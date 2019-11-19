Intrepid Potash Q3 Update: Short-Term Pain But Long-Term Gain

As an Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) shareholder, the last couple of weeks have been rough. The company announced Q3 earnings on November 5th and the stock is down nearly 30% since. Q3 numbers were slightly underwhelming, but the main cause for concern is the market environment going into Q4. Potash and TRIO margins are down, fertilizer prices are in retreat, and demand for water in the Permian Basin is in a holding pattern as many oil and gas companies have hit their yearly capital expense targets earlier than anticipated. There is little evidence to suggest that the fourth quarter will be profitable, and as a result, the stock has sold off to 2017 levels; who wants to hold IPI going into a quarter that we "know" will be poor?

As I have mentioned in previous articles, I believe the investment opportunity in IPI arises from the disconnect between short-term and long-term time horizons. The company is a commodity producer of both potash and water, which implies that their results will shift dramatically as these two segments progress through market cycles. In an environment of high fertilizer prices and robust oil and gas activity, IPI is positioned to deliver strong results. In the opposite scenario, the company will hover around break-even cash flow and provide limited returns to investors. Those willing to buy IPI cheaply when its prospects look dim and hold over a 3 to 5-year time horizon will face high volatility and short-term discomfort but will also get the chance to sell their shares for two to three times what they paid for them.

It follows that an IPI shareholder should ask themselves two main questions when dissecting an earnings report. The most important question is if there is sufficient downside protection to ensure that IPI can survive a negative market cycle. The second question is if short-term expectations provide an opportunity to buy shares cheaply or sell shares at a premium. With these questions in mind, let's take a look at some of the highlights of IPI's Q3 results.

While potash and TRIO revenues were up for the quarter YoY, margins in this segment took a big hit. Gross margin on potash fell to just 16% compared to 23% in Q2 and 26% in Q3 of 2018. Margins were impacted by a $33 per ton drop in net realized sales vs. Q2, as well as higher than expected expenses due to poor weather negatively impacting the company's evaporation mining operations. TRIO gross margins once again were negative after two consecutive quarters of positive margins. The TRIO development is particularly disappointing, given that management has backtracked on earlier statements about being selective in their sales strategy for the product and are demonstrating a willingness to once again sell the product at a loss in order to move greater volume.

Management expects potash and TRIO prices to remain flat in Q4, which is also unfortunate given that there was a hope that a $45/ton price cut over the summer would be able to be reversed by the end of the year. It now appears this price increase is not going to materialize in 2019, though there is an expectation that increased demand for fertilizer in spring 2020 will help bring prices back up. Despite the drop in margins and stagnant fertilizer pricing, the segment as a whole provided a gross margin of about $3.5 million.

IPI's oilfield solutions segment also saw margin pressure in Q3 but to a lesser degree than the fertilizer segment. Gross margins dropped to 46% percent, down from 51% in the previous year, but overall sales nearly doubled from $4 million to $7.3 million. Work continues to build out water-related infrastructure on the Intrepid South land acquired earlier this year. From the Q3 conference call:

"We currently expect water sales to be between $25 million and $28 million for 2019. We have accelerated our capital investments and expenses incurred by third-parties in and around our soft facility as we work to optimize our infrastructure and mobility around the property and establish long-term relationships with our operators. Through these investments, thus far, we believe we have increased our available marketable water by approximately 25% since the date of the Dinwiddie acquisition... we are setting our initial guidance for 2020 water sales between $32 million and $45 million"

Both the final 2019 and full year 2020 estimates for water sales indicate growth but are relatively disappointing given prior optimistic comments from management that 2020 water sales could be as high as double their 2019 numbers. 2019 total sales estimates are down from Q2 and indicate little growth for Q4, despite the addition of extra production capacity. It was also noted that "oil and gas companies are pulling back on frac activity as they choose to operate within published budgets for 2019," implying that Q4 numbers will be on the low-end of the estimate and that margins might be further depressed.

The overall takeaway is that Q4 is going to be disappointing, but 2020 and beyond look stable and positive. Even with disappointing potash margins and stunted water sales, IPI broke even for the quarter with the $3.5 million gross income from the fertilizer segment combining with the $3.5 million gross income from the oilfield segment to cover the company's $6.5 million in operating costs. With a manageable debt burden and $13 million in cash, even if Q4 is worse than Q3, the company should be able to move into 2020 in a stable operating position while continuing to invest in their water infrastructure to meet future demand and improve margins.

While it would be more exciting to have gotten a big uptick in water revenue projections, the high-margin water business is the primary stabilizer for the company and is continuing to provide ample downside protection. IPI shareholders from 2018, myself included, were expecting 2019 to be a big year for IPI and while the company remains on a solid course it looks like we will need to wait for 2020 or beyond for a big breakout.

I will close with a simple table that I use to remind myself that patience pays off in investing. The table translates a static gain over a particular time period to a compound annual growth rate:

100% Gain 200% 300% 5 Years 15% CAGR 25% 32% 4 19% 31% 41% 3 26% 44% 59% 2 41% 73% 100% 1 100% 200% 300%

Consider the scenario of buying a stock that stays flat for two years but ends year three up 100%. Over your holding period, your annualized compound growth rate would be 19%. A new IPI investor today needs only for the company's market cap to return to $600 million (last reached in December 2017) sometime in the next five years to achieve a 15% CAGR on their money, which is 50% more than the historical market average of 10%. While poor earnings reports like Q3 are painful when they occur, without them, the opportunity to generate market-beating returns in the long term wouldn't exist. I will be adding to my IPI position at this price point to take advantage of the disconnect between short and long-term expectations.

