the Chinese economy over the last decade, the Chinese middle class was able to spend more on entertainment, travel or even gambling in Macao. Hong Kong is another very important destination of visitor arrivals with 5.56 million between Jan-Sep 2019 or up 22.3% y/y. However, it is unclear at this point in time whether a potential further deterioration of the political crisis in Hong Kong might lead to a potential shutdown of airports or some other travel-related restrictions between Hong Kong and Macao in the near future.

Gaming expenses at $29.8B consisted of approximately 73% of total visitor expenditure ($40.5B) in 2018 with an average spending per total visitors capita of approximately 200 USD excluding gaming revenues. For comparison, based on a survey conducted by Las Vegas Sun, an average tourist in Las Vegas spent $292 on food and drink with an average stay of 3.4 nights. If we multiply that with the average daily room rate of $150 that makes up around $510 per tourist pr $900 for total hospitality stay including previously mentioned expenditure on food and beverages.

(Source: Macao Tourism)

On the other hand, the average daily room rate in Macao has remained steady for all types of hotels at approximately MOP $1,350 or $168 between Jan-Sep 2019. If we multiply that number with the average length of stay of 1.5 nights as reported by GGR Asia, that makes up around $250 per tourist. In our view, Chinese usually travel to Macao for a weekend primarily for gambling purposes, while Las Vegas is also a world’s capital of entertainment with a high number of international tourists, who prefer to stay for a bit longer period of time.

In addition, the highest growth of 3.2% y/y was attributable to 3-star hotels at MOP$1,055 or $130 combined with an occupancy rate of 94.2% between Jan-Sep 2019. We believe that 3-star hotels are the most promising segment of the local hotel industry, primarily driven by the anticipated inflow of mass tourism into the Country. Whereas the occupancy and room rate of 5-star hotels might become under pressure because of the anticipated subdued growth of VIP visitors in the near future.

(Source: Macao Tourism)

In the long run, the occupancy rate of operating hotel establishments in Macao has increased from 74% in 2008 to 92.4% in 2018 or up 1,840 bps. Robust growth of the occupancy rate was primarily driven by enhanced incentives of Macao authorities to bring mass tourism into the country to offset the decline of VIP visitors. We support such a regulatory policy given that Macao is one of the world’s most promising casino destinations, because of its glamourous style of architecture and high-quality gambling & hospitality offerings.

Wynn Management is also optimistic about the future growth of Macao:

“When I was there and we were talking not just internally, but to our peers in the market, people are quite sanguine about Macau in 2020. There's a new government that's coming and the people are very excited about in December. A lot of the infrastructure projects that have been talked about and underway for years and years and years in Hengqin Island are starting to complete. Visitation in Macau has been up double digits for the last 3 quarters. So 2020 feels like Macau is well-positioned for growth and that we are well-positioned to capture our share of that growth.” (Source: Earnings Transcript)

Premium and core mass markets

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Wynn Macau is more tilted toward the premium mass segment, given that management anticipates that it has a better competitive advantage compared to its positioning in the core mass segment. In fact, the core mass market is already flooded by other casino operators who are primarily focused on that segment and offer competitive products and services in terms of pricing and quality.

“As you know, our competition has been ramping up. MGM just opened The Mansion, which is quite nice product, Morpheus is ramping up, so Cotai is a really competitive place.” (Source: Q1 19 Earnings Call)

Competitors prefer to focus on the mass-market segment given that it less volatile compared to premium mass and VIP segments. For instance, the number of total visitors in Macau (7-10million a year) has been increasing over the last several years and most of these customers spend money on non-gaming products and services as well as some funds on slot machines and lower limit tables. On the other hand, a premium mass and VIP customers (300,000 - 400,000 a year) which in general play with over $5,000 per table are very difficult to consistently attract and maintain as well. The company must offer first good profit sharing and compensation plans to junket operators to attract particular types of customers. Later it should offer those customers good non-gaming products and services like luxury hospitality, entertainment, and high-end food & beverages to prompt them to stay for a longer period of time and to return back again to the resort. That is also one of the reasons why Wynn Management decided to expand the number of hotel rooms, given that both properties were full of weekends so there was not enough space to host additional premium mass customers, who turned then to their competitors.

