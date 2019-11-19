APs Remain Risk Seeking While Fund Investors Apply The Brakes In October

For the sixth consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $56.9 billion into the conventional funds business for October.
For the tenth month in a row, fixed income funds (+$30.0 billion for October) witnessed net inflows, while money market funds (+$72.9 billion) witnessed net inflows for the sixth straight month.
For the ninth consecutive month, investors were net redeemers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$45.9 billion).
For the second month in a row, authorized participants were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $30.4 billion for October.
APs were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$14.2 billion), while also being net purchasers of fixed income ETFs (+$16.2 billion).
Photo Source: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid. Traders work, as a screen shows Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference after the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates announcement, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 30, 2019.
For the sixth month in a row, investors were net purchasers of mutual fund assets, injecting $56.9 billion into the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for October. However, the headline number was once again misleading. During the month, investors took a risk-on stance in hopes of a trade truce between China and the U.S., upbeat Q3 earnings reports, and expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Nevertheless, for the ninth month in a row, stock & mixed-assets funds witnessed net outflows (-$45.9 billion) for October. Investors looking for yield or just a safe place to hide pushed the fixed income funds macro-group to its tenth consecutive month of net inflows, injecting $30.0 billion for October. Money market funds (+$72.9 billion) witnessed net inflows for the sixth month running.
For the second month running, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $30.4 billion for October. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs—also for the second month in a row—injecting $14.2 billion into equity ETF coffers. And for the twelfth straight month, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $16.2 billion for October. APs were net purchasers of all five of the equity-based ETF macro-classifications, injecting net new money into USDE ETFs (+$7.8 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$5.8 billion), Alternative ETFs (+$313 million), Sector Equity ETFs (+$176 million), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$154 million).
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.