Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - November 17, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Acacia Communications (ACIA)

Monday morning greeted us with some positive, yet not wholly unexpected news. Acacia Communications announced the German Federal Cartel office had granted regulatory approval for the proposed takeover by Cisco (CSCO). The press release goes on to say,

"This clearance satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the acquisition, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust approval in China. Acacia previously announced that the acquisition had also received regulatory clearance in the United States and Austria. The acquisition is expected to close during the second half of Cisco’s FY2020."

Looking at previous earnings reports from CSCO, the Q1 earnings period ran until October 26, 2019. Thus, this statement suggests the deal should be completed sometime between late January and late July 2020. We have consistently used an expected completion date of May 31, 2020 as guidance.

Target Stock Name Acacia Communications Target Stock Ticker ACIA Acquirer Stock Name Cisco Systems Announcement Date July 9, 2019 Expected Completion Date May 31, 2020* Offer Price $7.35 Payment Method All Cash Deal

* User generated estimate. Official statement reads, "The acquisition is expected to close during the second half of Cisco’s FY2020".

As previously stated, this announcement was not completely unexpected as U.S. and Austrian clearance had already been granted. The deal had also been cleared under HSR back in September. What does stand out however is the ongoing political machinations regarding clearance from the Chinese regulatory authority SAMR. This is inextricably linked to the progress of the U.S. - China trade negotiations.

It is therefore difficult to make a judgment on whether this is a viable merger arbitrage play or not. Risk management is more important than ever in this circumstance. It is up to the individual trader/investor to ascertain how much exposure their personal portfolio has to this unique macroeconomic event. Questions that need to be asked should be similar to

How many outstanding deals in my portfolio currently require SAMR approval?

How many deals do I currently hold have a spread larger than ACIA?

Are there other stocks I hold which will suffer should negotiations stumble or collapse completely?

What are the combined effects of a trade deal collapse on my portfolio?

This does not pretend to be an exhaustive list but to highlight the need of constant portfolio monitoring when employing this type of event driven investment strategy. Investors more used to a simple buy and hold strategy may not always consider hands-on daily scrutiny as necessary. In addition, following the announcement of this positive news, some traders may become carried away with the likelihood of the deal consummating successfully and become oblivious to the outstanding risks.

In addition to the above press release, during the week the company, via a CT Order, announced

"an extension a previous grant of confidential treatment for information it excluded from the Exhibits to a Form S-1 registration statement filed on December 21, 2015, as amended."

Data by YCharts

By the end of the week, the stock had risen by 0.98% to close at $67.08 against an offer price of $70. This leaves the simple spread at 4.35%. Using our expected completion date from above (May 31), we reach an annualized return of 8.26%. As can be seen from the graph, the majority of this rise came on Friday, although the stock had traded higher during the week before trending lower. Clearly there are traders prepared to exit their positions at these levels. Unless progress is made soon in the closing of this deal (which may be signified by Friday's move), we suspect this level of spread may not be sufficient for some arbitrageurs. Hence, our focus on risk management principles at the portfolio level. As we currently have a number of positions with exposure to the trade negotiations, we will be looking to exit or scale back our holding in ACIA during the coming week should no new deal news be forthcoming.

Fitbit (FIT)

Fitbit was the largest loser this week. Following the announcement of Google's takeover approach, this stock has trended lower and now stands at $6.80. This is down 3.95% for the week. The simple spread is 8.09%. We previously wrote a longer post on why we do not like this spread. The issue centered around the possibility of regulatory concerns of Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) data privacy practices. We will wait until further details of such an action are clarified before reviewing our opinion here.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

A consistent rise throughout the week helped the broader market continue its upward trajectory. A combination of apparent progression in the U.S. - China trade dispute and three successive improving months in the Purchasing Manager's Index helped send the market into new all-time highs yet again. As a result, volatility appears to have been temporarily subdued and we caution investors once more of the fickle nature the trade negotiations have thus far taken. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 0.93% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) had a positive but somewhat subdued week. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.12%. (You can read our analysis of the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 8 advances and 12 declines this week with 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads regained its full complement of members. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com declined 0.47% and the dispersion of returns was 1.22%. This is comfortably below the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages. The negative performance of the portfolio was attributed to the declines of FIT, CYOU & RRGB.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 9.34% and thus remains uncharacteristically high due to the large spreads available in PACB & RRGB. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio now has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash following a recent slew of new deal announcements. The portfolio (details available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) continues to be dominated by PACB. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest and remains above 46%.