Further, management is highly optimistic about the renovation of Wynn Macau that it can become the best premium mass destination in Macau. The biggest growth opportunity apart from gaming revenues from premium mass customers lies in luxury hospitality products and services offerings:

“We have 7,000 square feet of new retail that will be opening 2 new restaurants, the new casino and the fully remodeled Encore Tower. All of that opens at the end of this year and in early 2020 and will position Wynn Macau as a market share taker in the very near future.” (Source: Q3 19 Earnings Call)

Another very important aspect is the redesignation of gaming floors in both properties to become more suitable for premium customers. Management decided to include a higher number of high limit table games, relocation of slot machines and a better internal designation of the space.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The Crystal Pavilion is expected to attract more than 10 million visits annually. Wynn management is highly optimistic that it will be a great complementary product for families of premium mass customers with new additional 1,300 luxury rooms or suites. For example, youngsters could have a great time visiting art museums or shopping in retail stores, while parents are playing high limit table games.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Wynn Management plans to enhance the non-gaming experience and boost particular revenues as well, by promoting and organizing local entertainment shows, theaters, and special entertainment events. In terms of financing of the project, the company estimates CAPEX of around $2.0 billion for phase 1 South Parcel Pavilion including a 650 room hotel tower, while the cost of later phase II of North Parcel is about to be announced. The Phase I project will begin with its construction in mid-2021 and will most likely be completed by 2025, while information about the timing of phase II is not available so far. Wynn Macau loses its gaming licensing agreement with Macao administration in 2022 and in the case of potential issues around a renewal, the project might be completed even later than expected.

Operating metrics of Mass Market segment

Wynn Palace

(Source: 10-K Filing)

Wynn Macau

(Source: 10-K Filing)

According to both figures above, the highest contributor to mass-market growth was an increase in table drop and table games win of around 40% -50% in Wynn Palace and 10% - 15% in Wynn Macau, respectively between 2017 - 2018. Management stated that such a significant growth was attributable to Encore casino, which has some of the highest-grossing mass tables in the entire Macao. On the other hand, operating metrics of slot machine business were robust as well with a slot machine handle and win growth of 20% - 30% in Wynn Palace and around 5% in Wynn Macau. In our view, slot machine business is well-positioned to capture the growing number of regular tourists in Macau in the long run, given that some of them prefer to spend several hundreds of dollars on slot machines for entertainment while enjoying free food & beverages in the case they have a membership card. However, Wynn’s slot machine business is very unpredictable given the premium-end slot machines offerings of both properties, which heavily rely on premium customer arrivals as well as intensified competitive pressures of other casino operators.

Financials

(Source: Silenda's Investment)

Wynn Macau has two primary business models, namely: (1) Casino Revenues, which include mass & VIP market gaming, and (2) others.

(Source: Silenda's Investment)

We take on a slightly more optimistic stance as compared to street consensus. We believe that the company is well-positioned to hit revenue of $43.4B by 2020.

Casino revenues decreased by 18.8% YoY in Q3 2019, negatively impacted by a downturn of VIP customer table turnover (down 32% y/y), while premium and core mass maintained strong growth of 7% y/y. Nevertheless, the company has been shifting its focus to target premium mass customers, who usually prefer to use cash compared to in some cases house-issued credit of VIP customers.

“VIP continued to compress, and we did see some customer trial out at Cotai, with some of the newer products at both City of Dreams and MGM. But I believe, and we all believe that, that is quite temporary. Mass continued to grow. We maintained our share in mass market and slots at 14%.” (Source: Q3 19 Earnings Call)

Nonetheless, the gross profit margin has improved from 36.3% in 2017 to 38.5% in 2018. Further, the total operating profit margin improved by a wide margin from 16.2% in 2017 to 19.8% in 2018. We believe this was driven by robust revenue growth of core mass-market growth combined with marketing promotion initiatives enabled by advanced database analytics and including better loyalty programs for existing customers. In addition, as the company capitalizes on its recent deleveraging attempts and non-gaming related investments, we anticipate that a higher share of non-gaming & mass-market revenues will lead to improved overall gross and operating margins over the long run. We anticipate that both gross and operating margin to be in excess of 41% and 23%, respectively, in 2021 and onwards.

Below is a projection of the company's performance into 2021.

(Source: Selinda’s Investment)

Valuation

(Source: MarketScreener Site)

Major casino resorts located in Macau are currently trading around at FY19F EV/EBITDA in the range of 10-13x. In addition, Wynn Macau which has a 4th biggest market share in terms of gaming revenues is trading slightly below its median of direct Macao peers at FY19F EV/EBITDA of 13.1x. However, we believe that it should trade at a slightly higher FYF19F EV/EBITDA multiple because of the most recent investments to diversify away volatile casino operations into premium mass-market hospitality & entertainment offerings with a lot of upside potential of further non-gaming revenue expansion.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Based on the assumptions of Wynn management, the adjusted EBITDA of Macau operations is expected to reach $1,646 million or HK$12,885 million. If we assign a conservative forward FY21F EV/EBITDA multiple of 11x then we compute an exit target price of HK$21.97. Further, our target price is in-line with the analysts’ consensus target price of HK$22.60. In our view, the potential future increase of the stock price will be driven by the high-growth of the premium mass-market segment, as the company is well-positioned to realize its projects in the pipeline to become a major tourist destination. Growth will be driven by the positive outlook of the increased number of tourists visiting Macau in the near future. Furthermore, we believe that its planned expansions and renovation of both integrated casino properties with a strong pipeline of non-gaming offerings combined with active mass-market marketing and promotion programs make it well-positioned to drive further shareholder value creation.

