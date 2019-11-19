Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Thrives As Cross-Border Xpress Draws Californian Travelers

Cross-Border Xpress ("CBX") is a flyover that connects passengers from Tijuana International Airport to the U.S.

Cross-Border Xpress ("CBX"), the binational bridge for passengers of the Tijuana Airport who cross the border between Mexico and the United States, has been a resounding success since its inauguration in 2015. The flyover enables Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC, "GAP"), Tijuana Airport's operator, to capture the demand from South California.

Tijuana's growth has turned the airport into a very profitable asset for GAP. The operator can also count on other growth projects, notably in Guadalajara and Jamaica. With such tailwinds, I expect the company to keep rewarding shareholders through dividends and share price appreciation.

CBX Keeps Delivering For GAP's Tijuana Airport

The October passenger traffic report from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico showed that CBX's growth continues unabated. Year-to-date, international passengers using the bridge have increased by 32% from prior year, with October's monthly numbers only marginally lower at 31%. As of Oct 31, more than 2.3 million passengers had used CBX year-to-date:

The Cross Border Xpress now accounts for more than 30% of total passenger traffic at Tijuana's airport. As a result, Tijuana has been the fastest growing large airport in GAP's Mexican portfolio:

CBX's success in attracting passengers from South California was built on several factors:

For residents of South California, it offers easy access to the Tijuana airport, as travelers avoid the congested border crossings of San Ysidro and Otay Mesa

Tijuana Airport offers 30 Mexican connections that are not covered by the San Diego and Los Angeles airports

As a result, an increasing number of passengers choose Tijuana to fly to the holiday destinations of Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, among others. GAP’s CEO Raul Revuelta mentioned this growing trend during the recent Q3 earnings call (transcript HERE):

Due to the fact that CBX is capturing a big part or really relevant in South California, one of the things that we are seeing is that really big increase in the number of seats and passengers of Tijuana to the Mexican beaches, Tijuana to Cabos, Tijuana to Vallarta, even Huatulco, La Paz, Loreto, even almost all the Mexican beaches.

In the process, passengers using that option go through two airports operated by GAP, Tijuana and the holiday destination, instead of only one if they flew out of a U.S. airport. An obvious benefit to the company, whose success in Tijuana is increasingly being reflected in the financials. As far as I know, GAP only discloses a full P&L by airport on a yearly basis, so we have to rely on the 2018 annual report to get an idea of Tijuana’s weight in the portfolio:

Given the sharp increase in traffic from an already busy 2018, on the back of CBX’s popularity, I expect Tijuana to make an even higher contribution in 2019. Tijuana could conceivably challenge Los Cabos for the second place in GAP’s portfolio, after Guadalajara.

In terms of competition, there is still a lot of room for GAP to gain market share. Lindbergh Field in San Diego will undergo a redevelopment that will see it expand its number of gates from 56 to 61, from 2024. The airport, will, however, remain constrained by its single runway and its departure curfew.

Other Growth Avenues

The great thing about Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico is that the company has many strings to its bow. Its portfolio includes 5 of Mexico's 10 busiest airports, meaning that it is not overly dependent on one particular asset. In previous years, Guadalajara was the main growth driver. Its growth rate has decreased in 2019, but the dynamism of Tijuana keeps the ball rolling for GAP.

Among the CapEx projects contemplated by GAP, the construction, starting 2020, of a second runway for Guadalajara will debottleneck the airport. Following the Mexican government’s decision to cancel the New Mexico City Airport, Guadalajara is seen as a key hub by Mexican airlines, including the fast-growing low-cost carrier Volaris. Interestingly, the latter also has big plans for Tijuana:

[Mexican carriers] are constructing their main strategy outside the Mexico City airports. In the case of Volaris, it's mainly based on Tijuana and Guadalajara. And in the case of Viva Aerobus, [they have] a really important operation in Monterrey, but also we have really robust growth on Tijuana and Guadalajara. GAP’s CEO, Raul Revuelta, Q3 earnings call

Another place to look for growth is Jamaica where GAP, already the operator of Montego Bay, will now be operating the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, the capital city. The transaction was announced in 2018, but GAP took control very recently, on October 10th.

Q3 Financials: Solid Operating Performance

The latest quarterly results confirmed the operational strength of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico. EBITDA and Income from Operations were up 13% year-on-year on a cumulative basis.

Share Price Volatility

The stock price has recovered after a tough 2018 for all Mexican airport operators. GAP outperformed its peer Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and the broader Mexican benchmark (EWW) by a significant margin. Let us mention the strong performance of another peer, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB).

For investors, it’s worth waiting for a favorable entry point in PAC, as emerging market volatility regularly brings buying opportunities. A look at GAP the stock's erratic performance over the last few years, in stark contrast with GAP the company’s uninterrupted EBITDA growth, shows that such opportunities are not a rarity:

Dividend Policy

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico has a defined dividend policy, which is based on cash generation. The company will:

Pay all excess cash above a minimum cash balance (two months of OPEX + debt service)

Payments will be in the form of Dividends or Capital Reimbursements.

Two payments were made earlier this year:

A third and final dividend payment, in the region of US$2.1 per NYSE-listed share (possibly slightly higher due to the recent strengthening of the MXN) will be made on November 20. This brings the 2019 total to $5.8, offering a 5.4% yield at the current share price of $107.

Takeaway

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico remains an excellent name in the infrastructure space. Its current valuation is attractive considering its growth prospects in Tijuana, where GAP reaps the benefits of Cross-Boarder Xpress, and elsewhere. For investors looking for a bigger discount, there is always the possibility that bargain prices will return in the future, should we see another bout of volatility in Mexican equities.

