Holding Patterns For Aerospace And Price MAX For Boeing

Back in April, we warned that many aerospace companies were nearing very significant tops. While some have climbed higher, most have been weak extensions or circled in a holding pattern as higher versions of the same "(B.)" waves. In the video below, we discuss the Elliott Wave counts and our expectations for Boeing (BA), the iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Defense Index (ITA), Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Dynamics (GD), Northrop Grumman (NOC), & Textron Inc. (TXT).

Boeing continues to make a strong case that the Primary wave 3 topped in early 2019 after being one of the first stocks to get an extension of the (5)th as another wave 5 off December 2018 to a new ATH. That 5th stretched to touch the exact 200% extension for the Primary 3 and it turned down from there rather sharply descending into June. BA got a corrective bounce as expected to the 380 resistance zone and then turned back down toward new lows. In August though it started to bounce more than expected for a small wave two inside a c-wave down so we began to look for the 380-400 region to be tested again as the b wave in a wider "expanded" flat for the B. It came close to the 61.8% retrace and then turned back down hard. It again has a possible "i-ii" start off that September high for a C-wave down targeting the 260 region. Overall the Primary wave 4 ideally targets the 200 region, but will likely need another "(B.)" wave consolidation from that 260 region.

The ITA counts similar off 2016 in that it is the (5)th wave of Primary 3, and it too got an extension of 5 off the December 2018 low, but that extension continues to grind nominally higher with the fifth of that (circle v) off the March low stretching out into a more complex and choppy Ending Diagonal. This "ED" can count as completing but technically allows for the 215 region to hold as support for yet another "(iv)-(v.)". The 130s are ideal Long-term support for the Primary wave 4 in ITA and that correction should be an "(A.)(B.)(C.)" move initially targeting the 160s.

LMT has managed to stretch a good deal over the 2018 high for Primary 3 but the subwaves structure still argues for the completed (5) of P.3 into February 2018 and this ABC move up from December as a (B.) wave inside an "expanded flat" for P.4. That means that the (C.) wave down, which might only target the 240-220 region is more likely to be a five-wave move. GD is very similar but not only does the move up from 2016 look like a clearly completed (5) of Primary 3 into the April 2018 high, but the bounce as the (B.) wave has held as a far more ideal 61.8% retrace. The (C.) wave target for P.4 is the 132 to 121 region. That provides the most overlapping Fibonacci confluence based on the Elliott Wave guidelines for a fourth wave.

NOC also counts best as a (B.) wave topping here as well and while it did make a new high over 2018 as an expanded flat like that of LMT it is not nearly as exaggerated.

TXT can count further ahead as already starting a (C.) wave down targeting the 30s. A break of 40.80 would solidify the start of the 3rd in an Ending Diagonal down.

It seems like the hope for a return to service for the MAX800s is already baked into the price for BA and moves in some of these other names appears to be more in sympathy with the extension of the broad market than strength in BA. I do not know what news will be pointed to as the catalyst that causes a change in cabin pressure, but a break of 345 would be the first sign that the iii of C in BA is underway.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.