(Source: AAstocks Site)

According to the figure above, the company has reported a record-high dividend of HK$ 0.77 without taking into account a special dividend in 2018, over the last couple of years. In addition, the company reported a dividend of HK$0.45 for the first half in 2019, which makes us believe that an annual dividend in 2019 might break HK$0.80. The dividend payout ratio has been in an excess of 100% over the last couple of years. One of the reasons for such a high ratio is the favorable taxation landscape that enables the controlling shareholder Wynn Inc. (WYNN) to repatriate its Macau income without any additional taxes. As such, we recommend dividend investors should consider accumulating Wynn Macau, given that it offers a current dividend yield (TTM) of 5.19%, which is supported by robust operational performance and free cash flow generation.

(Source: Finance Yahoo)

Short-term valuation pressures could be driven by:

(1) weaker-than-expected growth of premium and core mass segments,

(2) further deterioration of the VIP customer segment or softness in premium and core mass-market

(3) The U.S-China Trade Dispute

(4) The Political Crisis in Hong Kong.

Even though the company has most of its operations in Macau, international investors might be prone to selling HSI Index related instruments because of (2) or (3) above, which would put pressure on most of the stocks traded on HKEX. On the operational side, we mentioned in our next section, some of the key risks which might put the stock price performance and our valuation under pressure.

Risks

General macroeconomic risks of the Chinese economy, especially with all of the potential negative effects on the real GDP growth as a result of the present trade dispute with the U.S .

The deterioration of the U.S.-China trade dispute might lead to increased regulatory scrutiny of three American casino operators in Macau, which would have a negative impact on Wynn Macau.

General macroeconomic risks of the Macau economy, which heavily relies on the massive inflow of tourists from Mainland China and investments of 6 licensed casinos in Macau.

Intensified competitive pressures combined with the continued expansion of casino resorts in neighboring countries in the region including Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia.

Chinese Authorities might even further intensify their anti-corruption incentives on VIP junket groups, thus leading to a lower VIP gaming revenue and % of the total revenue of the company.

Potential increased regulatory constraints or restrictions of the Chinese government, which might target the casino companies in Macau.

Macau government might decide to unexpectedly lift the tax rate on the gross gaming revenue. The current variable part is 35% and the fixed part consists of 5% for social and economic purposes what makes up a total tax rate of 40%.

Given the current political situation in Hong Kong, investors may fear companies trading on the Hong Kong exchange. Moreover, Hong Kong is expected to fall into a recession with a GDP growth decline of 0.1% - 1% due to issues in the domestic political landscape. However, Wynn Macau's actual operation is in Macau and most of its customers are coming from mainland China and neighboring countries in the ASEAN region. In our view, there should not be any notable impact on the operational performance of the Wynn Macau in the short run. However, over the long-run potential worsening situation of the political ties between Hong Kong and China would most likely result in a lower number of visitors and tourists coming from Hong Kong to Macau.

Investors may choose to invest in Wynn Macau Ltd. OTC shares (OTCPK:WYNMY) or even holding company Wynn Inc. (WYNN) trading on Nasdaq. However, in the latter case, they are also exposed to the U.S. operations of the company. In addition, the average volume of Wynn Macau on the U.S. OTC Market is 18,768 which is extremely low. In our opinion, we believe that investors should accumulate the shares traded in the HKEX if their brokerage firm allows them so, as the average volume is significantly healthier at 9.1M. Based on the below chart, clearly, OTC represents more risk as compared to the HKEX. We have to reiterate that the trading via OTC is highly risky as compared to the normal exchanges. Trading OTC is highly unregulated, and in our view, the biggest risk is liquidity, making investors hard to actualize their potential gains in time or should there be a need for investors to cash out immediately.

(Source: Silenda’s Investment)

Conclusion

Along with the projected positive macroeconomic trends of the Macao’s economy and strong global recognition of the company’s premium integrated casino resorts of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, we find Wynn Macau's strategy and attempt to concentrate its business model into a higher proportion premium mass-market business to be the critical catalyst. In addition, this will lead to both margins expansion, given that it is a higher margin business compared to the VIP market. Further, planned expansions and renovations of both properties will enable the company to maintain a strong market position and become a global premium tourist destination point. Consequently, the company should be positioned to create substantial value for its shareholders in the long run as well. We reiterate our BUY recommendation to accumulate Wynn Macau with a target price of HK$22.60. In addition, we recommend dividend seeking investors to consider investment opportunities for the current Wynn Macau's dividend yield of 5.19%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.