APs Remain Risk Seeking While Fund Investors Apply The Brakes In October

Summary

For the sixth consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $56.9 billion into the conventional funds business for October.

For the tenth month in a row, fixed income funds (+$30.0 billion for October) witnessed net inflows, while money market funds (+$72.9 billion) witnessed net inflows for the sixth straight month.

For the ninth consecutive month, investors were net redeemers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$45.9 billion).

For the second month in a row, authorized participants were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $30.4 billion for October.

APs were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$14.2 billion), while also being net purchasers of fixed income ETFs (+$16.2 billion).